Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market Report 2022: Technological Advancements in Electronic and Biotech Devices Bolsters Sector

Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market

Dublin, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market, By Type, End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polymer nanomembrane market held a market value of USD 729.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 1,669.1 million by the year 2030.

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. The market volume is estimated to account around 208.3 square metrics in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.



Polymer nanomembranes are artificial structures having a thickness of less than 100 nanometers. Their surface-area-to-volume ratio rises by several orders of magnitude. Polymer nanomembranes are nanomembranes made from polymers (PAN, PVDF, PES, and others). The pore size of these membranes ranges from 1nm to 300nm. These membranes are primarily used in various sectors as nanofiltration membranes and nanofiber membranes.



On the other hand, geopolitical conflicts affecting the electronics sector are expected to limit the growth of the polymer nanomembrane market over the forecast period. This is because geopolitical tensions have an impact on the electronics industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for athleisure will provide further opportunities for the polymer nanomembrane market to expand in the next years. Nonetheless, in the near future, the lack of knowledge in developing nations may provide an additional impediment to the growth of the polymer nanomembrane market.



The trade war between the United States and China is a key geopolitical issue that could have an impact on the nanomembrane business. The United States and China are major semiconductor players. The US ban on Huawei participating in 5G has slowed 5G adoption, which is required for AI and IoT growth. Without a licence, the US restricted SMIC's exports and chip sales. This has a negative impact on the global semiconductor market. Semiconductors manufacture electronic devices. The semiconductor market has an impact on the polymer nanomembranes market.



Sports, casual, work, and social clothing are all examples of athleisure. These are waterproof and made of a lightweight, flexible material. Athleisure clothing is being driven by the growing fitness and sports trend. The qualities of athleisure gear are provided by polymer nanomembrane. Wind, rain, and snow are not a problem. However, the polymer nanomembrane boosts air and water vapour permeability.



Growth Influencers:

Technological advancements in electronic and biotech devices



During the projected period, the market is expected to benefit from increased use of polymer nanomembrane in pharmaceutical applications. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries is propelling the global polymer nanomembrane market. The market is also expected to benefit from the development of new nanomembranes employing enhanced nanofabrication technologies and their application beyond separation procedures.



It is also predicted that developing technological discoveries in electronic and biotech gadgets would drive the Polymer Nanomembrane Market even further. This is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the deployment of Industry 4.0 has increased demand for polymer nanomembranes in the electronics sector, which is expected to further drive the market for polymer nanomembranes.



Expansion of the water & wastewater treatment industry



One of the key reasons that is expected to considerably contribute to the advancement of the Polymer Nanomembrane Market throughout the forecast period is the expansion of the water and wastewater sector as a direct result of the rising incidence of water scarcity.



Segments Overview:



The global polymer nanomembrane market is segmented into type, end user.



By Type

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyethersulfone (PES)

The Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) segment held more than 35% of the market share in 2021. In addition to that, the polyamide segment is likely to grow the highest with a CAGR of 11.1%.



By End User

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Chemical

Electronics

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

Others

The water & wastewater treatment segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 1,000 million by 2030 in terms of revenue.



Regional Overview



By region, the global polymer nanomembrane market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The North American market for polymer nanomembrane held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 277.4 million. On the other hand, the European market for polymer nanomembrane industry is projected to grow the highest with a growth rate of 10.5% over the forecast period.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 174 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $729.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1669.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market



Chapter 4. Global Polymer Nanomembrane Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Material Provider

4.1.2. Production

4.1.3. Distribution

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Overview of Polymer Nanomembrane

4.2.1.1. Advancement in Polymer Nanomembrane

4.2.1.2. Semiconductor Nanomembrane Materials for Soft Electronic Devices

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Market Volume Estimates and Forecast (000" Sq. Mtr), 2017 - 2030

4.7.2. Price Trend Analysis, By Component

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis, By Type



Chapter 6. Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis, By End User



Chapter 7. Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 8. North America Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis



Chapter 9. Europe Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis



Chapter 10. Asia Pacific Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis



Chapter 11. Middle East & Africa Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis



Chapter 12. South America Polymer Nanomembrane Market Analysis



Chapter 13. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Koch Separation Solutions

MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH

Pall Corporation

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Alfa Laval AB

Pentair - X-Flow

Toray Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc

