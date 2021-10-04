Global Portable Spectrometer Market Is Expected to Reach $4.06 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Increase in R&D investment, technological advancements in mass spectrometry, surge in industrialization across the world, and developments in the food & beverages, chemicals, and manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global portable spectrometer market. Based on application, the life sciences segment generated the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

Portland, OR, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global portable spectrometer market was estimated at $1.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in R&D investment, technological advancements in mass spectrometry, surge in industrialization across the world, and developments in the food & beverages, chemicals, and manufacturing industries drive the growth of the global portable spectrometer market. On the other hand, fluctuating currency exchange rates impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of mass spectrometry techniques is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.



Download Sample PDF (285 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3146

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to delayed manufacturing and production of portable spectrometers, thereby impacting the market growth negatively.

Nonetheless, the global situation is getting better at a slow and steady pace, and the market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

The global portable spectrometer market is analyzed across product type, distribution channel, application, and region.

Story continues

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Portable Spectrometer Market Request Here

Based on product type, the optical spectrometer segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global portable spectrometer market. The mass spectrometer segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the life sciences segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. The food and agriculture segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.3% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3146

Leading Players:



The key market players analyzed in the global portable spectrometer market report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABB Ltd., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Metrohm AG, Perkinelmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, Anton Paar GmbH, Jasco Corporation, and MKS Instruments, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:



Construction Materials Testing Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Agriculture Tools Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Hand and Power Tools Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



Automatic Numbering Machines Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Ground Sensors Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



