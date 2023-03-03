The Global POS Terminals Market is forecast to grow by $46.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global POS Terminals Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the POS terminals market and is forecast to grow by $46.07 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period.

Our report on the POS terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in end-user demand for POS terminals, increase in demand for contactless payments, and rise in need for self-service POS terminals.



The POS terminals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Entertainment

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the POS terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in the adoption of dual-interface chip technology and advent of HCE-based pos transactions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the POS terminals market covers the following areas:

• POS terminals market sizing

• POS terminals market forecast

• POS terminals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading POS terminals market vendors that include BBPOS International Ltd., Bitel Corp., Castles Technology Co. Ltd., Cegid SA, CitiXsys Holdings Inc., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Elavon Inc., Fiserv Inc., Ingenico Group SA, Lightspeed Commerce Inc., NCR Corp., Newland Europe BV, Oracle Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Revel Systems Inc., Squirrel Systems U.S. Inc., TouchBistro Inc., VeriFone Inc., and WInpos Group AB. Also, the POS terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

