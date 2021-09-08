U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,501.25
    -18.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,921.00
    -170.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,618.50
    -56.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.30
    -14.10 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.64
    +0.29 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.60
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    +2.74 (+16.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2490
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,192.34
    -7,188.63 (-13.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,145.58
    -218.38 (-16.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.29
    -56.08 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Global Polyurethane Market Trends and Forecasts 2021-2026: Increasing Construction and Automotive Industry Demands Drive Growth, but Environmental Concerns Remain

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyurethane Market Outlook to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polyurethane is one of the most significant polymer products in the plastic family. Structural and non-structural applications of polyurethane and its variants have become a natural and effective method for repair, strengthening, rehabilitation, and protection in many end-user industries.

The global polyurethane market is expected to witness a moderate growth rate to 2026. Increasing demand in the construction and automotive industry and the growth of both industries in emerging countries drive the growth of the polyurethane market. However, the growth in environmental concerns due to the toxic nature of polyurethane coatings is expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

In the construction industry, polyurethanes are used to make high-performance products that are strong but lightweight, perform well, and are very durable and versatile. Polyurethane products can also help in enhancing the aesthetic design of homes and buildings. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), completely cured polyurethane products are considered to be inert and non-toxic. Products such as furniture and carpeting that contain polyurethane are fully cured before they are sold. Polyurethane is a crucial ingredient in a wide range of high-efficiency sealants, insulation materials, and adhesives used in home and building construction. Polyurethane can be used in the form of foam, binders, and elastomer, among others. The primary use of energy by households in the European Union is for heating their homes, which accounted for more than 64% of the energy consumption in the year 2018.

Similarly, according to the US Department of Energy, heating and cooling costs, approximately 56% of the average American home's energy. With the use of rigid polyurethane form, money cab be saved while maintaining uniform temperature and reducing noise levels. EPA estimates that homeowners can save an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs and an average of 11% on total energy costs by air sealing their homes and adding insulation. Current government regulations have established the minimum requirements on the construction standards, whether new construction or renovation. They include some parameters of thermal resistances for the enclosure, and, to meet them, new buildings are being constructed/renovated with highly efficient insulating products.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a capital liquidity crunch is the main issue for the property and construction sectors. Investment has been reduced across the market due to the blocked cash flow of developers. For developed projects, the commercial business has been affected by the enormous fluctuations in retail that have led to rental income decreases. At the same time, companies may decide to reduce office floor space to cut rental costs. In 2020, the United States construction spending in the first two months combined increased 8% from the same period in 2019, spurred by a 13% jump in single-family construction, an 11% rise in the public buildings, and the lowest 1% increase in private buildings.

In some countries such as Belgium, France, and the US, polyurethane has been in regular use for many years in the construction sector. It also includes polyurethane in thermal insulation systems for the home. The number of European markets using polyurethane commercially is increasing, given the extremely stringent European Union energy efficiency standards required for buildings. Along with the drive for compliance, project owners also focus on cost efficiency, with polyurethane-based thermal insulation solutions offering significantly reduced construction & maintenance costs and their ease of handling & shipping.

The Global Polyurethane market report provides deep insight into the current and future state of the Polyurethane market across various regions. Also, the study comprehensively analyzes the Polyurethane market by segments based on Product Type and By End-Use and by Geography.

The report examines the market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trends, market developments, market opportunities, polyurethane market size, polyurethane market analysis, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Methodology

3. Market Analysis

4. Industry Analysis

5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

6. Regional Market Analysis

7. Key Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Covestro AG

  • Huntsman Corporation

  • BCI Holding SA

  • Carpenter Co.

  • DIC Corporation

  • INOAC Corporation

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Recticel NV/SA

  • Rogers Corporation

  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • Huafeng Group

  • Coim Group

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1 List of Notable Players in the Market
8.2 M&A, JV, and Agreements
8.3 Market Share Analysis
8.4 Strategies of Key Players

9. Conclusions and Recommendations


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/myvlze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s sell-off, Bitcoin would need to return to $50,000 levels to restore confidence. A return to sub-$45,000 would test investor resilience…

  • Why Mechel PAO Stock Popped 41% Today

    Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) stock is flying through the roof Tuesday, gaining a whopping 41% within the first few minutes of the market's opening. Mechel PAO is among the world's largest metallurgical and coking coal miners, and is the largest manufacturer of steel products in Russia. Steel prices have skyrocketed in recent months while coking coal and ferrosilicon prices are hovering near all-times highs in China as of this writing.

