U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.25
    -6.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,334.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,074.00
    -27.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.70
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.95
    -0.69 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.30
    -25.00 (-1.46%)
     

  • Silver

    19.83
    -0.42 (-2.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9703
    -0.0040 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.96
    +2.44 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1065
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5100
    +0.1800 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,341.40
    -140.67 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.24
    -13.79 (-3.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,972.55
    -18.54 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Global Portable Medical Devices Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Omron, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic PLC and Philips Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis (2019 - 2021) - Growth Trends and Market Forecast (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher finds that the revenue worth of the global portable medical devices market will reach US$57.3 Bn in 2022. Between the forecast period 2022 to 2027, the market is poised to mature at a sound CAGR of 9.2%.

This growth outlook suggests that the portable medical devices market is ripe with new opportunities.

Accessibility in healthcare delivery and remote patient monitoring have risen to the priority agenda of healthcare providers. As key stakeholders in global health strive to enhance the patient experience by promoting efficient access to medical equipment, the demand for portable medical devices has been on a steady rise.

Portable medical devices have proven to be an excellent solution, especially for patients with limited mobility and those who reside in remote regions of the world. Seeing the rising demand for portable medical devices, prominent players in the portable medical devices market are pursuing robust R&D endeavors. Advancements in emerging technologies are also boding well for the design and development of intelligent portable medical devices. In the near future, the collective influence of these trends is expected to expand the global portable medical devices market.

Key Highlights and Trends

  • By 2027, the portable medical devices market is set to touch a total market valuation of US$96,930.4 Mn owing to major growth drivers such as digital transformation in the healthcare sector, competitive pricing, and sustained demand for continuous patient monitoring

  • By product type, with a total contribution of nearly 44% by 2027, the diagnostics and monitoring segment is anticipated to dominate the portable medical devices market

  • Between 2022 to 2027, the Asia Pacific is set to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.4% in the portable medical devices market. In 2021, APAC's total market share stood at US$9.8 Bn which is expected to soar to US$19.8 Bn by 2027

Growing Demand for Continuous Patient Monitoring to Open New Revenue Streams

The surging demand for continuous monitoring and diagnostics solution has emerged as the foremost growth driver in the portable medical devices market. With portable medical, HCPs are now better positioned to take well-informed actions for their patients, while keeping a check on patients' bodily functions. In the upcoming years, this trend, coupled with DX in healthcare and robust adoption of emerging medical tech, is set to substantially increase the demand for portable medical equipment.

The demand for modern portable medical devices is also increasing in a variety of caregiving settings including old age home, home health care, and palliative care. The rising adoption of these devices by a diverse and large population base is projected to emerge as a significant contributor to revenue generation.

North America to Emerge as a Leader

The presence of major market players, higher disposable income, increase in demand for home healthcare services, and higher prevalence of chronic health conditions have positioned North America as the leading player in the portable medical devices market. In terms of value, the region is set to reach an overall market value of US$36.7 Bn by 2027. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing portable medical devices market amid rising consumer awareness and household income.

Prominent Market Players

Key market entities in the portable medical devices market include Omron, Siemens Healthcare, Medtronic PLC, and Philips among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definition and Segmentation
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.2.1. Market Drivers
2.2.2. Market Threats
2.2.3. Market Opportunities
2.3. Regulatory Framework
2.4. COVID 19 Impact Analysis

3. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2019-2027
3.1. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, By Product Type, 2019-2027
3.1.1. Key Highlights
3.1.2. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, by Product Type, Value (US$ Million), 2019-2027
3.1.2.1. Diagnostics and Monitoring
3.1.2.2. Therapeutics
3.1.2.3. Surgical
3.1.2.4. Others
3.1.3. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Product Type, Value, 2022 and 2027
3.1.4. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type, Value, 2022-2027
3.2. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, By Application Type, 2019-2027
3.2.1. Key Highlights
3.2.2. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, By Application Type, Value (US$ Million), 2019-2027
3.2.2.1. Gynaecology
3.2.2.2. Orthopaedics
3.2.2.3. Cardiology
3.2.2.4. Neurology
3.2.2.5. Others
3.2.3. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Application Type, Value, 2022 and 2027
3.2.4. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application Type, Value, 2022-2027
3.3. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, By Region, 2019-2027
3.3.1. Key Highlights
3.3.2. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Million), 2019-2027
3.3.2.1. North America
3.3.2.2. Europe
3.3.2.3. Asia Pacific
3.3.2.4. Rest of the World
3.3.3. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Share and BPS Analysis, by Region, Value, 2022 and 2027
3.3.4. Global Portable Medical Devices Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region, Value, 2022-2027

