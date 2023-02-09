Global Potassium Nitrate Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Haifa Chemicals, Migao, SQM and Uralchem JSC Among Others
The global potassium nitrate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.0% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned:
Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
Migao Corporation
SQM.S.A.
Uralchem JSC
Yara North America, Inc.
Arab Potash Company
Wentong Group
Barium and Chemicals
ICL
Potash Corp
Nutrien Ltd.
Qinghai Salt Lake
This report on global potassium nitrate market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global potassium nitrate market by segmenting the market based on raw material, end-use, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the potassium nitrate market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Governments of Developing Countries Offering Subsidies for Fertilizers
Growing Demand for Speciality Fertilisers
Increasing Concerns Regarding the Depletion of Exhaustible Resources
Challenges
Explosive and Flammable Traits
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2022
Historical Period: 2018-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Raw Material
Potassium Chloride
Ammonium Nitrate
Sodium Nitrate
Market by End Use
Agriculture Industry
General Industries
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Others
Market by Region
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Iran
Rest of Middle East & Africa
