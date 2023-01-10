The Global Potato Protein Market is forecast to grow by $37.74 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Potato Protein Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the potato protein market and is forecast to grow by $37. 74 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Potato Protein Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379470/?utm_source=GNW

43% during the forecast period. Our report on the potato protein market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for protein powders, increasing awareness about the health benefits of potato protein, and growing interest in sports and fitness activities.



The potato protein market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Isolate

• Concentrate

• Hydrolyzed



By Application

• Meat

• Supplements

• Animal feed

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms for sales as one of the prime reasons driving the potato protein market growth during the next few years. Also, the focus on packaging and the rising trend of dietary supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the potato protein market covers the following areas:

• Potato protein market sizing

• Potato protein market forecast

• Potato protein market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading potato protein market vendors that include Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cooperatie Koninklijke Avebe U.A., Emsland Starke GmbH, Food Innovation Online Corp., Free From That, Kerry Group Plc, KMC amba, Lyckeby Starch AB, Meelunie BV, Omega Protein Corp., PEPEES SA, PPZ SA, Roquette Freres SA, SUDSTARKE GmbH, Tereos Group, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, AMINOLA BV, and Cooperatie Koninklijke Cosun UA. Also, the potato protein market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379470/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



