Global Pool Heat Pump Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $6.08 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%

DUBLIN, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market by Type (Air Source, Water/Geothermal Source), Capacity (Less than 10kW, 10kW-20kW, Greater than 20kW), End User (Residential, Commercial), and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pool heat pump market size reached US$ 4.67 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 6.08 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2028.

The increasing establishments of swimming pools, the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities represent some of the key factors driving the market.



A pool heat pump is a high-capacity heating system that provides heat and raises the temperature of the swimming pool water. It consists of one factory-made assembly containing the air-moving device, refrigerant-to-water heat exchanger, compressor, and air-to-refrigerant heat exchanger using ambient air as the heat source.

A pool heat pump is designed specifically for recreational water heating above-ground, in-ground, and on-ground pools, spas, hot tubs, and swim spas.

It is widely used for heating pools by transferring the heat from the outdoors into the water. As compared to traditional modes of heating, pool heat pumps use electricity and do not actually generate heat; instead, they consist of a fan that draws in heat from the outside air that has been warmed by the sun.



The significant development of swimming pools as an epicenter of attraction in residential and commercial spaces is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing swimming pool industry, which enhances the popularity and value of outdoor space in homes and residential complexes, is favoring the market growth. Pool heat pumps are designed for large and small pools to maintain a comfortable, soothing temperature throughout the year.

Moreover, the widespread product adoption due to its lower installation complexity, cost-effectiveness, and economical for outdoor pool owners are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, increasing adoption of geothermal pool pumps as they are gas-fueled systems and are used in house and pool heating systems as they assist in facilitating the entire network within the energy provided by a single unit, which in turn, is providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of pool heat pumps in schools, hotels, resorts, sports clubs, and spas for controlling water temperature is propelling the market growth. Manufacturers and key players are focusing on the development of pool heat pumps that are ideal for installation in both indoor and outdoor spaces and can be successfully switched into hybrid versions.

This is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the use of renewable energy sources and prevent the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and widespread product utilization in indoor residential pools, are supporting the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pool heat pump market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global pool heat pump market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive pool heat pump markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the competitive structure of the global pool heat pump market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global pool heat pump market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pool Heat Pump Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Air Source

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Water/Geothermal Source

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 Less than 10kW

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 10kW-20kW

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Greater than 20kW

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Residential

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Commercial

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Key Segments

8.2.2.1 Hotels and Resorts

8.2.2.2 Spas

8.2.2.3 Educational Institutions

8.2.2.4 Water Parks

8.2.2.5 Sports Club

8.2.2.6 Others

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

