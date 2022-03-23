U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Incorporating Biomass in Production of Polyurethane - Forecast to 2031

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market

Dublin, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, Applications, End-User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyurethane-based foams in automotive market was valued at $10,710.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $19,798.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2021 and 2031.

The ecosystem of the polyurethane-based foams in automotive market comprises automotive seating manufacturers, automotive panel manufacturers, OEM manufacturers, and end users.

Some major features of polyurethane-based foam make its adoption preferable in the automotive industry, such as light in weight, durable, versatile, recycled, and excellent sound absorbing and vibration dampening qualities.

Market Segmentation

Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by Application

Among different polyurethane-based foam applications in automotive, the seating segment dominates the market and is expected to be the largest application during the forecast period (2021-2031). The growing use of polyurethane-based foams in the seating application segment due to their processing qualities, which allow them to be molded into complex shapes and forms, is fueling the growth of the given application segment.

Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by End User

Passenger cars is the leading sector, and the benefits of polyurethanes are used to their full extent in this sector. The High-resilience foam seating, rigid foam insulation panels, B-pillars, headliners, suspension insulators, bumpers, and other interior sections of passenger cars are among the most common uses of polyurethane in the automobile industry.

Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by Type

Among different polyurethane-based foams, flexible foams are dominating the automotive market and are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period (2021-2031). Aside from its well-known usage for seating applications, it ensures a comfortable driving experience even during extended and vigorous driving.

Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market by Region

The demand for polyurethane-based foams varies according to various regions. The polyurethane-based foams in automotive market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America, South America, Europe, U.K., China, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa, among which Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the highest share of the global polyurethane-based foams in automotive market, owing to a significant number of automotive manufacturers such as Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motors, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and others.

Furthermore, changing consumer preferences, an increasing focus on driver safety, environmental concerns, and severe government laws focused on accident prevention to improve driver safety is expected to fuel the growth of the overall market in the given region.

Recent Developments

  • In June 2021, Dow announced a mass-balance approach to the production of new polyurethane solutions based on a circular feedstock sourced from a waste product of the mobility sector.

  • In February 2019, Bridgestone Corporation developed soft polyurethane foam for thinner, lighter car seats. This strategy helped the company to expand its polyurethane foam product portfolio.

  • In August 2019, Huntsman International LLC launched ACOUSTIFLEX S NBR polyurethane foam system. This system is a lightweight absorber (LWA), semi-rigid foam, designed for acoustic applications in engine and trunk compartments.

Company Profiles

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Dow

  • Rogers Corporation

  • Recticel NV/SA

  • Foam Supplies, Inc.

  • Huebach Corporation

  • Caligen Europe B.V.

  • Vita (Holdings) Limited

  • Bridgestone Corporation

  • M/s Sheela Foam Ltd.

  • Saint-Gobain

  • Greiner AG

  • Interplasp

  • UFP Technologies, Inc.

  • Covestro AG

Key Topics Covered:

Markets

Industry Outlook

  • Trends: Current and Future

  • Rising Demand for Automotive Backed by Rising Income of Middle Class in Developing Countries

  • Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient Products and Solutions

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

  • Consortiums and Associations

  • Government Programs and Research Programs

  • Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Need for Lightweight Materials in Mobility Industry

  • Durability and Longevity Under Severe Conditions

  • Innovation in Recycling of Polyurethane Foams

Business Challenges

  • Availability of Alternate Substitutes

  • Environmental Concern Pertaining to the Usage of Polyurethane Foams

Business Strategies

  • Product Developments

  • Corporate Strategies

Business Opportunities

  • Reduce Dependency on Raw Material Using Chemical Recycling

  • Incorporating Biomass in Production of Polyurethane

Industry Outlook on Sustainable Polyurethane Foams

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market

Applications

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market (Applications and Specifications)

  • Seating

  • Bumper Systems

  • Headliners

  • Door Panels

  • Others

Demand Analysis of Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market (by Applications), Value and Volume Data

Global Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market Application (End-User and Specifications)

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

  • Passenger Cars

  • Electric Vehicles

Demand Analysis of Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market (by End-User), Value and Volume Data

Products

Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market (Products and Specifications)

  • Flexible Foam

  • Rigid Foam

Demand Analysis of Polyurethane-Based Foams in Automotive Market (by Type), Value and Volume Data

Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2020

Patent Analysis

  • Patent Analysis (by Status)

  • Patent Analysis (by Organization)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwjx1z

