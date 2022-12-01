U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032607/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PP segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR

The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.



HDPE Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global HDPE segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Alpha Packaging
Amcor
Berry Global Inc.
Biffa
Clean Harbors
Coveris
Ds Smith
Eco-Products Inc.
Genpak Llc
Huhtamaki
Mondi Group
Placon Corporation Inc.
Remondis Se & Co. Kg
Republic Services
Reynolds Packaging
Sealed Air Corporation
Smurfit Kappa
Sonoco Products Company
Stericycle
Suez
Veolia Environment
Waste Connections, Inc.
Waste Management Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032607/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for LDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for LDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PP by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HDPE
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for HDPE by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for HDPE by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for PVC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PVC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PUR
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for PUR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for PUR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for PET by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for PET by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Biological by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mechanical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Mechanical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Building & Construction
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Furniture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Furniture by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: World Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: USA Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture,
Electronics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: France Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: France 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and
Chemical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Processing Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biological, Mechanical and Chemical for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Application - Packaging,
Building & Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Application - Packaging, Building & Construction,
Automotive, Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer
Recycled Plastics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive,
Furniture, Electronics and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 119: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC,
PUR, PET and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other
Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 121: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
LDPE, PP, HDPE, PVC, PUR, PET and Other Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics by Processing Type -
Biological, Mechanical and Chemical - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Post-Consumer Recycled
Plastics by Processing Type - Biological, Mechanical and

