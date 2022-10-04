U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.50
    +59.25 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,920.00
    +382.00 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,516.00
    +230.25 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.20
    +31.30 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.18
    +0.55 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.80
    +8.80 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    20.84
    +0.25 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9887
    +0.0060 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.29
    -2.33 (-7.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1332
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7620
    +0.1420 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,913.84
    +701.32 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.66
    +17.30 (+3.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.37
    +123.61 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Global Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report 2022: A Market Valued at $479.9 Million by 2030 - Virtual Training Interactions & Laparoscopic Simulation Systems Gaining Traction

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market

Global Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market
Global Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report: By Type, End User - Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was valued at $148.6 million in 2021, and it is expected to propel at a 13.9% CAGR and reach $479.9 million by 2030

This has mainly to do with the rising awareness of the learning based on simulation, implementation of laparoscopic simulation systems, fast digitization of the healthcare industry, technological developments in portable MIS simulators, and rising demand for minimally invasive treatments, which are quick and less painful and have a shorter recovery period.

The largest share in the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was held by the endoscopic category in 2021. The rising prevalence of intestinal disorders is resulting in the increasing demand for minimally invasive endoscopic surgeries. The main reasons are their economical nature and faster recovery as opposed to conventional surgeries.

Simulation-based learning helps in converting knowledge into practice, gathering quantifiable data on students and patients, and increasing safety for doctors and patients. Because of this and the increasing prevalence of injuries during surgeries, the portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market has been growing.

Major market players are involved in partnerships and collaborations to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, VirtaMed AG and Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd. declared their partnership in February 2022 for developing a VR simulator program to help in surgical skills training for the Hominis Surgical System.

Other players include CATHI GmbH, Laparo Sp. z.o.o., eoSurgical Ltd., MEDICAL-X, Mentice AB, Inovus Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Surgical Science Sweden AB, 3-Dmed, and CAE Inc.

Key Findings of Portable Minimally Invasive Surgery Simulators Market Report

  • Medical training centers are likely to propel with the highest CAGR in the coming years. This can be credited to the snowballing demand for simulation-based training because of the shortage of professionals.

  • Furthermore, the growing emphasis on the safety of patients has decreased the training experience for apprentice surgeons in the operation theater. Accordingly, to satisfy the need for appropriate skill development, medical training centers are swiftly integrating portable MIS simulators into their training module.

  • The share of the North American portable minimally invasive surgery simulators market was the largest, at 30.5%, in 2021. This was mainly because of the early adoption of innovative technologies by the stalwarts of the industry and end users.

  • Other than this, the major factors responsible for the growth of the market are the extensive collaborations among market players and growing expenditure on healthcare.

  • There are various technological advancements in the medical field that are fueling the demand for simulation. Several technologically advanced products let students and doctors obtain or improve their skills with the usage of AR, robotics, and AI.

  • In the recent past, VR trainers have been familiarized with skill development in minimally invasive techniques. The specific hand-eye coordination and the needed psychomotor skills for MISs can be learned with the use of VR simulation techniques.

Company Profiles

  • 3-Dmed

  • Accurate Srl

  • Biomed Simulation Inc.

  • CAE Inc.

  • CATHI GmbH

  • Inovus Ltd.

  • K.K. MedVision

  • Kyoto Kagaku Co. Ltd.

  • Laparo Sp. z.o.o.

  • MEDICAL-X

  • Mentice AB

  • Olympus Corporation

  • Surgical Science Sweden AB

  • VirtaMed AG

  • eoSurgical Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Analysis Period
1.4 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.5 Market Size Breakdown by Segment
1.6 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Currency Conversion Rates
2.6 Notes and Caveats

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Definition of Market Segments
4.1 By Type
4.1.1 Endoscopic
4.1.1.1 Flexible endoscopic simulators
4.1.1.1.1 Upper gastrointestinal endoscopy simulators
4.1.1.1.2 Colonoscopy simulators
4.1.1.1.3 Bronchoscopy simulators
4.1.1.1.4 Rhinoscopy simulators
4.1.1.1.5 Others
4.1.1.2 Rigid endoscopic simulators
4.1.1.2.1 Laparoscopy simulators
4.1.1.2.2 Urology simulators
4.1.1.2.3 Gynecology simulators
4.1.1.2.4 Arthroscopy simulators
4.1.1.2.5 Others
4.1.2 Cardiac
4.1.3 Others
4.1.4 By End User
4.1.4.1 Academic institutes
4.1.4.2 Medical training centers
4.1.4.3 Hospitals
4.1.4.4 Surgical clinics
4.1.4.5 Others

