Global Polyurea Coatings Market Report 2022-2026: Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Coatings & Opportunities in Medical Facilities - Key Vendors are BASF, PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Huntsman, and Teknos

The polyurea coatings market size was valued at USD 873.96 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1570.63 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.26 % during the forecast period.



The demand for polyurea coatings is increasing rapidly in every region due to their durability and effectiveness in all kinds of weather. These coatings are widely used to protect the surface from rust, corrosion, UV rays, stain, general wear, and tear and offer durability and flexibility. Manufacturers are focusing on applications based on green practices that have been adopted in multiple applications, which are opening new revenue streams for manufacturers.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Polyurea coating technology is green and doesn't produce any pollution and toxicity to the environment; this is a competitive advantage over many other coating technologies in the construction industry.

Polyurea coatings have low VOC, which helps to improve the quality of air, minimizes the risk of respiratory problems. Therefore, polyurea coatings are widely used in residential buildings.

POLYUREA COATINGS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Demand for protective coating and adhesives and growing applications will grow the demand for aromatic isocyanates in the polyurea coatings system market in the forecast period. Crude oil price fluctuation will present as a challenge for aromatic isocyanates because of the high dependency on raw materials derived from crude oil. Aromatic isocyanates are manufactured through complex processes which need measured environment safety and skilled workers.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America is the biggest market for polyurea coatings. Polyurea is used in epoxy and polyurethane coatings because of stringent regulations regarding pollution mitigated by coatings. Lining systems are used widely and have been adopted in multiple practices to protect the environment.

APAC will see the largest growth in the polyurea coatings market. Rising disposable income, strong economic growth, and growing construction activities will support market growth in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key vendors in the polyurea coatings market are BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Huntsman International, and Teknos Group.

Recently, the BASF group has acquired Solvay's polyamide business globally. The company has changed its business model from agency-based to merchandise model, which resulted in Rs 75,510.5 million Revenue from operation for the year ended 31st March 2020.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the polyurea coatings market

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Coatings

Thriving Building and Construction Industry

Increasing Opportunity in Medical Facilities

Advancement in Coating Technologies

Increasing Demand in APAC Countries

Increasing Usage of Polyurea Coatings In Swimming Pool

Key Vendors

BASF

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Huntsman International

Teknos

Other Prominent Vendors

Nukote Coating Systems

Armorthane

Wasser Coatings

Rhino Linings Corporation

Kukdo Chemical

Voelkel Industrial Products

Polycoat Products

Tecnopol Group

Satyen Polymers

Prokol Protective Coatings

Cipy Polyurethanes

Ultimate Linings

Zhuhai Feiyang Novel Materials

Chemline Inc

Duraamen Engineered Products

Krypton Chemicals

Elastothane

Isomat

Specialty Products Inc.

Versaflex

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Insights By Type

7.1.2 Key Insights By Raw Material

7.1.3 Key Insights By Application

7.1.4 Key Insights By Geography

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Growth Opportunity

8.1 By Type

8.2 By Raw Material

8.3 By Application

8.4 By Geography



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Coatings

9.2 Thriving Building & Construction Industry

9.3 Increasing Opportunity In Medical Facilities



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Advances In Coating Technologies

10.2 Rising Demand From APAC Countries

10.3 Growing Use Of Polyurea Coatings In Swimming Pools



11 Market Growth Restraints

11.1 Long Wetting-Out Time

11.2 High Health Risk From Toxic Fumes



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Raw Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Aromatic Isocyanate

13.4 Aliphatic Isocyanate



14 Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Pure

14.4 Hybrid



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Building And Construction

15.4 Automotive Industry

15.5 Industrial

15.6 Theme Parks



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

