Global Portable Fan Market Reprot 2022 to 2030: Wide Availability of Table Fans Worldwide Will Spark Growth

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Fan Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global portable fan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 2,849.9 Mn in 2021.



The elevated trends for outdoor activity globally is increasing the demand for portable fan market during the forecast period. As per Outdoor Industry Association report, almost 49% of the U.S. population participated in any kind of outdoor activities at least once in the year 2017.

Portable electric fans are available in a wide range of fashion and configuration in the market. A portable fan not only provides additional ventilation, but also, helps to maintain humidity in the house. Moreover, tower portable fan is greatest way to raise air circulation.

The main benefit offered by portable fan is that it doesn't requires installation. In addition, small batteries attached with portable fan ensures less weight and simpler to carry such fans. The aforementioned reasons are some of the key factors for the growth of portable fan market globally.



Manufacturers are developing new products for better consumer experience, such as, Orient Electric Limited launched a new series of portable fan. Orient Electric also aims to meet the needs of its customers by launching new products. The new series by Orient Electric includes four fans. The series offers 3D auto-oscillation, touch screen control and in-built timer. Moreover, increasing per capita income and standards of living of people globally supports the market growth.



Product Analysis

Wide availability of table fan worldwide will spark the market growth



In 2021 table fan segment dominated the overall portable fan market. Table fan is one of the most common used appliance in houses, offices, business and shops. The table fans offers many advantages as compared to ceiling fans such as portability and ease of use.

Moreover, table fans offer features such as oscillation that's allows the fan to rotate at 180 degree of direction. Manufactures nowadays are focusing to implement new and improved innovations in the table fan products, such as Air innovation Adjustable 2 in 1 stand and tabletop fans are equipped with 360 degree rotation.

Moreover, Dyson recently launched a new bladeless fan in the market. The Dyson's new portable fan doesn't includes any blade. On the other hand, it include loop through which hands can be passed thereby, is very safe to use. The aforesaid factors are key factors for the dominance of table fan segment globally.



Regional Analysis

Higher temperature in the Asia Pacific regions support the market growth



Asia Pacific dominated the portable fan market in 2021. The consumers in Asia Pacific region are resorting new and creative ways to stay cool in unrelenting summers. Thereby, increasing the demand for portable fan in the region. As per the reports of Tokyu Hands store, it sold around 180,000 units of portable fan nationwide in 2019.

Moreover, Franfran Corp. a retailer of interior goods, based in Japan, announced development of new design of portable fan. The new design of portable fan offers more power and reduction in wind sound. Reports by Franfran Corp. also suggests that the sales for such new fans accounts for about 600,000 units in 2019.



Major manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on increasing their product portfolio by developing new and improved portable fan. The aforesaid reasons are some of the key factor for the dominance of portable fan market in the Asia Pacific region.



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Portable Fan market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Portable Fan market?

Which is the largest regional market for Portable Fan market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Portable Fan market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Portable Fan market worldwide?