4. North America Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2019-2027

5. Europe Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2019-2027

6. Asia Pacific Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2019-2027

7. Rest of the World Portable Medical Devices Market Outlook, 2019-2027

8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Medtronic Plc
8.2.1.1. Company overview
8.2.1.2. Financial performance
8.2.1.3. Product Portfolio
8.2.2. Philips
8.2.3. Siemens Healthcare
8.2.4. GE Healthcare
8.2.5. Canon
8.2.6. Shimadzu
8.2.7. Omron

9. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0myjz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • ‘This truck can’t do normal truck things’: YouTube star says towing with Ford’s new electric pickup is a ‘total disaster’ in viral video — but Wall Street still likes these 3 EV stocks

    It may not be practical — at least for now.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks Down 78% to 80% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    In case you haven't noticed, it's been a rough year for Wall Street and everyday investors. Since each of the three major U.S. stock indexes hit their all-time highs between mid-November and the first week of January, they've all fallen by 22% to 34%, which firmly places them in a bear market. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are a perfect example.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Columbus Day 2022.

    Columbus Day arrives this year after investors navigated choppy waters last week. The marked its largest two-day gain since April 2020 on Tuesday, after a weak ISM manufacturing activity report and other economic data suggested the Federal Reserve might ease future interest-rate hikes. This week, investors can expect third-quarter earnings results, the September consumer price index reading, and other macro data to give better clues as to whether the Fed will be able to negotiate a soft landing or plunge the U.S. into a recession.

  • Stock Market Holidays 2022: Is Wall Street Closed For Columbus Day?

    Take a look at this list of stock market holidays in 2022 to find out whether the market will be open on days like Labor Day, Black Friday, Christmas Eve and more.

  • Cathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood flagged the risk of “serious losses” in the trillion-dollar auto debt market, after statistics showed US used vehicle prices decreased in September. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastThe Ark Investment Management LLC founder and chief

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • 3 reasons why your money is at risk for the rest of October: Morning Brief

    It probably won't be smooth sailing for stocks the rest of October. More on that and what else to watch in markets Monday, October 10, 2022.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • Exxon Mobil Is Overheated After Slew of Positive Developments

    Oil prices can be pretty unpredictable, impacting energy stocks

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • The Bad Year of Chipmakers AMD, Nvidia and Intel Turns Into a Nightmare

    The year 2022 has been a painful journey for semiconductor manufacturers. Following the example of AMD , Nvidia and Intel , which are the three main players in the sector, 2022 is a year to forget .Their valuations are in recession. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) currently has a market value of $94.4 billion, which is a decrease of at least $83 billion compared to December 31, 2021.

  • Stocks Face Brutal Earnings Season With All Eyes on Apple, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect this earnings season to pummel stocks further and will watch Apple Inc. in particular as a bellwether of global economic conditions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastMore than 60% of the 724 respondents to the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    There aren't a lot of stocks that have produced the kind of dividend income that MPLX and Petrobras have over the past year.

  • Sell Ford Stock. Losses Are Possible in a Recession.

    UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgrades shares of Ford to Sell from Hold. He cut his GM rating to Hold from Buy.

  • What Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) P/E Is Not Telling You

    Alphabet Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.9x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Walgreens Stock, and 2 Reasons to Sell

    If you want income, you're in the right spot, but if you want growth, you might want to look elsewhere.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • US Semiconductor Stocks Join Global Rout as Biden Expands Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of semiconductor companies fell Monday, with the industry selling off globally after fresh US curbs on China’s access to American technology added to a disappointing start to the earnings season, stoking concern that the industry’s downturn is far from over.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Threatens More Strikes on Ukraine After Missile BlitzEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceRussia

  • Wall Street Is Missing the Risk to Stocks If Inflation Is Beaten

    (Bloomberg) -- The conventional wisdom with stock bulls is that prices will take off when the Federal Reserve wins its fight against inflation. But the end of surging consumer costs could unleash another round of bad news.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityA s

  • Charles Schwab: Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.