Global Portland Cement Market Report 2021: Historical Data (2010, 2015,and 2020) and Forecasts for 2025 and 2030
This study covers the global market for portland cement. Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are provided for cement demand in metric tons and US dollars.
Cement markets included are:
Residential building construction
Nonresidential building construction
Infrastructure and other markets, including roads, bridges, and other nonbuilding construction (e.g., public utility structures, airports, military facilities, parks, playgrounds)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
Report Details
Study Scope & Product Description
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
Historical Market Trends
Regional Trends
Demand by Region
Leading Country Markets
Fastest Growing Country Markets
Markets
Residential Buildings
Nonresidential Buildings
Infrastructure & Other Markets
Pricing Trends
Market Share & Leading Producers
4. North America
5. Central & South America
6. Western Europe
7. Eastern Europe
8. Asia/Pacific
9. Africa/Mideast
10. Appendix
