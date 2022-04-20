U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Trends Report 2022: 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Attributed to the slowdown in the global economy and industrial activities worldwide amid the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) has declined by 5.1% year-over-year (YOY) in 2020 compared to 2019.

Recovering from the pandemic impact, the global market for Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) is projected to reach 250 thousand metric tons by 2026 at a CAGR of 5% between 2021 and 2026.

Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for PTFE, accounting for an estimated 59.6% share in 2021, which is also likely to record the fastest 2021-2026 CAGR of 5.8% in reaching a projected 155 thousand metric tons by 2026. The overall market for PTFE is expected to surpass 200k metric tons valued at US$2.6 billion in 2022.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global PTFE market is analyzed in this report with respect to product forms and end-use sectors

  • The study exclusively analyzes the market sizing of each product form and end-use sector of PTFE by major geographic region/country

  • 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE

  • Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers

  • Demand for PTFE to Gain Further Momentum from Products with Improved Properties

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 28

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 200 companies

The report analyzes the market for the following product forms of PTFE:

  • Granular PTFE

  • PTFE Fine Powders

  • PTFE Micronized Powders

  • PTFE Aqueous Dispersions

Major end-use sectors market of PTFE examined in this report includes the following:

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Building & Construction

  • Chemical Processing

  • Industrial/Mechanical

  • Others

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global PTFE market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on pandemic impact during 2019-2020

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 What is Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)?
1.1.2 Chemical Structure of PTFE
1.1.3 Properties of PTFE
1.1.4 PTFE Manufacturing Processes
1.1.5 PTFE Processing Methods
1.1.6 PTFE Forms and Applications

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS
2.1 5G Communication Technology Boosts Demand for PTFE
2.2 Medical Device Industry Fueling Demand for PTFE and Other Fluoropolymers
2.3 Demand for PTFE to Gain Further Momentum from Products with Improved Properties

3. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
3.1 PTFE Production Capacities
3.2 Key Global Players

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by Product Form
4.1.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Product Form Market Overview by Global Region
4.1.1.1 Granular PTFE
4.1.1.2 PTFE Fine Powders
4.1.1.3 PTFE Micronized Powders
4.1.1.4 PTFE Aqueous Dispersions
4.2 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by End-use Sector
4.2.1 Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) End-use Sector Market Overview by Global Region
4.2.1.1 Chemical Processing Sector
4.2.1.2 Electricals & Electronics Sector
4.2.1.3 Industrial/Mechanical Sector
4.2.1.4 Automotive & Transportation Sector
4.2.1.5 Building & Construction Sector
4.2.1.6 Other Sectors

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Global Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market Overview by Geographic Region

Companies Mentioned

  • AGC Inc.

  • Chemours-Mitsui Fluoroproducts Co., Ltd.

  • Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co Ltd

  • Daikin Industries Ltd

  • Dongyue Group Limited

  • Fujian Sannong New Materials Co., Ltd

  • Fuxin Hengtong Fluorine Chemicals Co, Ltd

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

  • Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited

  • Jiangsu Lee & Man Chemical Limited

  • Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co Ltd

  • Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co Ltd

  • Luxi Group Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co., Ltd.

  • Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Solvay Specialty Polymers (Changshu) Co., Ltd

  • The Chemours (Changshu) Fluoro Technology Company Limited

  • Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd.

  • Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd

  • Zhonghao Chenguang Research Institute Chemical Industry


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x16dq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


