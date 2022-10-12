Global Postal Automation System Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Postal Automation Systems Industry"



- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Postal Automation System estimated at US$755.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$576.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $286 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

- The Postal Automation System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$286 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$114.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR.Services Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR

- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$134.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$206.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth

Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology

Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services

Worldwide

RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY

Postal Automation Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

50 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to

Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and

Automation

Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and

Connected Automated Postal Operations

The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in

Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service

Providers

AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS

Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market

Growth

Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents

Significant Potential for Growth

Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel

Automation Systems

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019

Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth

Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster

Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems

Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018,

2020, 2022 and 2024

Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select

Countries: 2018

Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Postal Automation Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

US Postal Service Mail Volumes in Billion Units for 2004-2019

United States Postal Service: Share Breakdown of Mail Volume by

Service Category for the Years 2010, 2014 and 2018

