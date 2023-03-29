U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,036.25
    +34.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,830.00
    +242.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,839.50
    +107.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.30
    +20.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.07
    +0.87 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.70
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.24
    -1.36 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8330
    +0.9580 (+0.73%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,380.90
    +1,655.81 (+6.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.34
    +376.66 (+155.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.39
    +57.14 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

Global Pool Heat Pump Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.08 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market by Type (Air Source, Water/Geothermal Source), Capacity (Less than 10kW, 10kW-20kW, Greater than 20kW), End User (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global pool heat pump market size reached US$ 4.67 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 6.08 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Brokk AB

  • Conjet AB

  • Epiroc Finland Oy Ab

  • Giant Hydraulic Tech Co. Ltd.

  • Husqvarna AB

  • Keman

  • McCann Industries Inc.

  • and TopTec Benelux BVBA

The increasing establishments of swimming pools, the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.

A pool heat pump is a high-capacity heating system that provides heat and raises the temperature of the swimming pool water. It consists of one factory-made assembly containing the air-moving device, refrigerant-to-water heat exchanger, compressor, and air-to-refrigerant heat exchanger using ambient air as the heat source.

A pool heat pump is designed specifically for recreational water heating above-ground, in-ground, and on-ground pools, spas, hot tubs, and swim spas.

It is widely used for heating pools by transferring the heat from the outdoors into the water. As compared to traditional modes of heating, pool heat pumps use electricity and do not actually generate heat; instead, they consist of a fan that draws in heat from the outside air that has been warmed by the sun.

The significant development of swimming pools as an epicenter of attraction in residential and commercial spaces is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing swimming pool industry, which enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes and residential complexes, is favoring the market growth. Pool heat pumps are designed for large and small pools to maintain a comfortable, soothing temperature throughout the year.

Moreover, the widespread product adoption due to its lower installation complexity, cost-effectiveness, and economical for outdoor pool owners are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, increasing adoption of geothermal pool pumps as they are gas-fueled systems and are used in house and pool heating systems as they assist in facilitating the entire network within the energy provided by a single unit, which in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of pool heat pumps in schools, hotels, resorts, sports clubs, and spas for controlling water temperature is propelling the market growth. Manufacturers and key players are focusing on the development of pool heat pumps that are ideal for installation in both indoor and outdoor spaces and can be successfully switched into hybrid versions.

This is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources and prevent the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and widespread product utilization in indoor residential pools, are supporting the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pool heat pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global pool heat pump market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • Which countries represent the most attractive pool heat pump markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on capacity?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What is the competitive structure of the global pool heat pump market?

  • Who are the key players/companies in the global pool heat pump market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pool Heat Pump Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Air Source
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Water/Geothermal Source
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 Less than 10kW
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 10kW-20kW
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Greater than 20kW
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Residential
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Commercial
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Key Segments
8.2.2.1 Hotels and Resorts
8.2.2.2 Spas
8.2.2.3 Educational Institutions
8.2.2.4 Water Parks
8.2.2.5 Sports Club
8.2.2.6 Others
8.2.3 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijzbz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-pool-heat-pump-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-6-08-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-of-4-5-301784423.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Google, Meta, Salesforce, and more get tough on employee evaluations. Here’s how they’re overhauling performance reviews

    Google, Amazon, and Salesforce are among the employers toughening performance reviews to weed out underperformers.

  • Oil Extends Gains as Report Points to Shrinking US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after an industry report signaled a big draw in US crude stockpiles as an ongoing dispute halts exports from Turkey.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsWest Texas Intermediate futures rose for a third se

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • Don't bow out yet: Why experts say boomers are now in a ‘power position’ at work — and how to make it work for your second act

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • GameStop Decides It Likes Stores After All

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • What Is the Average Retirement Income?

    Wondering how your retirement savings stack up to other Americans' nest eggs? Or whether your income in your post-work years will be enough to keep you afloat? It's normal to be curious about the average retirement income in the U.S. … Continue reading → The post What Is the Average Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsOn New Year’s E

  • For Alibaba, Six Is Bigger Than One—And a Smaller Target

    There are good reasons to think that a split-up Alibaba would be more valuable. In this case, politics and profits are pointing in the same direction.

  • U.S. sues Walmart for firing deli worker with Crohn's disease

    Walmart Inc has been sued by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which on Tuesday accused the largest U.S. retailer of illegally firing a North Carolina deli worker with Crohn's disease. The EEOC said Walmart violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by dismissing Adrian Tucker in April 2017 because her nine "unauthorized" absences in the prior six months, including a hospitalization and a visit to the emergency room, violated its "attendance and punctuality policy." According to a complaint filed in the Charlotte, North Carolina federal court, Walmart did not excuse several absences though Tucker provided doctor's notes, and rejected her requests for periodic leave or a transfer to a job nearer the bathroom.

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Pilbara Minerals to Nearly Double Lithium Production by 2025

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s top lithium miners, said it will nearly double production by late 2025 to meet soaring demand for the key electric-vehicle battery metal.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMcKinsey Starts Eliminating 1,400 Roles This Week in a Rare Round of Job CutsThe Per

  • Home Depot's Charts Reveal a DIY Downtrend

    Home improvement retailer Home Depot has struggled to overcome chart resistance in the $330-$340 area the past 12 months, but now prices are looking to retest the support in the $270 area. A break of this chart support could precipitate further declines.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • 3 Savings & Loan Stocks to Watch Despite SVB, SBNY Fiasco

    The Zacks Savings and Loan industry players like NYCB, BANR and BHLB are poised to navigate the challenging macroeconomic scenario by focusing on efficiency improvements.

  • How Bad Is the Binance Suit?

    Binance, the largest global crypto exchange by trading volume, and Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao were reportedly taken off guard by the U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) decision to file a civil lawsuit against the company on Monday. The firm, which has for years avoided establishing a permanent headquarters, had been in dialogue with U.S. and other regulators about operating compliantly in the hundred-plus jurisdictions it services. Just last month, Binance Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillman told the Wall Street Journal that the exchange had closed “gaps” that formed in its compliance strategy as a result of the exchange’s rapid expansion.

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.