U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.59
    +46.41 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,831.77
    +278.78 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,066.21
    +227.75 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,093.35
    +27.41 (+1.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.11
    -2.01 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,913.30
    -16.20 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    -0.55 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1036
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0640 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3255
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6970
    +1.2290 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,012.93
    +2,083.74 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.67
    +13.12 (+1.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.18
    +41.79 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 10; Released: February 2022
Executive Engagements: 1129
Companies: 81 - Players covered include Canon Medical Systems Corporation; Clarius Mobile Health; Esaote SpA; FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.; FUKUDA DENSHI USA, INC.; GE Healthcare; Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG; Koninklijke Philips B.V; Mindray Medical International Limited; Samsung Healthcare; Siemens Healthineers AG; EchoNous, Inc.; Teratech Corporation (Terason); Verathon, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product Type (Cart/Trolley-Based, Handheld); Application (Radiology, Obstetrics/Gynecology, Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026
Portable ultrasound machines, in general are ideal for small hospitals, PCP offices, obstetric practices, sports medicine clinics, small physician practice and independent clinics. By delivering relative ease in its operation, portable ultrasound devices have the potential to capture significant share in the point-of-care imaging market. Portable ultrasound devices are proving to be extremely useful in applications where space is the constraint and also where mobility of devices is required for example if scanning is required to be carried out on the field. Increasing number of application areas, growing prevalence of diseases, and growing technological advancements are the key factors fostering growth in the global market. Portable ultrasound devices are increasingly used in various areas such as musculoskeletal, critical care medicine, and emergency medicine. Adoption of these devices has grown considerably on account of rising number of minimally invasive procedures and for prenatal and antenatal care of mothers who lack access to big healthcare facilities. They are also finding widespread use in urinary bladder dysfunction, abdominal evaluations, gallbladder visualization, DVT surveillance, and vascular access. Increasing AI integration in ultrasound devices, which provide the units with better diagnostics capability is another major factor promoting growth. Also, going forward, designers of handheld devices would focus more on the convenience factor, making the devices easier to use. The training barrier to adoption would thus be eliminated with easier to use and more intuitive devices.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Cart/Trolley-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 8.1% share of the global Portable Ultrasound Equipment market. Cardiologists, intensivists, and emergency medicine physicians have been some of the initial users of handheld ultrasound systems. Over the years, supported by the integration of advanced features, the devices gained acceptance among anesthesia, procedural ultrasound, and other specialists.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $257.5 Million by 2026
The Portable Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.52% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$257.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$279.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies account for a major share of the market, attributed to increasing prevalence of various diseases, well developed healthcare infrastructure, easy reimbursement, and government support for technological developments. Economic growth, increasing healthcare spending, improved standard of healthcare facilities are expected to fuel demand for new equipment in developing markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-portable-ultrasound-equipment-market-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2026--301506360.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing 737-800 crash: ‘It’s very hard to tell what happened,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director & Senior Research Analyst Cai von Rumohr joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Boeing jetliner that crashed in southern China, China's decision to ground all Boeing 737 planes, and consumer perceptions of the tragedy.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Slipping Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were slipping 3% as of 11:21 a.m. ET on Monday after falling as much as 6.3% earlier in the day. The decline appeared to be linked to a disappointing uptake for the company's COVID-19 vaccine in Germany. European news organization The Local reported Monday morning that Germans who are skeptical about vaccination haven't been won over by Novavax's vaccine, branded as Nuvaxovid.

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • 3 Beaten-Down E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Now

    As a result, global e-commerce sales are expected to top $5.5 trillion this year. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares peaked last July and then tumbled by more than 80%. StoneCo provides financial technology solutions that allow Brazillian merchants to sell products in their stores, on their websites, and through mobile devices.

  • Top 6 Shipping Stocks Searched by Financial Pros

    Shipping stocks have been on fire. Through our proprietary search data, we find the most interesting opportunities and show you what financial pros and retail investors are analyzing across more than 25 million searches per month. Today, we tell you which shipping stock to look for. With freight rates skyrocketing on heavy demand and congested […]

  • NeuroSense Shares Surge Over 400% As FDA Clears Initiating Pharmacokinetic Study Of PrimeC

    NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) has received clearance from the FDA to initiate a pharmacokinetic study of PrimeC in healthy adult subjects. PrimeC is a novel extended-release oral formulation composed of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib. PrimeC targets several key mechanisms of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that contribute to motor neuron degeneration, inflammation, iron accumulation, and impaired RNA regulation to inhibit ALS's progression potentially. P

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Is About to Begin. Here’s What It Means for the Stock.

    Analysts predict the chip maker will discuss new products and business opportunities, while providing updates on its cash-use plans.

  • Two Wisconsin gas stations are suing a competitor for its low fuel prices

    Both claim the company is violating the Unfair Sales Act.

  • Is DiDi Global (DIDI) A Wise Investment to Take?

    Davis Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Davis Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. After outperforming for the previous five-, 10- and 15-year periods, Davis Global Fund underperformed in 2021. As a result, the earnings of Davis Global Fund portfolio companies have grown at […]

  • Why Altria’s Stock Is a Buy and Philip Morris Isn’t, According to Goldman Sachs

    Analyst Bonnie Herzog cites Altria's strong margins and balance sheet, the loyalty of its Marlboro customer base, and the shares' valuation.

  • How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla CEO Musk hands over first cars from new German gigafactory

    The 30 clients and their families received their vehicles on-site through a glitzy, neon-lit Tesla branded exit, crowding around as Musk arrived. "This is a great day for the factory," Musk said, describing it as "another step in the direction of a sustainable future". Not everyone supports Tesla, however, with environmental groups gathering outside the plant on Tuesday with banners, pots and pans to express their concerns, ranging from the plant's high water use to the trees felled to build it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Alibaba stock surges on share buyback program, Okta stock hit by reports of possible data breach

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss news moving Alibaba and Okta stocks.

  • R.I. settles opioid claims against Teva and Allergan

    Two more pharmaceutical manufacturers have settled with the state of Rhode Island, worth a combined $107 million. Teva and Allergan were the last remaining defendants in Rhode Island’s sweeping opioid litigation.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Consider Investing in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -4.82 percentage points was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, underperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index which delivered +6.98 percentage points for the same period. […]

  • Fertilizer prices just hit a record high sparking fears of global starvation and the worst food insecurity level since World War II

    The price of fertilizer is up more than 40% in the last month. This will hit the Middle East especially hard, while war rages in Ukraine. It's a tinderbox.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.