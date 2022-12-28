U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Global Polymerization Initiators Market to Reach $6.2 Billion by 2027

·25 min read
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polymerization Initiators estimated at US$4. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymerization Initiators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032577/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Peroxides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Azo Compounds segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The Polymerization Initiators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$816.7 Million by the year 2027.



Persulfate Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Persulfate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$756 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Adeka Corporation
Akkim Kimya
Akzonobel
Arkema S.A.
BASF SE
Celanese Corporation
LANXESS AG
Lyondellbasell Industries
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
MPI Chemie
NOF Corporation
Pergan GmbH
Peroxychem
United Initiators


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032577/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032577/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

