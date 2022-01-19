U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

The global polyolefin pipes market size is projected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 18.6 billion in 2021

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Sprinkler and drip irrigation provide good growth potential, hot water bathroom application where PO pipes are replacing PVC pipes, increasing usage of engineered PO in manufacturing pipes, improved characteristics of plastomers over conventional plastics and elastomers, increasing adoption of bio-based polymer such as PLA and BioPE, and growing emphasis by local government on rainwater harvesting are driving the PO pipes market.

New York, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyolefin Pipes Market by Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220416/?utm_source=GNW
However, higher capacity-to-demand ratio, rising concerns pertaining to plastic disposal, economic slowdown, and the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector are the factors restraining the market. growing need of PO pipes for communication and cooking gas supplies, growing deep- and ultra-deep-water oil & gas exploration and production activities, increasing demand for cross-linked HDPE, increasing demand for metallocene-based PO, and increasing demand for metallocene-based LLDPE will bring new growth opportunities for the market. The major challenges faced by the market include climatic challenges to maintain pipes, fluctuation in raw material prices, and difficulties in large-scale manufacturing of PO pipes.

In terms of value, the PE segment is projected to account for the largest share of the polyolefin pipes market, by type, during the forecast period.
PE is projected to be the largest type segment in polyolefin pipes market.PE pipes are used for the physical transportation of oil, gas, water, wastewater, and other substances.

These pipes offer various benefits such as low weight, abrasion-resistance, corrosion-resistance, high impact-resistance, and superior flexibility which enables their use in various end-use industries.These pipes can be heat fused to form strong joints, which makes them leak-free.

This class of pipes is fatigue-proof and can bear extreme repetitive pressure.They are also highly flexible and are thus suited for earthquake-prone areas.

The flexibility and leak-free joints of these pipes provide the additional advantage of cost-efficiency as they save significant time and money in the process of installation.

Industrial is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes, by application, during the forecast period.

Industrial application is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes during the forecast period.
Polyolefin pipes are widely used in industrial applications wherein piping systems are exposed to harsh and extreme climatic conditions.Due to the flexible nature of PE, it expands with pressure surges, which increases the life of the pipeline and reduces maintenance costs.

Polyolefin pipes also have a high demand due to their flexibility; gas distribution systems are more likely to survive severe ground shifts, especially due to earthquakes when they are made from fused PE pipes.

Building & construction segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry
In the building & construction industry, pipes and fitting materials play an important role in performing the task of conveying fluids.Materials used for manufacturing pipes depend upon the type of fluid and the conditions under which they are conveyed.

Fluids can be hazardous, reactive, volatile, corrosive, or flammable. The integrity of fluids is required to be maintained when they are conveyed under process conditions such as different temperatures and pressures and hence require pipe materials suitable for conveyance under such conditions.

The North American region leads the polyolefin pipes market in terms of value.

North America is projected to be the largest polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period.Globally, the region has been leading, in terms of demand and product innovation, improved performance, quality of polyolefin pipes, and emerging applications in various end-use industries.

Key countries in the North American market are the US, Canada, and Mexico. Canada and Mexico have shown increasing demand for polyolefin pipes which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the polyolefin pipes market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%
• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%

Major players operating in the global polyolefin pipes market include AGRU (Austria), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Advanced Drainage Systems (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), JM Eagle (US), Aliaxis (Belgium), Radius Systems (UK), Prinsco (US), Polyplastic Group (Russia), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Thai-Asia P.E. (Thailand), United Poly Systems (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), WL Plastics (US), Aquatherm (US), Blue Diamond Industries (US), Armtec (Canada), Pipeline Plastics (US), TeraPlast Group (Romania), Charter Plastics (US), Infra Pipe Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Canada), Pars Ethylene Kish (Iran), Vesbo Piping Systems (Turkey).

Research Coverage:
This report provides detailed segmentation of the polyolefin pipes market based on type, application, and end-use industry.Based on type, the polyolefin pipes market has been segmented into PE, PP, plastomer, and others.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into irrigation, potable & plumbing, wastewater drainage, power & communication, industrial application, chemical transportation, and others. Based on end-use industry, the market has been segmented into building & construction, agriculture, industrial, and others.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the polyolefin pipes market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06220416/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


