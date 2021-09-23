U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Markets Report 2021-2026: Expected Recovery from the Impact of COVID-19 and Growing Penetration of EVs Will Drive the Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymethyl Methacrylate Market - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The PMMA market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%.s highly durable and offers the advantage of chemical and impact resistance. It is lightweight, rigid, and has color versatility.

PMMA is used in various applications such as automotive, electronics, construction, signs & displays, sanitary ware, and lighting fixtures. It is available in two grades - optical grade and general-purpose grade. Optical grade PMMA is used to make Light Guide Panels (LGPs), as it provides high brightness and high purity grade, making the screen brighter and cleaner. General-purpose is the most common grade that finds applications in automotive, buildings & construction, signage and display, household, lighting fixtures, and furniture, among others.

PMMA is a versatile, recyclable, sustainable, and durable material, owing to which it is gaining traction across several industrial applications. Due to its superior properties and the changing government policies such as European Green Deals, the global market for PMMA is expected to grow.

PMMA Extruded Sheets accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Extruded sheets are estimated to be the largest form of PMMA. This is due to its advantages, which include clarity, good surface quality, range of colors, easy maintenance, surface hardness, lightweight, and easy fabrication.

Sign & display application accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Sign & display is estimated to be the largest market for PMMA due to its increasing demand for marketing communications. The range of colors available in PMMA makes it suitable to before used in signs. Similarly, the optical properties of PMMA makes it the preferred material for point-of-sale display.

The rising demand for weather-resistant, energy-efficient, and lightweight materials is estimated to fuel the demand for PMMA in sign & display. PMMA is largely used in the manufacture of automotive panels, bumpers, and other molded parts. Furthermore, as PMMA provides clarity and light transmission, it is used in rear and indicator light covers.

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the PMMA market during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for PMMA and is projected to reach USD 2,903 Million by 2026. The market in the region is primarily driven by the rising demand for durable plastic products from the construction, automotive, and electronics segment segments.

The demand for PMMA in the Middle East is expected to increase. It is propelled by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and weather-resistant substitute to glass. The rising demand for durable and advanced products in the sign & display, construction, and electronics applications is driving the market for PMMA in the region.

Some of the leading companies involved in the manufacturing of PMMA such as Asahi Kasei (Japan), Chi Mei Corp. (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), globally.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Expected Recovery from the Impact of COVID-19 and Growing Penetration of Evs Will Drive the Market

  • Growing Demand for Led Flat Screens

  • Increasing Demand from the Electronics Industry

Restraints

  • Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes Will Hamper the Market Growth

Opportunities

  • Bio-Based PMMA

Challenges

  • Negative Impacts on the Environment

Companies Mentioned

  • 3A Composites

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • Celanese Corporation

  • CHE Mei Corporation

  • Cossa Polimeri S.R. L.

  • Evonik Industries

  • Gehr Plastics Inc.

  • Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co Ltd

  • Ineos Group Ltd

  • Kolon Industrial Inc.

  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.

  • LG Chemical

  • Lotte Chemicals Corporation

  • Makevale Group Ltd.

  • Parker Chomerics

  • Plaskolite, LLC

  • Plazit Polygal Group

  • Raigh Refining and Petrochemical Company

  • Rohm GmbH

  • RTP Company

  • Sabic

  • Samyang Corporation

  • Spartech LLC

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • The Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group

  • Toray Industries, Inc.

  • Trinseo S.A.

  • Unigel S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ttji0u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


