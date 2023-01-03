Global Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market to Reach $36.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Portable Diagnostic Imaging estimated at US$24. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Diagnostic Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032600/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cardiology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gastrointestinal segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Portable Diagnostic Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027.







Neurology Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Neurology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Agfa–Gevaert N.V.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health

CurveBeam LLC

Esaote SPA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032600/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Portable Diagnostic Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Neurology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Respiratory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Respiratory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Respiratory by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gynecology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Gynecology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Urology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Urology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthopedics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Orthopedics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



2020 through 2027 and % CAG



Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 47: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: France Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 51: Germany Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Italy Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: UK Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by

Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 59: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Spain Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 62: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Russia Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Australia Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 77: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 78: India Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic Imaging

by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: India 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 80: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: South Korea Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 83: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application -

Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)

Table 86: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Latin America Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Latin America Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology,

Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 92: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Argentina Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 95: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Brazil Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 98: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Mexico Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application -

Cardiology, Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory,

Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,

Gastrointestinal, Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology,

Orthopedics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cardiology, Gastrointestinal,

Neurology, Respiratory, Gynecology, Urology, Orthopedics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Portable Diagnostic Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)

Table 104: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - Iran,

Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Middle East Historic Review for Portable Diagnostic

Imaging by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE

and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Portable

Diagnostic Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Portable Diagnostic Imaging by Application - Cardiology,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



