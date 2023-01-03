U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

Global Potassium Persulfate Market to Reach $222.2 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Potassium Persulfate estimated at US$134. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$222. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potassium Persulfate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032612/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$60.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $36.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Potassium Persulfate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$36.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.5 Million by the year 2027.



Cosmetics & Personal Care Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR

In the global Cosmetics & Personal Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$28.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 8.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
ABC Chemicals
ADEKA
and VR Persulfates Pvt. Ltd.
BASF
Energy Chemical Co.
FMC Corporation
Honeywell
KEMIRA
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical
Suzhou Sunrise Chemical Co Ltd.
The DOW Chemical Company
United Initiators


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032612/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Potassium Persulfate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Polymers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics & Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Cosmetics & Personal Care
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics & Personal
Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pulp, Paper & Textiles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Pulp, Paper & Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pulp, Paper & Textiles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Potassium Persulfate Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: China Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: China 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: France Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: France 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: UK 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: India Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: India 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Potassium
Persulfate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics &
Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Potassium Persulfate Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,
Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate
by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest
of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Middle East Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal
Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Potassium
Persulfate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp,
Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 104: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Iran Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polymers,
Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles,
Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ISRAEL
Table 107: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Potassium Persulfate by Application - Polymers, Electronics,
Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water
Treatment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Israel Historic Review for Potassium Persulfate by
Application - Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care,
Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Potassium Persulfate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper &
Textiles, Water Treatment and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 110: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032612/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


