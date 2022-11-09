U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,816.00
    -19.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,985.00
    -190.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,038.25
    -56.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.70
    -13.50 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.89
    -1.02 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.30
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    -0.0051 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0250 (+0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    25.51
    +1.16 (+4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1394
    -0.0151 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3680
    +0.7050 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,558.56
    -2,040.87 (-10.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.64
    -57.27 (-12.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.91
    -7.23 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

The Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market is expected to grow by $103.19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the portable evaporative air cooler market and it is poised to grow by $103. 19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Evaporative Air Cooler Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360178/?utm_source=GNW
1% during the forecast period. Our report on the portable evaporative air cooler market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing residential construction activity, product innovation leads to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and environment friendly and cost-efficient products.
The portable evaporative air cooler market analysis includes the type and end-user segments and geographic landscape.

The portable evaporative air cooler market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Semi automatic
• Automatic

By End-user
• Residential
• Commercial

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multi-channel marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the portable evaporative air cooler market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of smart portable evaporative air coolers and mergers and acquisitions in the global portable air cooler market will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the portable evaporative air cooler market covers the following areas:
• Portable evaporative air cooler market sizing
• Portable evaporative air cooler market forecast
• Portable evaporative air cooler market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable evaporative air cooler market vendors that include Aidapt BV, Aolan Industry Co Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Blue Star Ltd, Breezewell Developers Pvt Ltd, De Longhi S.p.A, Guangdong Symphony Keruilai Air Coolers Co. Ltd., Havells India Ltd, Hessaire Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Ken Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Seeley International Pty Ltd., Shenzhen Lianchuang Technology Group Co. Ltd., Symphony Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., Fujian Jinghui Environmental, NewAir, and Waterlogic Holdings Ltd. Also, the portable evaporative air cooler market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360178/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • My Top Banking Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    The biggest banks will push through the economic headwinds just fine, but the biggest of the big will come out of it stronger than ever.

  • Facebook parent Meta begins mass layoffs of 11,000 workers as Mark Zuckerberg says ‘I take responsibility’

    Massive layoffs at Meta Platforms Inc. began Wednesday, offering a slight boost to the social-media company's beaten-down stock

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Growth stocks needed some taming, and lowered stock prices indicate that investors are done with outrageous premiums. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) are three excellent Buffett stocks to buy now with $300.

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Chipmaker TSMC plans Arizona factory expansion

    TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that it could use the building for future expansion but has not yet arrived on a final decision for a second chip manufacturing plant. "In light of the strong customer demand we are seeing in TSMC's advanced technology, we will consider adding more capacity in Arizona with a second fab based on operating efficiency and cost economic considerations," the company said.

  • Oil prices on track to fall for third session as traders await U.S. inventory report

    Oil futures sold off again on Wednesday, on track for a third day in the red, as fears about waning demand in China continued to weigh on prices.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • US Cut Oil Output Forecast Again as Shale Growth Slows Down

    (Bloomberg) -- The US slashed its forecast for 2023 oil production in the latest sign that world crude markets can’t rely on American shale fields to ramp up supply quickly enough to reduce high energy prices over the next year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF

  • The CEO Of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

    Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JKHY ) recently and...

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysHochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesCZ SBF’ed SBF“Our sales performance process drives

  • Biden’s energy policies make Powell’s job controlling inflation tougher

    Biden has imposed policies that reveal little sensitivity to how the American energy markets work, forcing gasoline prices to rise as supplies are squeezed.

  • Tesla's market cap has shed $250 billion since Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day showing how Elon Musk's Twitter venture has shaken Tesla investors.