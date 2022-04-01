U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,526.02
    -4.39 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,667.74
    -10.61 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,204.60
    -15.92 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,080.27
    +10.14 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.35
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.70
    -21.30 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.20 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3910
    +0.0640 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6300
    +0.9420 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,541.99
    +41.91 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.90
    +47.63 (+4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

Global Polystyrene Market to Boost in Coming Years – Projected to Reach Worth USD 44.8 Billion in 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

New Delhi, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the polystyrene market can be primarily attributed to the increasing rates of industrialization and globalization throughout the world. Moreover, the rising demand for eco-friendly, durable, light weight and sustainable goods and components, due to their acoustic and thermal insulation, in the construction, automotive, and packaging sectors are also responsible for driving the market growth..

A recent study by the strategic consulting and market research firm; BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the Global Polystyrene Market was worth USD 31.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 44.8 billion by the year 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period of 2022-2028. This can be attributed to the wide range of lucrative benefits offered by polystyrene like high heat &impact resistance, excellent optical clarity, good electrical insulation, flame retardation and strong chemical resistance which makes it a preferred choice among various end-use industries like automotive, construction, packaging and electronics industries among others which is driving the growth of the global polystyrene market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Burgeoning Demand by Building and Construction Sector Driving the Global Polystyrene Market Growth

The polystyrene is employed in many facets of building work such as large structures like roads, public buildings, railway lines, or even small family residences. The characteristics polystyrene that make it perfect for use include insulation, light weight filler, an element for imaginative touches, or a lightweight filling substance in roads that facilitates land drainage, among others. Moreover, polystyrene offers a perfect combination of physical and mechanical features that make it appropriate for use in the construction industry. Additionally, polystyrene is a perfect packaging material due to being lightweight, water resistant, non-abrasive, and having outstanding cushioning ability.


Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/global-polystyrene-market/report-sample

Packaging Industry to Grow at A Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Packaging Sector is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2028.It will be closely followed by the electronics sector which is also expected to grow at a substantial rate. This can be attributed to deep penetration of polystyrene in the packaging and electronics industry. The packaging sector is the largest deployer of high impact polystyrene (HIPS). Furthermore, it is used in food packaging such as egg cartons, meat trays, fruit trays, dairy packaging, etc.; industrial packaging as well as consumer packaging including CD covers, cassettes and others.

Impact of COVID-19 On The Global Polystyrene Market

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world witnessed one of the worst recessions since WW2. The global Polystyrene market has also been brutally impacted by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several governments around the world imposed rigorous lockdowns thus vividly hampering the building and construction, transportation, packaging, electrical, and electronics industries, which are the most important end-user industries for the polystyrene market. Nevertheless, with the improving market circumstances in the post covid era, the growth of the Polystyrene market is likely to recover during the forecast period.

Please visit press release of the global polystyrene market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-polystyrene-market-projected-to-reach-worth-usd-44-8-billion-in-2028

Asia-Pacific Region Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR in The Global Polystyrene Market

In terms of regional analysis, the global polystyrene market has been classified into North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest growing market in the global polystyrene owing to the existence of a large packaging sector in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest consumer and manufacturer of high-impact polystyrene. It accounts about half of the world's total HIPS production. Moreover, The Asia-pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate for polystyrene market during the forecast period on account of the growing development in construction and building industry. Europe is expected to witness significant amount of growth in the polystyrene market owing to the introduction of the guidelines to be recognized by the lightweight goods in the end use industries.

Competitive Landscape

The polystyrene market is a semi-consolidated market. The key players operating in the global polystyrene market are Styrolution Group GMBH, Total Petrochemicals, BASF SE, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, SABIC, Trinseo, Videolar, S/A, The Dow Chemical Company, Kaneka Corporation, ACH Foam, Technologies’ PJSC Sibur Holding LLC, Support Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos S.A, Synbra, Holding B.V. and other prominent players. The players maintain their dominance in the market by enhancing their production capabilities, research, and development activities, and launching improved products for the customers. Different strategies are adopted like engaging in strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and collaborations.

Don’t miss the business opportunity of the global polystyrene market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The report's in-depth analysis provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global polystyrene market statistics. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global polystyrene market ­along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the market's growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics.

Recent Developments:

  • March 2022: Trinseo announced the launch of its three STYRON polystyrene resins with renewable content. Trinseo is a global material solutions provider as well as a producer of latex and plastic binders focussed upon delivering sustainable and innovative solutions across a wide range of end-use industries.

  • March 2021: BEWI, a leading manufacturer of packaging, and insulation solutions, has declared the acquisition of a 34% stake in the Czech recycling firm Inoplast S.R.O. Inoplast is a company known to recycle plastics, chiefly expanded polystyrene (EPS) along with other forms of plastics.

Scope of Report:

Attribute

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Million

Market Coverage

United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

Product/Service Segmentation

By resin type, by product type, by end-use industry and by region

Key Players

The key players operating in the global polystyrene market are Styrolution Group GMBH, Total Petrochemicals, BASF SE, Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Kumho Petrochemicals Ltd., Chi Mei Corporation, SABIC, Trinseo, Videolar, S/A, The Dow Chemical Company, Kaneka Corporation, ACH Foam, Technologies’ PJSC Sibur Holding LLC, Support Kunststoff GmbH, Synthos S.A, Synbra, Holding B.V. and other prominent players.


