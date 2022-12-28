Global Polyurea Coatings Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polyurea Coatings estimated at US$988. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.
New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyurea Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032584/?utm_source=GNW
9% over the period 2020-2027. Aromatic Isocyanate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.4% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aliphatic Isocyanate segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $267.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR
The Polyurea Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$267.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$370.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Armorthane Inc.
Chemline Inc.
Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd.
Duraamen Engineered Products Inc.
Elastothane Ltd
Isomat S.A.
Krypton Chemical
Nukote Coating Systems
Polycoat Products Llc
PPG Industries, Inc.
Prokol International
Rhino Linings Corporation
Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd
Technopol
Teknos
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Ultimate Linings
Versaflex Incorporated
Voelkel Industrial Products Gmbh (Vip)
Wasser Corporation
Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials Co. Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032584/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Polyurea Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aromatic Isocyanate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Aromatic Isocyanate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aliphatic Isocyanate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Aliphatic Isocyanate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pure
Polyurea by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Pure Polyurea by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Polyurea by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Hybrid Polyurea by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Polyurea Coatings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea and
Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 60: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 72: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea and
Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by Raw
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 78: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 84: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure
Polyurea - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure
Polyurea - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Polyurea and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 102: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Polyurea and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 108: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid Polyurea
and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 114: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years 2021 &
2027
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure
Polyurea - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hybrid
Polyurea and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea Coatings
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other
Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic
Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and
Pure Polyurea - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building &
Construction, Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Building & Construction, Industrial, Transportation and
Other Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Polyurea Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 126: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 127: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Raw Material - Aromatic Isocyanate and
Aliphatic Isocyanate - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Aromatic Isocyanate and Aliphatic Isocyanate for the Years
2021 & 2027
Table 130: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Type - Hybrid Polyurea and Pure
Polyurea - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 131: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Coatings by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hybrid Polyurea and Pure Polyurea for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 132: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Polyurea Coatings by Application - Building & Construction,
Industrial, Transportation and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Polyurea
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032584/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001