Chapter 5. Industry Outlook
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Trends
5.1.1.1 Virtual training interactions
5.1.1.2 Product launches
5.1.1.3 Widespread adoption of laparoscopic simulation systems
5.1.2 Drivers
5.1.2.1 Increasing awareness regarding benefits of simulation-based learning
5.1.2.2 Adoption of simulators to train medical specialists and professionals
5.1.2.3 Technological advancements
5.1.2.4 Rapid digitization of healthcare industry
5.1.2.5 Rising demand for minimally invasive treatments
5.1.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers on Market Forecast
5.1.4 Restraints
5.1.4.1 Lack of funding and management interests
5.1.5 Impact Analysis of Restraints on Market Forecast
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Value Chain for Surgical Simulators
5.4 Supply Chain
5.5 Use of 3D Printing for Surgical Simulator Manufacturing and Other Medical Applications
5.6 Average Spending on Healthcare Professional Training
5.7 Porter's Analysis

Chapter 6. Number of Professionals Enrolled in Short Training for Flexible Endoscopy Procedures
6.1 Gastroenterologists
6.2 Surgeons

Chapter 7. Global Market Size and Forecast
7.1 Overview
7.2 Market Revenue, by Type (2015-2030)
7.2.1 Portable Endoscopic Simulators Market Revenue, by Type (2015-2030)
7.2.1.1 Flexible portable endoscopic simulators market revenue, by type, (2015-2030)
7.2.1.2 Rigid portable endoscopic simulators market revenue, by type, (2015-2030)
7.3 Market Revenue, by End User (2015-2030)
7.4 Market Revenue, by Region (2015-2030)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tpew0b

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AstraZeneca acquires local startup at 660% premium

    AstraZeneca Rare Disease, the local division formed when the British pharma giant acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, has scooped up a struggling local biotech at a significant premium. AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN) is buying LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC) for $2.07 per share, a 660% premium that values the total acquisition at $68 million. Lexington-based LogicBio has been struggling since February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt to an early-stage trial testing a drug in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia, a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate climbed ab

  • Why Top-Rated Biotechs Apellis, Belite Are Among The Worst Performers Today

    Apellis and Belite Bio were among the worst-performing biotech stocks Monday after presenting test results in two eye diseases.

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Apple loses bid to cancel Qualcomm smartphone patent in the U.S. Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's bid to cancel three Qualcomm smartphone patents, part of a dispute that originated back in 2017.

  • US to Announce New Limits on Chip Technology Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to announce new restrictions on China’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology, according to people with knowledge of the situation, an escalation of Washington’s efforts to stifle Beijing’s industrial ambitions and a risk to growth for the $550 billion sector.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal

  • Cargo Shipowners Cancel Sailings as Global Trade Flips From Backlogs to Empty Containers

    Dozens of sailings from Asia to U.S. ports are set to be canceled in October as deteriorating economic conditions weigh on demand to ship goods worldwide.

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • Bitcoin Miner Merkle Increases Hashrate by 900% in 8 Months

    The miner currently has 140 megawatts of total computing power in its two facilities.

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Eric Nuttall: The bullish supply-demand case for oil — looming recession aside

    Prices have fallen 33%t since the summer

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Can AbbVie's (ABBV) New Drugs Make up for Lost Humira Sales?

    AbbVie's (ABBV) new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are faring well, bolstered by approval in new indications. They are expected to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

  • Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy Following This Competitor's Major Win?

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was already having a great year in the stock market, but on Sept. 28, the company's shares jumped by about 7%. The move happened after biotech giant Biogen and its partner Esai reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for an Alzheimer's disease (AD) therapy candidate, lecanemab. Eli Lilly is working on its own AD treatment, donanemab, and the market counted Biogen's win as Eli Lilly's too.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Pfizer's Covid Sales Are Expected To Decline, Again — Is PFE Stock Now A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a sell on an expected decline for Covid vaccine sales in the third quarter? Is PFE stock now a sell?

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes

  • World’s Most Expensive Drugs Can’t Cure What Ails This Biotech

    Bluebird Bio has received a lot of attention for pricing two FDA-approved gene therapies at around $3 million, but its financial future remains uncertain.