Global Portable Fabric Canopies Industry

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Global Portable Fabric Canopies Market to Reach $305. 6 Million by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Fabric Canopies estimated at US$255. 1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$305.

New York, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Fabric Canopies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959741/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Shade Canopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$132.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Garden Canopy segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $69 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Portable Fabric Canopies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$69 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Event Tent Segment to Record 2.7% CAGR

In the global Event Tent segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$36.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$42.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$41.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 191-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Caravan Global, Inc.

  • International E-Z UP, Inc.

  • KD Kanopy Inc.

  • ShelterLogic Corp.

  • The Coleman Company Inc.




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Portable Fabric Canopies Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Portable Fabric Canopies Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Portable Fabric Canopies Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Shade Canopy (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Shade Canopy (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Shade Canopy (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Garden Canopy (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Garden Canopy (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Garden Canopy (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Event Tent (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Event Tent (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Event Tent (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Portable Garage (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Portable Garage (Product Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Portable Garage (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 17: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 18: United States Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Canadian Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 21: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Portable Fabric Canopies: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 23: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 24: Japanese Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Portable Fabric Canopies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 26: Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 27: Chinese Portable Fabric Canopies Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Portable Fabric Canopies Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Portable Fabric Canopies Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 30: European Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: European Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 32: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 33: European Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 34: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 35: French Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 36: French Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 37: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 38: German Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 39: German Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 40: Italian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 41: Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 42: Italian Portable Fabric Canopies Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Portable Fabric Canopies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: United Kingdom Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Spanish Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 48: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 51: Russian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027

Table 53: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 54: Rest of Europe Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 56: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 62: Australian Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 63: Australian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 64: Indian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 65: Indian Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 66: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: South Korean Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Portable Fabric
Canopies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Portable Fabric Canopies Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027

Table 74: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 75: Latin American Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 76: Latin American Portable Fabric Canopies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 78: Latin American Portable Fabric Canopies Marketby
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 80: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 81: Argentinean Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 82: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027

Table 83: Brazilian Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 84: Brazilian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 85: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Mexican Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: Mexican Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 89: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 92: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 93: The Middle East Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: The Middle East Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027

Table 95: The Middle East Portable Fabric Canopies Historic
Marketby Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

Table 96: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Type for
2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Portable Fabric Canopies: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 98: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 99: Iranian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027

Table 101: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 102: Israeli Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Portable Fabric Canopies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 104: Portable Fabric Canopies Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Portable Fabric Canopies Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Portable Fabric Canopies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019

Table 108: Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Portable Fabric Canopies
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2012-2019

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Portable Fabric Canopies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 112: African Portable Fabric Canopies Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 113: Portable Fabric Canopies Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Table 114: African Portable Fabric Canopies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


