Global Population Health Management Market to Generate $63.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Growth in geriatric population, accelerating demand for Internet of Things (IoT) for healthcare, and need to curtail escalating healthcare cost drive the global population health management market. In 2020, increase in number of patient population led to the surge in utilization of the EHR and EMR platforms coupled with the use of population health management solutions. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Population Health Management Market garnered USD 19.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate USD 63.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2022

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$19.2 billion

Market Size in 2031

$63.8 billion

CAGR

12.7%

No. of Pages in Report

302

Segments covered

Component, Mode of Delivery, End User, and Region.

Drivers

Growth in geriatric population

Accelerating demand for Internet of Things (IoT) for healthcare

Need to curtail escalating healthcare cost

Opportunities

Growth in focus on personalized medicines

Restraints

High investment cost and cyber security concerns


Covid-19 Scenario:

  • A huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase hospital capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Non-essential procedures took a potential backlog, owing to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases. However, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global population health management market.

  • Population health management systems proved to be quite beneficial in 2020, as they enabled healthcare providers to easily combine solutions such as electronic health records (EHR), patient management, and care management.

  • Increase in patient population led to the surge in utilization of the EHR and EMR platforms coupled with the use of population health management solutions, thereby boosting the market growth.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2022?reqfor=covid

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global population health management market based on component, mode of delivery, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the software segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global population health management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also identifies the service segment.

Based on mode of delivery, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global population health management market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud based segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global population health management market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare payers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Purchase Inquire: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2022

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total population health management market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global population health management market analyzed in the research include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Arcadia, AthenaHealth, Inc., Cedar Gate Technologies, Llc (Enli Health Intelligence), Cotiviti, Inc, Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems Corporation, Health Care Service Corporation (Medecision), Health Catalyst, Inc, Health EC, Llc, I2I Population Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM Watson Health), Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Wellcentive), Lightbeam, Nextgen Healthcare, Inc, Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation), and UnitedHealth Group (Optum, Inc).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global population health management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Oncology-Cancer Drugs Market By Drug Class Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), and Hormonal Therapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Esophagus Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Bladder Cancer, and Other Cancers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Biosimilars Market by Type (Human growth hormone, Erythropoietin, Monoclonal antibodies, Insulin, Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor, Others), by Application (Blood disorders, Oncology diseases, Chronic and autoimmune diseases, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Flow Cytometry Market by Component (Instruments, Reagents and consumables, Software, Services), by Technology (Cell based flow cytometry, Bead based flow cytometry), by Application (Academic and clinical applications, Diagnostic applications), by End User (Hospitals, Medical schools and clinical testing labs, Commercial organizations, Academic institutions, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Remote Patient Monitoring Market by Condition (Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Blood Pressure, Mental Health, Others), by Component (Devices, Software): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

3D Cell Culture Market by Product (Scaffold-Based Platforms, Scaffold-Free Platforms, Gels, Bioreactors, Microchips, and Services), Application (Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, and Regenerative Medicine), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027


Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

CONTACT: Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.


