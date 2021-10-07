U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market (2201 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global positive airway pressure devices market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy is widely used in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring. It is also utilized in respiratory ventilation to improve the oxygenation of patients in intensive care units (ICUs). PAP devices include straps to position the mask, a hose or tube to connect the mask to a motor and an air filter to purify the air entering the nostrils. Nowadays, automatic PAP devices that rely on proprietary algorithms to adjust the pressure delivered noninvasively are gaining traction worldwide to treat OSA at home.

The growing prevalence of hypertension, depression, diabetes and heart disorders is increasing the risk of developing OSA among individuals. This, in confluence with the availability of favorable reimbursement policies, represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for PAP devices across the globe. Apart from this, the introduction of portable, travel-friendly PAP devices is also bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are developing and introducing compact and convenient product variants with improved noise reduction features. They are also providing discount offers on various products available through online retail channels. Moreover, various studies conducted by healthcare institutes are suggesting that continuous PAP devices can treat type 1 respiratory failure in patients diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This, along with a shortage in the supply of mechanical ventilators, is anticipated to influence the market positively.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3B Medical Inc., Apex Medical Corp., Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.), Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (Drive International LLC), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Resmed Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Somnetics International Inc. and Vyaire Medical Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-user
7.1 Hospitals and Sleep Labs
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Home Care
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 3B Medical Inc.
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2 Apex Medical Corp.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.3 Compumedics Limited (D & DJ Burton Holdings Pty Ltd.)
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.3.3 Financials
13.3.4 Drive Devilbiss Healthcare (Drive International LLC)
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.5 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Resmed Inc.
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Smiths Group PLC
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Somnetics International Inc.
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10 Vyaire Medical Inc.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d6vcej

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-positive-airway-pressure-devices-market-2201-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301395239.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