  • Yellow Cake Is Turning Red Hot

    Yellow cake is another term for uranium. The price of uranium has soared in recent days and weeks and stocks such as uranium miner Cameco Corp. have broken out on the upside. Let's check out some charts and indicators.

  • Force Majeure at Top Fertilizer Plant Has Prices Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are soaring after the world’s largest nitrogen facility had to declare a force majeure.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said on Sept. 3 that it can’t fill orders from its Donaldsonville, Louisiana, nitrogen complex, which was closed ahead of Hurricane Ida, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg. That’s stoking fears of production losses at a time when supplies are already tight.Fertilizer prices are already high, and that’s adding to increasing costs for farmers, who

  • Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today. Then, CEO Elon Musk apparently told his employees in an email that he agrees with Wood and that the company could be selling between 5 million and 10 million vehicles a year by 2025 if Tesla "execute[s] really well."

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – September 8th, 2021

    Following Tuesday’s meltdown, Dogecoin would need to break back through to $0.30 levels to restore confidence…

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • Here's Why PepsiCo Is More Recession-Proof Than Coca-Cola

    According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), a recession is the period between a peak of economic activity and its subsequent trough, or lowest point. Again, according to NBER, the most recent recession in the U.S. was between February and April of 2020. Interestingly, some companies are better prepared to deal with recessions.

  • Europe's Biggest Boeing 737 Max Customer Walks Away From Buying More

    Ryanair ended negotiations for a major Boeing 737 Max deal over pricing and delays continue with the Boeing 787 Dreamliner over an inspection issue. Boeing stock fell Tuesday.

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Oil climbs on slow return of U.S. supply after Hurricane Ida

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, recouping some overnight losses from a stronger dollar and demand concerns, with a slow production restart in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and resumption of refining activities providing support. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $68.78 a barrel at 0643 GMT, after sliding 1.4% on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday. Brent crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.5%, at $72.03 a barrel after falling 0.7% on Tuesday.

  • Toyota and BMW Are Auto Industry’s Contrarian Investors

    While General Motors and Volkswagen are betting the farm on electric vehicles, Toyota and BMW have stressed the importance of transition technologies and wider decarbonization measures in the industry’s shift to a cleaner future.

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q4 2021

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • 401(k) vs. Pension Plan: What’s the Difference?

    A 401(k) plan and pension are both employer-sponsored retirement plans. The biggest difference between the two is that a 401(k) is a defined-contribution plan and a pension is a defined-benefit plan. A defined-contribution plan allows employees and employers (if they choose) to contribute and invest funds to save for retirement, while a defined-benefit plan provides a specified payment amount in retirement.

  • Lululemon Reports Q2 Earnings Tomorrow: Will It Maintain Success While Battling Supply Chain Costs?

    The athletic apparel maker is facing a new set of challenges regarding its supply chain and material shortages, and investors will be eager to understand its impact when the company reports earnings tomorrow. Furthermore, the warmer weather means people are indulging in outdoor fitness activities more frequently, which means the company's second quarter sales should be driven by a seasonal tailwind as well. Investors will be paying close attention to management's remarks on the company's supply chain.

  • American Airlines pilots' union to strike over fatigue, overscheduling

    The Allied Pilots Association will picket at Miami International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, and other locations, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "Our airline needs scheduling practices that support the safety margin, respect pilots' and passengers' needs, and de-risk American Airlines to protect and improve revenue," the union said. American did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Intel to invest up to 80 billion euros in boosting EU chip capacity-CEO

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp on Tuesday said it could invest as much as 80 billion euros in Europe over the next decade to boost the region's chip capacity and will open up its semiconductor plant in Ireland for automakers. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, speaking at Munich's IAA auto show, also said the company would announce the locations of two major new European chip fabrication plants by the end of the year. There is speculation about possible production sites, with Germany and France seen as leading contenders while Poland, where Intel also has a presence, also in the picture.