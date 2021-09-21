U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Global Polypropylene Compounds Market Report 2021: Low-cost Production in China has Led to a Surge in New Polymer Production, which is Driving the Market to Oversupply

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polypropylene Compounds Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global polypropylene compounds market size is anticipated to reach USD 35.19 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%

Increasing requirement for flame retardancy and improved heat resistance and serviceability of plastics in the electrical & electronics industry is the primary factor driving the growth of the global market. In addition, regulations in western markets, including the EU and the U.S., which are aimed at vehicular weight reduction are further fueling the demand for polypropylene (PP) compounds in the automotive industry.

The mineral-filled product segment is expected to hold a dominant market share owing to the superior properties of these products, such as higher heat distortion and rigidity. The most widely used minerals in the PP compound include talc, glass beads, mica, silica, and calcium.

Low-cost production in China has led to a surge in new polymer production, which is driving the market to oversupply. Furthermore, rising population, rapid industrialization, and increase in consumer disposable income levels are some of the key socio-economic factors supporting market growth in the region.

The global market is the second-largest polymer business in the world, which contributes more than 25% of the overall polymer demand. Basic raw materials required for producing chemicals include feedstock, such as crude oil, natural gas, and other sources. Numerous companies in the industry have begun manufacturing the raw materials themselves to combat the supply-demand imbalances and meet the uncertainty of crude oil prices.

Polypropylene Compounds Market Report Highlights

  • The global market was valued at USD 17.59 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028

  • Mineral filled PP compounds will continue to be the largest product segment of the global market over the forecast period

  • In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of more than 46% of the global market in 2020 and is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the next eight years

  • The growth of the APAC regional market is attributed to the rapid expansion of the end-use industries, such as automotive, and electrical & electronics, in emerging economies like China and India

  • Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest revenue share of the global market by 2028

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Global Plastics Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Raw Material Trends
3.4. Technology Overview
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Market Dynamics
3.7. Business Environment Analysis
3.8. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.8.1. Joint Ventures
3.8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

Chapter 4. Polypropylene Compounds Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Product movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028
4.2. Mineral Filled PP Compounds
4.2.1. Polypropylene Compounds market estimates and forecasts, by Mineral Filled PP Compounds2016 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3. Compounded TPO
4.4. Compounded TPV
4.5. Glass Reinforced

Chapter 5. Polypropylene Compounds Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. End-Use movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028
5.2. Automotive
5.3. Building & Construction
5.4. Electrical & Electronics
5.5. Textiles

Chapter 6. Polypropylene Compounds Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Regional movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 2028

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Key Global Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry
7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
7.3. Vendor Landscape
7.4. Public Companies
7.5. Private Companies

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1. Company Overview
8.2. Financial Performance
8.3. Product Benchmarking
8.4. Strategic Initiatives

  • Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

  • Solvay

  • ExxonMobil Corporation

  • Trinseo

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,

  • Washington Penn Plastics Co., Ltd

  • Rhetech Inc.

  • Avient Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmp3sl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-polypropylene-compounds-market-report-2021-low-cost-production-in-china-has-led-to-a-surge-in-new-polymer-production-which-is-driving-the-market-to-oversupply-301381656.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

