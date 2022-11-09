The Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market is expected to grow by $103.19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the portable evaporative air cooler market and it is poised to grow by $103. 19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable evaporative air cooler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing residential construction activity, product innovation leads to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and environment friendly and cost-efficient products.

The portable evaporative air cooler market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The portable evaporative air cooler market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Semi automatic

• Automatic



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the portable evaporative air cooler market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart portable evaporative air coolers and mergers and acquisitions in the global portable air cooler market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the portable evaporative air cooler market covers the following areas:

• Portable evaporative air cooler market sizing

• Portable evaporative air cooler market forecast

• Portable evaporative air cooler market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable evaporative air cooler market vendors that include Aidapt BV, Aolan Industry Co Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Blue Star Ltd, Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd, De Longhi S.p.A, Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Shenzhen Lianchuang Technology Group Co. Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Fujian Jinghui Environmental, NewAir, and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd. Also, the portable evaporative air cooler market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

