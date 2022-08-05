Global Pop (Point of Purchase) Display Market Growing at Healthy CAGR of 4.8% & Predicted to Garner $15.3 Billion by 2028 | Rising Evolution of Organized Retailing and Trade is Driving the Market | Industry Analysis, Historical and Future data, Demand Analysis, Forecast Report 2022-2028 by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Pop Display Market finds that the increase in expenses on advertisements & sales strategy is expediting market growth. In addition, the strong presence of market players in the Pop Display Market industry and partnerships between domestic players and international retail chains are anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Pop Display Market during the forecast period.



The Global Pop Display Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 15.3 Billion in the year 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 11.6 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Pop Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Counter Display, Floor Display, Gravity Feed Display, Pallet Display), by Material Type (Corrugated Board, Foam Board, Plastic Sheet, Glass), by Sales Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Convenience Store), by Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Stationary), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Story continues

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Pop Display market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% during the forecast period.

The Pop Display market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 11.6 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.3 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Pop Display market.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Extensive Growth of the FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) Business to Drive the Market Expansion

Because of the substantial growth of the FMCG (Fast-moving Consumer Goods) business, the Global Pop Display Market is predicted to grow significantly. Furthermore, merchants continuously implement new techniques to boost sales, likely fueling the target market's growth. Brand promoters are concentrating on attracting customers to acquire products and increasing sales, which is projected to raise the target market's growth. Retailers and promoters can improve product exposure and space usage with Pop Display Market, which are predicted to boost the target market's growth.

Manufacturers are concentrating on innovative product designs such as rotating die-cut Pop Display Market with better graphics, propelling the target market's expansion. Furthermore, rising disposable income and changing lifestyles are some of the causes driving demand for various consumer goods. These factors are expected to promote the positive development of the Global Pop Display Market over the forecast period.

Restraint:

Growing Trend of Online Shopping to Hamper the Market Growth

The ongoing trend of online shopping is likely to challenge the target market's growth owing to the online retailers providing discounts and giving simple payment choices. Furthermore, virtual shopping allows customers to buy things regardless of location or time, limiting the target market's growth to some level.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online.

Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Pop Display Market

Market in North America is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing penetration of FMCG products. In addition, the retail sector's development, especially in the region's emerging economies, will fuel the regional market. As a result, the market in North America is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to extensive demand from retail chains and the food and beverages industry.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Pop Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Counter Display, Floor Display, Gravity Feed Display, Pallet Display), by Material Type (Corrugated Board, Foam Board, Plastic Sheet, Glass), by Sales Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Departmental Store, Specialty Store, Convenience Store), by Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Printing & Stationary), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022-2028)".

List of Prominent Players in Pop Display Market:

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Sonoco Products Company

Menasha Packaging Company LLC.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

WestRock Company

Pratt Industries Inc.

Marketing Alliance Group

FFR Merchandising Company

Recent Developments:

May 2017: In May 2016, International Paper Company acquired Weyerhaeuser's pulp business, allowing the company to add five different pulp mills.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



° Counter Display



° Floor Display



° Gravity Feed Display



° Pallet Display



° Side Kick Display



° Dump Bin Display



° Clip Strip



° Others



• Material Type



° Corrugated Board



° Foam Board



° Plastic Sheet



° Glass



° Metal



• Sales Channel



° Hypermarket & Supermarket



° Departmental Store



° Specialty Store



° Convenience Store



° Others



• Application



° Food & Beverages



° Cosmetics & Personal Care



° Pharmaceuticals



° Printing & Stationary



° Electronics



° Automotive



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • International Paper Company



• DS Smith Plc



• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC



• Sonoco Products Company



• Menasha Packaging Company LLC.



• Georgia-Pacific LLC



• WestRock Company



• Pratt Industries Inc.



• Marketing Alliance Group



• FFR Merchandising Company Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

