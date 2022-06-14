U.S. markets open in 3 hours 47 minutes

Global Polymeric Foams Markets Report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 & CAGR Projections through 2026

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Polymeric Foams Markets

Global Polymeric Foams Markets
Global Polymeric Foams Markets

Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Foams: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the global market for polymeric foams and analyzes global market trends, with the base year as 2021 and estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for 2022 and 2027.

As it adapts to new legislation and shifting consumer tastes, the foam industry is undergoing unprecedented change and growth. Increased emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy conservation are among the factors driving growth.

Rising demand from the world's automotive and packaging industries is being driven by increased construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.

With volatile raw material prices and a growing public awareness of environmental concerns, growth in the foam market is expected to be somewhat restrained in the coming years. As a result, some industry players are focusing on the development of bio-based foams. Such foams have been around for a while.

However, in an era of "greener" products and processes, their popularity is growing. Today, bio-based foams are used in commercial and residential furniture, such as mattresses. Bio-derived natural materials have the potential to be used in the production of "greener" polyurethane foams.

Companies all over the world are adjusting to this shift. The combination of bio and petrochemicals presents both challenges and opportunities. The combination has resulted in a new chemistry. The majority of the new crossover systems push the limits of existing petrochemical-based foams. These new foams are simpler to work with and are more easily made flame-resistant and adapt more easily to new techniques that reduce chemical emissions in automobiles and buildings.

Asia-Pacific is the leader in the market, by region. Not surprising, given its sizable and growing population representing a diverse market of end users and end-user industries. The Asia-Pacific region is also a promising market for high-heat foams, which are commonly used in sports and leisure applications.

Demand from developing countries such as Brazil and India has contributed to the rapid growth of high-heat foam. as well as rising demand from industries such as automotive and aerospace, where it is widely used as insulation and carpet underlay, among other things.

Building and construction, packaging and Furniture/furnishings account for the highest market share in 2021. This growth is based on various key factors such as technological advancements, innovation and the availability of wide-ranging polyurethane products for automotive, furniture, electronics, biomedical, footwear and construction applications.

Further, product launches, expansions, partnerships and agreements will boost growth in the coming years. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the foams market include favourable government regulations, growing demand from emerging countries and huge economic growth in major end-user industries such as healthcare, construction, etc.

In terms of resin type, polyurethane accounted for the highest share in the global polymeric foams market in 2021. Polyurethane is a versatile material that can be converted into various forms such as thermosetting plastics, thermoplastics and synthetic rubber (elastomers). These are made from monomer units of urethane (carbamate). Polyurethanes are typically produced by the reaction of polyol and poly-isocyanates.

Commercially, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is used for the production of polyurethanes. This material has a wide range of applications such as flexible foam, rigid foam, coating, adhesive, sealant, elastomer, etc. Polyurethanes are used by various end-user industries such as automotive, building and construction, footwear, furniture and bedding, and electronics. Polyurethanes are also essential in building materials.

Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It further examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.

Report Includes

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Characterization and quantification of market potential for polymeric foams by technology, applications, resin family and region

  • Description of plastic resin chemistry, manufacturing, and properties; information on conventional polymer foam technology including polyolefin foam processes and polystyrene foam processes

  • Information on environmental laws and regulations, and the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment, and discussion on CFC- and HCFC-replacement issues

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Company profiles of major industry players, including Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Petrochemical and Plastic Resin Industries

  • Petrochemicals

  • Plastic Resins

  • Polymeric Foams

  • Structural Foams

  • Competitive Foam Materials and Products

Chapter 4 Polymer Foams Market by Resin Family

  • Overall Market Estimate and Forecast

  • Post-Pandemic Market Recovery

  • Blowing Agents

  • Physical Blowing Agents

  • Cfcs, Hcfcs and Hfcs

  • Chemical Blowing Agents

  • Polyolefin Foams

  • Polyolefin Foam Market Estimate and Forecast

  • Resins and Processes

  • Properties and Applications

  • Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams

  • Polystyrene Foams

  • Xps and Eps Foams Compared

  • Polystyrene Foam Market Estimate and Forecast

  • Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Foam Sheet

  • Xps Foam Sheet Blowing Agents

  • Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Expanded Board

  • Xps Foam Board Blowing Agents

  • Expandable Polystyrene (Eps) Beads

  • Eps Bead Blowing Agents

  • Polyurethane Foams

  • Raw Materials Demand and Use

  • Polyurethane Foam Market Analysis and Forecast

  • Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc) Foams

  • Pvc Foam Market Estimate and Forecast

  • Resins and Processes

  • Properties and Applications

  • Other Polymeric Foams and Competing Materials

  • Market Estimate and Forecast

  • Phenolic Foams

  • Structural Foams

  • Fluoropolymer Foams

  • Competitive Materials

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overall Market Estimate and Forecast

  • Appliance Insulation

  • Alternative Blowing Agents

  • Building and Construction

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Furniture and Furnishings

  • Medical Applications

  • Packaging

  • Transportation

  • Miscellaneous Other Markets and Applications

Chapter 6 Technology Overview

  • Plastic Resin Chemistry, Manufacture and Properties

  • Polymeric Foam Properties and Characteristics

  • Mechanical Properties

  • Chemical Properties

  • Electrical Properties

  • Acoustical Properties

  • Light Penetration

  • Safety and Health Issues

  • Conventional Polymer Foam Technology

  • Polyolefin Foam Processes

  • Polystyrene Foam Processes

  • Polyurethane Foam Chemistry and Processes

  • Developments in Polymer Foam Technology

  • New Blowing Agents

  • Microcellular Foams

  • Polymer Recycling Technology

  • Conventional (Mechanical or Physical) Recycling

  • Advanced (Chemical) Recycling

  • Polyurethane Recycling Technologies

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

  • Trends in the Plastic Resins Industry

  • Structure of the Polymeric Foams Industry

  • Blowing Agent Suppliers

  • Physical Blowing Agents

  • Chemical Blowing Agents

  • Plastic Resin Suppliers

  • Polyurethane Raw Material Suppliers

  • Isocyanates

  • Polyols

  • Polyurethane Foam System Suppliers

  • Foam Fabricators and Molders

  • Strategic Steps Undertaken by Key Players

  • Trends

  • Environmental Aspects

Chapter 8 Environmental, Regulatory and Public Policy Issues

  • Foam Packaging Issues

  • Food Service

  • Protective Shipping Products

  • Cfc- and Hcfc-Replacement Issues

  • Ozone Depletion

  • Chronology of Major Events

  • Clean Air Act and Amendments

  • Sherwood-Molina

  • United Nations Environment Programme

  • Montreal Protocol

  • Action by the U.S. Epa

  • 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment

  • Cfc Ban

  • Ozone-Depletion Potential

  • Options Available for Hcfc Reduction and Replacement

  • Greenhouse Gases

  • Foam Recycling and Recovery

  • Polystyrene Foam

  • Polyurethane Foam

  • Performance Standards

  • Thermal Insulating Standards (R-Values)

  • Compressive Strength, Dimensional Stability

  • Polymer Foam Health and Safety Issues

  • Flammability

  • Toxicity

  • Environmental Laws and Regulations

  • International

  • Europe

  • U.S.

  • Public Perceptions

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Arkema Inc.

  • Armacell International S.A.

  • Basf Se

  • Borealis AG

  • Covestro AG

  • Dow Chemical Co.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Greiner Group AG

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Jsp Corp.

  • Recticel Nv/Sa

  • Rogers Corp.

  • Sabic

  • Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

  • Sealed Air Corp.

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • Tosoh Corp.

  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

  • Zotefoams plc

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f48cnd


Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


