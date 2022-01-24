U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size [2022-2028] worth USD 13.75 Billion, with 8.4% CAGR

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Key Companies in Polymerase Chain Reaction Market are Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.,QIAGEN ,Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Abbott, Eppendorf AG, Sysmex Inostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD.

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymerase chain reaction market size was USD 7.10 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 7.80 billion in 2021 to USD 13.75 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the 2021-2028 period.This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market, 2021-2028.”According to our researchers, the growth in occurrence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic diseases and the increase in the utilization for diagnosing such conditions is the crucial factor accountable for enhancing the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Developments:

July 2021 - PathStore declared the unveiling of COVID-19 RT-PCR test in India at the lowest price in comparison with other companies. This rapid test is pointed towards getting the most out of COVID-19 diagnosis to assure well-timed treatment.


Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market-102528


Drivers and Restraints:

Improvements in PCR Procedures to Hasten Market Growth

Polymerase Chain Reaction is an enzyme-powered procedure intended for augmenting a small area of DNA in-vitro. In spite of this power of magnification, restrictions in its sustaining hardware obstruct from reaching its full prospective. Technological progressions and surging demand for ground-breaking devices have resulted in the introduction of contraction of the devices in the market. These shrunken devices provide abundant medical profits to patients as well as healthcare suppliers which will drive the polymerase chain reaction market growth.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market is segregated into standard PCR, real-time PCR, and digital PCR. The real-time PCR segment dominated the global market share in 2020. Augmentation in demand owing to the COVID-19 pandemic promoted the growth in sales of the companies.

  • Based on product, the market is classified into instruments and reagents & consumables.

  • By indication, the market is separated into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic disorders, and others.

  • On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, diagnostic centers, and academic & research organizations.

  • In terms of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market-102528


Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Share due to Favorable Compensation Guidelines for PCR Devices.

North America held the largest polymerase chain reaction market share and was valued at USD 2.94 billion in 2020. The market in the region is characterized by bigger occurrence and diagnosis rates for contagious illnesses, combined with tolerable compensation guidelines for PCR devices.

Europe is the second largest region owing to the growing occurrence of several kinds of cancer as well as metabolic ailments necessitating unconventional diagnosis and therapies.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to document a relatively greater CAGR during the forecast period.

Report Coverage:

The market report delivers valued understandings attained by detailed study done by our researchers. An all-encompassing research was conducted to provide the projected size of the market. The data executed to accentuate the shares for manifold segments at the national, domestic, and global stages is attained from in-depth interviews with several stakeholders. Additionally, our researchers have gained admittance to numerous international as well as regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment choices easy for all the clients.


Quick Buy - Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102528


Competitive Landscape:

Acquisitions Initiated by Fundamental Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading companies in the market persistently root for efficient strategies to augment their brand value as well as promote the global market growth of the product with experiencing least conceivable obstacles. One such operative approach is acquiring competitive companies and further guaranteeing an exciting profit for both the involved companies.


List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • QIAGEN (Hilden, Germany)

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Eppendorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

  • Sysmex Inostics (Hyogo, Japan)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

  • BD (New Jersey, U.S.)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/polymerase-chain-reaction-pcr-market-102528


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.


Contact Us:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


