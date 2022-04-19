U.S. markets closed

Global Potting Soil and Mixes Markets 2022-2027: Growing Demand for Vertical Gardening, Growth Across Landscaping Industry, Rising Popularity of Greenhouse Farming

·4 min read

DUBLIN, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Potting Soil and Mixes Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The potting mixes and soil market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.50% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Increasing demand in enhancing interior aesthetics and improving greenery is one of the major factors driving the global potting soil and mixes market growth. The growing application of soil mats has also boosted the gardening yields thereby assisting to regulate soil temperatures and decreasing weed development.

Manufacturers are focusing on producing more sustainable and safe products with nutrients and minerals for soil. Thus, the increase in focus to provide eco-friendly solutions has encouraged many residential owners to procure safe and soil mixes.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The growing demand for healthy produce has enabled the end-user to rely on organic means and certified products with a growing consciousness of organic consumption. Globally nearly 2% of the farmlands are turning organic. In contrast, organic farming in gardens and farms has helped produce high-quality and certified produce using natural potting soil mixes, which is expected to witness a positive demand for the organic mix.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The soil and mixing market are expected to witness huge demand in developed countries like North America and Europe. With growing horticulture and growing demand for gardening has relatively increased post-COVID. Acknowledging the benefits of therapeutic effects due to gardening has attracted many residents to adopt indoor and community gardening during the forecasted period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors such as Miracle Gro, Espoma Organic Potting Soil, Klasann Deilmann have an established presence in the market along with numerous domestic gardening tool manufacturers that cater to local demands and regulations.

Other Vendors

  • Compo Group

  • Sun Gro

  • ASB Greenworld

  • B.D White Topsoil Co.

  • Coco Garden

  • Florentaise

  • FoxFarm

  • Jiffy Growing Solutions

  • Lambert Peat Moss

  • Michigan Peat Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Application on Sports Grounds
7.2 Current Market Scenario
7.3 Consumer Preferences for Eco-Friendly Gardening Products
7.4 Impact of COVID-19
7.4.1 Acquisition of Raw Materials
7.4.2 Domestic Vs International Availability
7.4.3 Transportation and Personnel Limitations
7.4.4 Limitations
7.4.5 Action Plan for Future
7.5 Raw Materials Used To Prepare Potting Soil
7.5.1 Peat
7.5.2 Coconut Coir
7.5.3 Wood
7.5.4 Bark

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Demand for Vertical Gardening
8.2 Improving Crop Yields
8.3 Decline in Availability of Arable Land

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growth Across Landscaping Industry
9.2 Growing Market for Ornamental Plants
9.3 Rising Popularity of Greenhouse Farming

10 Market Restraints
10.1 Low Product Differentiation
10.2 Growing Popularity of Hydro phonic Plantations and Aero Gardens
10.3 Threats Associated with Increasing Adoption of Peat

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.1.1 Application in Residential Sector
11.1.2 Application in Commercial Sector
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Soil Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 All-Purpose Potting Soil & Mixes
12.4 Seed-Starting Mix
12.5 Organic Mix
12.6 Plant-Specific Mix

13 Soil Application Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Indoor Gardening
13.4 Lawn & Landscape
13.5 Certified Organic Users

14 Sales Channel
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Offline Sales
14.4 Online Sales

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6fwrvw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-potting-soil-and-mixes-markets-2022-2027-growing-demand-for-vertical-gardening-growth-across-landscaping-industry-rising-popularity-of-greenhouse-farming-301528311.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

