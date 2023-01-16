The Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market is forecast to grow by $14932.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market and is forecast to grow by $14932.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Our report on the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strong demand for nonwoven fabrics in APAC, increased consumption of hygiene products, and polypropylene nonwoven fabric versus other nonwoven fabric.



The polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Spunbonded

• Staple

• Melt blown

• Composite



By Application

• Hygiene

• Medical

• Geotextile

• Furnishings

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies sustainable production as one of the prime reasons driving the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for baby hygiene products and the emergence of bio-based polypropylene will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market covers the following areas:

• Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market sizing

• Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market forecast

• Polypropylene nonwoven fabric market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polypropylene nonwoven fabric market vendors that include Aditya Nonwoven Fabric Pvt. Ltd., Ahlstrom Munksjo, Asahi Kasei Corp., Beautiful Nonwoven Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kimberly Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Netkanika LLC, Schouw and Co., Suominen Corp., Toray Industries Inc., TWE GmbH and Co. KG, and Wenzhou Superchen Nonwoven Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

