Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026

·9 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Polyol Sweeteners - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: July 2021
Executive Pool: 694
Companies: 75 - Players covered include Amrut International; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Batory Foods; Cargill, Inc.; Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation; Food Science Co. Ltd.; GAYATRI; Gulshan Polyols Ltd; Gulshan Polyols Ltd.; HYET Sweet; Ingredion Incorporated; Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG; Mitsubishi Corporation; Pruthvi's Foods Private Limited; Roquette FrÃ¨res; Roquette FrÃ¨res; SPI Pharma; Sweeteners Plus, LLC; Veeni Chemicals; Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt, Other Types); Form (Powder / Crystal, Liquid / Syrup); Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report.

ABSTRACT-

Global Polyol Sweeteners Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2026
Polyols or sugar alcohols are molecules possessing two or more alcohol groups. Polyols are a class of saccharide derivatives, in which a hydroxyl group replaces a ketone or aldehyde group. Polyols are produced by hydrogenating or reducing the carbonyl group (aldehyde or ketone, reducing sugar) of carbohydrates to a primary or secondary hydroxyl group. Glucose is hydrogenated to produce sorbitol, fructose to obtain mannitol, and a high maltose corn syrup is hydrogenated to produce maltitol. Xylitol is made from xylose. Polyols are mainly used in confectionery, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and oral-care products. Certain polyols have the attributes of sugar, which make them viable alternatives to sugar. Polyols are non-carcinogenic, considerably lower in calories than sugar, and also do not raise blood sugar levels significantly. The use of polyols increases the solidity of microbial control in preparations, such as jams. Polyols deactivate oxidizing metals to varying levels, and also do not result in the formation of brown colors. Polyol production processes are usually based on high pressure catalytic hydrogenation of the right carbohydrates. Owing to flexibility reasons, batch process reactors that are operated at 25-50 bar are preferred. Hydrogenation is performed in the presence of Raney-nickel or Ruthenium/carbon catalysts.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polyol Sweeteners estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Sorbitol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period .After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Xylitol segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Polyol Sweeteners market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Grow Reach $890.1 Million by 2026
The Polyol Sweeteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.31% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$890.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$967 Million by the close of the analysis period.

The market is poised to witness a steady growth over the next few years, primarily attributed to their growing demand as sugar replacers in the food and beverages industry. Being a low-calorie and sugar-free ingredient, polyol sweeteners are increasingly being used for infusing sweetness to various desserts and drinks to address the growing consumer demand for healthier and low-calorie food and beverages. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, growing health and wellness trend, and rising health consciousness among consumers have significantly accelerated the demand for nutraceutical and functional products, as well as food products with a lower glycemic response, which is bolstering the growth in the global polyol sweeteners market. In addition, improving lifestyles and rising disposable income of consumers in developed countries are expected to further augment the market growth. Another major factor driving growth in the market is the widespread use of polyol sweeteners as a functional ingredient in the pharmaceutical and personal care sectors. Polyol sweeteners function as a superior excipient and stabilizer in drug formulation, which is propelling their increased application in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, polyol sweeteners are widely used for manufacturing oral care products, such as toothpaste and mouthwash, owing to their benefit of offering robust resistance to fermentation by oral bacteria, while also providing a refreshingly sweet taste to the product. Moreover, the market growth would be fueled by the development of reformulated food and drink products with the aim of reducing their fat, salt, or sugar content.

In the past few years, polyol sweeteners have been gaining wider popularity as sugar substitutes and are being commonly utilized in a wide variety of sugar-free diets across the globe. They are increasingly being used as low-calorie sweeteners in bakery goods, ice creams, and candies, which is contributing to their higher consumption as sugar replacements. While their structure is similar to that of sugars, polyols offer certain unique health and functional benefits, including their usefulness in not promoting tooth decay as well as curbing sudden increases in blood glucose levels. The growing demand for sugar-free diet and healthier food is anticipated to boost the demand for polyol sweeteners over the next few years. Amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic, consumers have become even more concerned about the food they are consuming, increasing their inclination towards living and eating healthily, which is likely to further propel demand for polyol sweeteners.

Mannitol Segment to Reach $998.2 Million by 2026
Mannitol is the polyol of stereoisomer of sorbitol. It is obtained from glucose and can be epimerized to mannose, which is hydrogenated to mannitol. Biological synthesis using fermentation can generate higher yields of mannitol with almost no byproducts. However this method has not been exploited commercially. Mannitol is mildly acidic in aqueous solutions and exhibits a sweet taste equal to that of glucose. It has a cooling effect of -29 cal/g, which is similar to sorbitol. It has a food energy value of just 1.6 kcal/g and does not have any glycemic response. It is non-hygroscopic and is widely used in coatings for dried fruits, chewing gums, and hard candies. In the global Mannitol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$514.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$837 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$99 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.1% CAGR through the analysis period. More

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

