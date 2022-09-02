Global Population Health Management Market to Generate $63.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Growth in geriatric population, accelerating demand for Internet of Things (IoT) for healthcare, and need to curtail escalating healthcare cost drive the global population health management market. In 2020, increase in number of patient population led to the surge in utilization of the EHR and EMR platforms coupled with the use of population health management solutions. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Population Health Management Market garnered USD 19.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate USD 63.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $19.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $63.8 billion CAGR 12.7% No. of Pages in Report 302 Segments covered Component, Mode of Delivery, End User, and Region. Drivers Growth in geriatric population Accelerating demand for Internet of Things (IoT) for healthcare Need to curtail escalating healthcare cost Opportunities Growth in focus on personalized medicines Restraints High investment cost and cyber security concerns



Covid-19 Scenario:

A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Non-essential procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global population health management market.

Population health management systems proved to be quite beneficial in 2020, as they enabled healthcare providers to easily combine solutions such as electronic health records (EHR), patient management, and care management.

Increase in patient population led to the surge in utilization of the EHR and EMR platforms coupled with the use of population health management solutions, thereby boosting the market growth.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global population health management market based on component, mode of delivery, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global population health management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also identifies the service segment.

Based on mode of delivery, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global population health management market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud based segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global population health management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare payers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total population health management market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global population health management market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Arcadia, AthenaHealth, Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Llc (Enli Health Intelligence), Cotiviti, Inc, Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems Corporation, Health Care Service Corporation (Medecision), Health Catalyst, Inc, Health EC, Llc, I2I Population Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Watson Health), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Wellcentive), Lightbeam, Nextgen Healthcare, Inc, Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation), and UnitedHealth Group (Optum, Inc).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global population health management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

