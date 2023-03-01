U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,946.66
    -23.49 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,566.48
    -90.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,372.11
    -83.43 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,893.42
    -3.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.08
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.90
    +9.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    +0.0094 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9980
    +0.0820 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2014
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0200
    -0.1790 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,633.83
    +113.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    537.51
    -3.20 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,920.23
    +43.95 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Global Portable Fan Market Reprot 2022 to 2030: Wide Availability of Table Fans Worldwide Will Spark Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Fan Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable fan market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 2,849.9 Mn in 2021.

The elevated trends for outdoor activity globally is increasing the demand for portable fan market during the forecast period. As per Outdoor Industry Association report, almost 49% of the U.S. population participated in any kind of outdoor activities at least once in the year 2017.

Portable electric fans are available in a wide range of fashion and configuration in the market. A portable fan not only provides additional ventilation, but also, helps to maintain humidity in the house. Moreover, tower portable fan is greatest way to raise air circulation.

The main benefit offered by portable fan is that it doesn't requires installation. In addition, small batteries attached with portable fan ensures less weight and simpler to carry such fans. The aforementioned reasons are some of the key factors for the growth of portable fan market globally.

Manufacturers are developing new products for better consumer experience, such as, Orient Electric Limited launched a new series of portable fan. Orient Electric also aims to meet the needs of its customers by launching new products. The new series by Orient Electric includes four fans. The series offers 3D auto-oscillation, touch screen control and in-built timer. Moreover, increasing per capita income and standards of living of people globally supports the market growth.

Product Analysis

Wide availability of table fan worldwide will spark the market growth

In 2021 table fan segment dominated the overall portable fan market. Table fan is one of the most common used appliance in houses, offices, business and shops. The table fans offers many advantages as compared to ceiling fans such as portability and ease of use.

Moreover, table fans offer features such as oscillation that's allows the fan to rotate at 180 degree of direction. Manufactures nowadays are focusing to implement new and improved innovations in the table fan products, such as Air innovation Adjustable 2 in 1 stand and tabletop fans are equipped with 360 degree rotation.

Moreover, Dyson recently launched a new bladeless fan in the market. The Dyson's new portable fan doesn't includes any blade. On the other hand, it include loop through which hands can be passed thereby, is very safe to use. The aforesaid factors are key factors for the dominance of table fan segment globally.

Regional Analysis

Higher temperature in the Asia Pacific regions support the market growth

Asia Pacific dominated the portable fan market in 2021. The consumers in Asia Pacific region are resorting new and creative ways to stay cool in unrelenting summers. Thereby, increasing the demand for portable fan in the region. As per the reports of Tokyu Hands store, it sold around 180,000 units of portable fan nationwide in 2019.

Moreover, Franfran Corp. a retailer of interior goods, based in Japan, announced development of new design of portable fan. The new design of portable fan offers more power and reduction in wind sound. Reports by Franfran Corp. also suggests that the sales for such new fans accounts for about 600,000 units in 2019.

Major manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are focusing on increasing their product portfolio by developing new and improved portable fan. The aforesaid reasons are some of the key factor for the dominance of portable fan market in the Asia Pacific region.

List of Companies Covered:

  • Westinghouse Electric Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • DecoBreeze

  • O2Cool LLC

  • Lasko Products, LLC

  • Vornado Air, LLC.

  • Orient Electric

  • Acofanworks

  • Easyacc.com, Inc.

  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited

  • Xiaomi

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Portable Fan market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Portable Fan market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Portable Fan market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Portable Fan market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Portable Fan market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Portable Fan Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Portable Fan Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.7. PESTEL Analysis

4. Portable Fan Market: By Product , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Table Fans
4.3.2. Tower Fans
4.3.3. Others (Pedestal Fans, Handheld Fans, etc.)

5. Portable Fan Market: By Material , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Metal Shell
5.3.2. Plastic Shell
5.3.3. Others (Wooden Shell, etc.)

6. Portable Fan Market: By Application , 2020-2030, USD (Million)
6.1. Market Overview
6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
6.3. Market Segmentation
6.3.1. Residential
6.3.2. Commercial
6.3.3. Others (Industrial etc.)

7. North America Portable Fan Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. UK and European Union Portable Fan Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Asia Pacific Portable Fan Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Latin America Portable Fan Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Middle East and Africa Portable Fan Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

12. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7ocrk-portable?w=12-fan?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Team Up On a New Starbucks Killer

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • GM to Axe Hundreds of Jobs. But It’s Not About Cutting Costs.

    General Motors is cutting salaried and executive staff positions, after saying earlier this year that it didn’t plan layoffs. GM (ticker: GM) representatives on Tuesday said the cuts affected a small number of employees and an internal memo said the reductions were related to performance, according to a MarketWatch report. The Detroit News reported that 500 employees would lose their jobs.

  • Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65?

    Retiring at age 65 with $6 million is entirely possible, even for people with quite comfortable lifestyles. Conservative investment and withdrawal plans allow for ample retirement income for most people retiring in those circumstances. At age 65, retirees become eligible … Continue reading → The post Is $6 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target CFO: 'Organized retail crime' contributed to hundreds of millions in lost profits in 2022

    Target feels the sting of organized retail crime.

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Oil prices gain as EIA reports smallest weekly crude supply climb in 5 weeks

    Oil futures head higher on Wednesday, finding support after the Energy Information Administration reported the smallest weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies in five weeks.

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • ‘When we retire, we lose a lot.’ How to avoid retirement shock.

    All at once, we lose our sense of purpose, our identity, our community, our structure and our routines.

  • Forget Chatbots, This Is How Corporate America Is Really Using AI

    (Bloomberg) -- Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT lit up the internet in November, companies can't stop talking about artificial intelligence. Take this earnings season so far: References to AI and related terms during calls with investors are already up 77% from a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Ad

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GM Cuts About 500 Salaried Workers

    General Motors is cutting roughly 500 salaried employees, people familiar with the matter said, as the auto maker seeks to cut costs and prepares to roll out several new models this year. The company confirmed that it is cutting what it described as a small number of salaried workers and executives, but didn’t cite a figure. In a memo to employees Tuesday, GM human-resources chief Arden Hoffman said the cuts came after a recent performance review.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • JPMorgan doesn’t want CEO Jamie Dimon questioned under oath in Jeffrey Epstein case

    The bank said its CEO was “not relevant” in the lawsuit being brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands.

  • Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55?

    A $4 million nest egg will likely allow you to retire comfortably at age 55. The major challenge will be accumulating that much capital by 55 – about a decade before most people stop working. Other issues include the need to … Continue reading → The post Is $4 Million Enough to Retire on at 55? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • 7 Ways to Get Money in Retirement Without Working

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.