Global Polymeric Foams Markets Report 2022: Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 & CAGR Projections through 2026
Dublin, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Foams: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the global market for polymeric foams and analyzes global market trends, with the base year as 2021 and estimated compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for 2022 and 2027.
As it adapts to new legislation and shifting consumer tastes, the foam industry is undergoing unprecedented change and growth. Increased emphasis on environmental sustainability and energy conservation are among the factors driving growth.
Rising demand from the world's automotive and packaging industries is being driven by increased construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa.
With volatile raw material prices and a growing public awareness of environmental concerns, growth in the foam market is expected to be somewhat restrained in the coming years. As a result, some industry players are focusing on the development of bio-based foams. Such foams have been around for a while.
However, in an era of "greener" products and processes, their popularity is growing. Today, bio-based foams are used in commercial and residential furniture, such as mattresses. Bio-derived natural materials have the potential to be used in the production of "greener" polyurethane foams.
Companies all over the world are adjusting to this shift. The combination of bio and petrochemicals presents both challenges and opportunities. The combination has resulted in a new chemistry. The majority of the new crossover systems push the limits of existing petrochemical-based foams. These new foams are simpler to work with and are more easily made flame-resistant and adapt more easily to new techniques that reduce chemical emissions in automobiles and buildings.
Asia-Pacific is the leader in the market, by region. Not surprising, given its sizable and growing population representing a diverse market of end users and end-user industries. The Asia-Pacific region is also a promising market for high-heat foams, which are commonly used in sports and leisure applications.
Demand from developing countries such as Brazil and India has contributed to the rapid growth of high-heat foam. as well as rising demand from industries such as automotive and aerospace, where it is widely used as insulation and carpet underlay, among other things.
Building and construction, packaging and Furniture/furnishings account for the highest market share in 2021. This growth is based on various key factors such as technological advancements, innovation and the availability of wide-ranging polyurethane products for automotive, furniture, electronics, biomedical, footwear and construction applications.
Further, product launches, expansions, partnerships and agreements will boost growth in the coming years. Other key factors contributing to the growth of the foams market include favourable government regulations, growing demand from emerging countries and huge economic growth in major end-user industries such as healthcare, construction, etc.
In terms of resin type, polyurethane accounted for the highest share in the global polymeric foams market in 2021. Polyurethane is a versatile material that can be converted into various forms such as thermosetting plastics, thermoplastics and synthetic rubber (elastomers). These are made from monomer units of urethane (carbamate). Polyurethanes are typically produced by the reaction of polyol and poly-isocyanates.
Commercially, methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) and toluene diisocyanate (TDI) is used for the production of polyurethanes. This material has a wide range of applications such as flexible foam, rigid foam, coating, adhesive, sealant, elastomer, etc. Polyurethanes are used by various end-user industries such as automotive, building and construction, footwear, furniture and bedding, and electronics. Polyurethanes are also essential in building materials.
Sales values are presented in U.S. dollars. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The study also discusses market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. It further examines new and emerging trends and their impact on current and future market dynamics.
Report Includes
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Characterization and quantification of market potential for polymeric foams by technology, applications, resin family and region
Description of plastic resin chemistry, manufacturing, and properties; information on conventional polymer foam technology including polyolefin foam processes and polystyrene foam processes
Information on environmental laws and regulations, and the 1990 Clean Air Act Amendment, and discussion on CFC- and HCFC-replacement issues
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major industry players, including Arkema, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Saint-Gobain and Toray Industries, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Petrochemical and Plastic Resin Industries
Petrochemicals
Plastic Resins
Polymeric Foams
Structural Foams
Competitive Foam Materials and Products
Chapter 4 Polymer Foams Market by Resin Family
Overall Market Estimate and Forecast
Post-Pandemic Market Recovery
Blowing Agents
Physical Blowing Agents
Cfcs, Hcfcs and Hfcs
Chemical Blowing Agents
Polyolefin Foams
Polyolefin Foam Market Estimate and Forecast
Resins and Processes
Properties and Applications
Cross-Linked Polyolefin Foams
Polystyrene Foams
Xps and Eps Foams Compared
Polystyrene Foam Market Estimate and Forecast
Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Foam Sheet
Xps Foam Sheet Blowing Agents
Extruded Polystyrene (Xps) Expanded Board
Xps Foam Board Blowing Agents
Expandable Polystyrene (Eps) Beads
Eps Bead Blowing Agents
Polyurethane Foams
Raw Materials Demand and Use
Polyurethane Foam Market Analysis and Forecast
Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc) Foams
Pvc Foam Market Estimate and Forecast
Resins and Processes
Properties and Applications
Other Polymeric Foams and Competing Materials
Market Estimate and Forecast
Phenolic Foams
Structural Foams
Fluoropolymer Foams
Competitive Materials
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Overall Market Estimate and Forecast
Appliance Insulation
Alternative Blowing Agents
Building and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Furniture and Furnishings
Medical Applications
Packaging
Transportation
Miscellaneous Other Markets and Applications
Chapter 6 Technology Overview
Plastic Resin Chemistry, Manufacture and Properties
Polymeric Foam Properties and Characteristics
Mechanical Properties
Chemical Properties
Electrical Properties
Acoustical Properties
Light Penetration
Safety and Health Issues
Conventional Polymer Foam Technology
Polyolefin Foam Processes
Polystyrene Foam Processes
Polyurethane Foam Chemistry and Processes
Developments in Polymer Foam Technology
New Blowing Agents
Microcellular Foams
Polymer Recycling Technology
Conventional (Mechanical or Physical) Recycling
Advanced (Chemical) Recycling
Polyurethane Recycling Technologies
Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
Trends in the Plastic Resins Industry
Structure of the Polymeric Foams Industry
Blowing Agent Suppliers
Physical Blowing Agents
Chemical Blowing Agents
Plastic Resin Suppliers
Polyurethane Raw Material Suppliers
Isocyanates
Polyols
Polyurethane Foam System Suppliers
Foam Fabricators and Molders
Strategic Steps Undertaken by Key Players
Trends
Environmental Aspects
Chapter 8 Environmental, Regulatory and Public Policy Issues
Foam Packaging Issues
Food Service
Protective Shipping Products
Cfc- and Hcfc-Replacement Issues
Ozone Depletion
Chronology of Major Events
Clean Air Act and Amendments
Sherwood-Molina
United Nations Environment Programme
Montreal Protocol
Action by the U.S. Epa
1990 Clean Air Act Amendment
Cfc Ban
Ozone-Depletion Potential
Options Available for Hcfc Reduction and Replacement
Greenhouse Gases
Foam Recycling and Recovery
Polystyrene Foam
Polyurethane Foam
Performance Standards
Thermal Insulating Standards (R-Values)
Compressive Strength, Dimensional Stability
Polymer Foam Health and Safety Issues
Flammability
Toxicity
Environmental Laws and Regulations
International
Europe
U.S.
Public Perceptions
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Arkema Inc.
Armacell International S.A.
Basf Se
Borealis AG
Covestro AG
Dow Chemical Co.
Evonik Industries AG
Greiner Group AG
Huntsman International LLC
Jsp Corp.
Recticel Nv/Sa
Rogers Corp.
Sabic
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Sealed Air Corp.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Tosoh Corp.
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Zotefoams plc
Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations
