Global Potato Starch Market, Size, Analysis, & Forecasts 2022-2023 & 2027: Confectionery and Drinks Industry Exhibits Dominance, Supported by Widespread Use of Potato Starch

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Potato Starch Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global potato starch market will reach US$ 7.36 Billion by 2027 from US$ 6.00 Billion in 2022, growing with a CAGR of 4.17%



With the growing demand for healthier, safer, and natural products, the clean-label trend has gained traction in recent years. Hence, potato starches are gaining popularity because they fit the clean-label. Furthermore, robust demand for cost-effective additives such as potato starch drives the market growth.



In contrast, the thriving global food industry drives innovation and new product development by leading manufacturers. Potato starch is also gaining appeal as a low-cost, ecologically friendly food processor replacement. Demand for potato starch as a low-cost meat substitute is predicted to rise as vegetarian meat substitutes to gain popularity.



Boost in Global Potato Starch Market size amid COVID-19 Pandemic:



Due to increased interest in ready-to-cook products and ingredients required for in-home cooking, the production and sales of potato starch did not suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing the demand for naturally-derived potato starch ingredients across the food processing industry amidst the lockdown scenario. Furthermore, growing concerns about food safety due to the pandemic had been driving up demand for potato starch as a clean-label ingredient.



Natural Ingredients' Growing Popularity to Boost Growth of the Native Potato Starch Segment:



Our report covers the market for Native starch, Modified starch, and Sweeteners. Globally, because of its higher amylose content, modified starch is widely used. Further, the rising usage of starch in the food and beverage industries has changed demand dynamics in recent years, raising demand for its native version. Also, rising interest in natural and clean-label ingredients due to perceived health benefits fuels the growth of the native segment.



With the rising demand for potato starch in the food and beverage industries, America commands a commanding position:



The growing trend of clean-label and plant-based products is driving the potato starch market in the American region. Consumers nowadays want healthy products that are also enjoyable. Functional foods, including healthy snacks that use starch as a natural additive, are becoming increasingly popular.

The thriving food industry primarily drives the Asia Pacific market in developing markets like India and China. The region's growing popularity of ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products fuels the demand for this starch from the food processing industry. The growing interest in trying Western cuisines has increased demand for sauces, dressings, bakery products, and convenience foods, which will drive the region's potato starch market growth.



The Confectionery and Drinks Industry Exhibits Dominance, Supported by Widespread Use of Potato Starch:



The increasing use of starch in the confectionery and beverage industries is expected to drive the global potato starch market collectively. Moreover, potato starch being a thickening, binding, and stabilizing agent is becoming an essential ingredient in various processed foods. Demand is steadily increasing due to the growing popularity of clean-label and plant-based products.



Key Market Players:



The presence of many small and established businesses represents highly intense competition in the global market. Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and regional expansions are among the strategies used by players in the worldwide potato starch market to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Players Analysis

Cargill Inc

Ingredion Inc

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate and Lyle

Atlia Group

Tereos Group

Sudzucker AG

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenge



5. Global Potato Starch Market



6. Global Potato Starch Volume



7. Share Analysis - Global Potato Starch Market

7.1 By Product

7.2 By Region

7.3 By End Use



8. Product - Global Potato Starch Market

8.1 Native

8.2 Modified

8.3 Sweeteners



9. Region - Global Potato Starch Market

9.1 America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the world



10. End Use - Global Potato Starch Market

10.1 Confectionery and drinks

10.2 Processed foods

10.3 Corrugating and paper making

10.4 Feed

10.5 Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Other Non-food



11. Processing Process

11.1 Starch Value Chain

11.2 Potato Starch Production Process



12. Key Players Analysis

