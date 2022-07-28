The global polyurea coatings market size was USD 1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Polyurea coatings have no VOC content, a longer pot life, and faster curing ability. They can be used in extreme conditions (under high humidity and/or at low temperatures). The pure type segment is expected is expected to register the highest CAGR of the overall polyurea coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyurea Coatings Market by Raw Material Type, Polyurea Type, Technology and End-Use - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05040085/?utm_source=GNW



Pure polyurea coatings are used in the mining industry, pipelines, vehicles, roofs, steel structures, concrete structures, floors, and pools.For many years China has been the top miner for fossil fuels, gemstones, and metals.



The country’s top position in the mining industry has helped Asia Pacific gain a significant share in the global mining industry as well as in the pure polyurea coatings market.Economies rich in minerals, such as India, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, are also actively engaged in mining activities that have helped boost the demand for polyurea coatings.



This scenario is expected to continue during the forecast period.



The spraying segment of the technology is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market drivers in this segment are infrastructural growth in various countries, and growth in applications, including floor coatings, roof coatings, bed-linings, secondary containment, and wastewater treatments.There is strong demand for these applications from the Asia Pacific region, especially from developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.



Global polyurea coating manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing facilities or sales offices in these emerging regions to cater to the increasing demand.



Asia - Pacific polyurea coatings market is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is an emerging economy with many rapidly developing countries.Various industry players are willing to invest in this region.



Most of the leading players in North America and Europe are planning to shift their manufacturing base to Asia Pacific as it offers inexpensive raw materials, low cost of production, and the ability to serve the local emerging market in a better way.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing increased demand for premium and high-quality products due to the increasing disposable income of the middle-class population.



This has led to an increased demand for polyurea coatings in the Asia Pacific market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the waterborne coatings market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, D Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

• By Region: Europe – 20%, North America – 35%, APAC – 30%, South America- 5%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report are PPG Industries Inc. (US), and Sherwin-Williams Company (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the polyurea coatings market based on raw material type polyurea type, technology, end – use industry, and region.Based on raw material type, polyurea coatings industry has been segmented into aliphatic and aromatic.



Based on polyurea type, the market has been segmented into pure and hybrid.Based on technology, the market has been segmented into spraying, pouring and hand mixing.



Based on end – use industry market has been segmented into building & construction, transportation, industrial and landscape. Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05040085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