By Process

  • General Purpose Polystyrene

  • High Impact Polystyrene

  • Expandable Polystyrene

By Applications

  • Foams

  • Films and Sheets

  • Injection Molding

  • Other

By End-Use Industry

  • Packaging

  • Building, and Construction

  • Electrical and Electronics

  • Consumer Goods

  • Other End-user Industries

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

Blue Weave Consulting provides all-inclusive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer comprehensive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost your business solution's performance. BWC has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are a promising digital MI solutions company providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Recommended Stories

  • NIO reports record electric vehicle deliveries in Q1, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the rise in NIO stock after the Chinese electric vehicle maker made record delivieries in the first quarter.

  • GameStop plans stock split, BlackBerry stock lower after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the dip in BlackBerry shares after earnings report data and the rise in GameStop shares as the company announces its plans for a stock split.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in April

    If Warren Buffett wanted to pull a trick for the ages, he might announce that he's adding $10 billion of several cryptocurrency meme coins to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio. Buffett has been a steadfast opponent of cryptocurrencies in the past. There are quite a few stocks of such businesses in Berkshire's current portfolio that have solid growth prospects.

  • 2 Meme Stocks Investors Should Avoid at All Costs

    Meme stocks are unpredictable because they aren't grounded in strong fundamentals, and instead are dependent on internet trends and what's popular on social media. It can be exciting to jump on a red-hot stock that looks like it's destined to continue going higher, but the danger is that once the party and the hype are over, you could be left holding a very expensive bag. A couple of meme stocks that stand out as incredibly risky today are Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC).

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q2 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition. The World Steel Association forecasts that steel demand will continue to increase this year, but at a much slower pace, rising 2.2%.

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Right Now

    The semiconductor industry is set for massive growth, thanks to the growing usage of chips across various applications that range from smartphones to computers to cars to factories. According to a third-party estimate, the semiconductor industry could top $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, compared to $466 billion in 2018. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), better known as TSMC, Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) are three semiconductor stocks that could win big from the broader market's growth.

  • 3 Reasons AMD Stock Could Surprise the Bears

    Semiconductor stocks have been a good place to invest in recent years, but it's been a rough start to 2022. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 8.1% year to date, while the Nasdaq Composite has performed a bit better, down 6.1% at the time of writing. The Ukraine-Russia war has some investors thinking ahead to what a Chinese takeover of Taiwan would do to the supply chain, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • These 10 stocks have fallen at least 20% this year, but are expected to soar up to 66% from here

    DEEP DIVE It sure has been a wild ride for investors over the past few weeks, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 10% from March 8 through March 30. But the broader stock market is still down for 2022.

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Market Sell-Off: Is 3M Stock a Buy Now?

    The dip in the share price and the stock's high dividend yield is attracting investors, but is it worth buying?

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Is it a Smart Choice to Invest in Union Pacific (UNP)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Infrastructure Value Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. On an absolute basis, the Strategy delivered gains across six of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out of 11 total) in the fourth quarter, with the […]

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for over 5 years according to Bill Gates. If you want to read about some more stocks in the portfolio of Bill Gates, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Over 5 Years. Bill Gates stepped down […]

  • Qualcomm's Bounce Is Over

    The charts of Qualcomm are weakening. How do the indicators look? In our last review of QCOM back on December 23, we wrote that " We reviewed the charts of QCOM on December 13 and told readers that 'Traders who are long QCOM should raise stops to $172 from $135.

  • These 10 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    In this article, we will discuss some of the notable stocks skyrocketing today. To take a look at some more stocks that are rising, go to These 5 Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today. Overall, the markets are in the red today and losing their steam after closing four days in the positive following mixed messages coming […]

  • Rivian Stock Alert: Tesla Rival Asks for Patience

    The first quarter was brutal for Rivian . The stock took a beating on Wall Street after the company failed to deliver on its vehicle delivery promises. This confusion demonstrated by Rivian had prompted Elon Musk, the CEO of the great rival Tesla , to react.

  • Alphabet vs. the S&P 500: Which Is the Better First Investment?

    If you're reading this, you've certainly heard of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Almost needless to say, if you connect to the world wide web at all, you're likely doing so through one of Alphabet's platforms. Yes, nascent investors are, understandably, easily enamored by Alphabet, if for no other reason than they're already so familiar with it.

  • Massive S&P options trade may have roiled U.S. stocks on Thursday

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Traders are pointing to a massive quarterly options trade on Thursday they said was from a JPMorgan fund as one reason why the stock market took a nosedive late in the day, as options flows linked to the trade exacerbated market weakness. The S&P 500 Index fell 1.2% in the last hour of trading on Thursday, marking the largest hourly drop for the index in more than three weeks. It finished the day down 1.56%, with some attributing part of the weakness to the large options trade that went down earlier in the day.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Electric Vehicle Stocks With Triple-Digit Upside Potential

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are clearly the next big thing in the automotive industry, and they are supported by both social and political pressures toward ‘green’ technologies. For drivers, they offer a wide range of advantages over gasoline-powered cars: improvements in performance, fewer moving parts to wear out, quieter operations, easier integration into wireless networks. There are drawbacks, too. For now, EV battery range can match gasoline engines – but only at a higher cost for an already e