Global Poultry Disinfectant Market to 2032: High Prevalence of Infectious Livestock Diseases Like Avian Influenza and Fumigatus Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Poultry Disinfectant Market

Global Poultry Disinfectant Market
Global Poultry Disinfectant Market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global poultry disinfectant market grew from $3.95 billion in 2022 to $4.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The poultry disinfectant market is expected to grow to $6.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the poultry disinfectant market are Neogen, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Virox Technologies, CID LINES, Evans Vanodine, Krka, Diversey Holdings, Fink Tec GmbH, DeLaval, Evonik Industries, Kersia Group, Albert Kerbl GmbH, PCC Group, Ceetel CMPC, Sanosil Ltd., Diversey Holdings Ltd., Informa plc, tovarna zdravil, Nufarm, Novo mesto, Thymox, THESEO, and Laboratoire M2.

The poultry disinfectant market consists of sales of quaternary ammonium, phenols and halogens. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Poultry disinfectants refer to chemical agents in poultry houses, which also aid in the control of disease outbreaks in poultry and the disinfection of the premises at the end of the process. Poultry disinfectant is used for protecting poultry from infection and preventing disease transfer to people by the elimination of viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other pathogens in poultry production facilities and animal veterinarian clinics.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the poultry disinfectant market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the poultry disinfectant market. The regions covered in poultry disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of poultry disinfectants include iodine, lactic acid, hydrogen peroxide, phenolic acids, peracetic acid, quaternary compounds, chlorine, chlorine dioxide, chlorohexidine and glut-quat mixes. Iodine poultry disinfectants are effective against a wide range of pathogens that harm poultry, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi, and can be used both before and after cleaning procedures. The different forms of poultry disinfectants are powder and liquid used for applications in chicken, duck, goose and other applications.

The high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases like avian influenza and fumigatus is expected to drive the poultry disinfectants market. Salmonella, hookworms, ringworms, psittacosis fever, and lysine disease have all resulted in preventive disinfection measures for livestock. To improve farmer acceptance developed countries are enforcing the use of terminal and continuous disinfection protocols. Poultry disinfectants are used to prevent the high incidence of these diseases.

According to a report released by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), in 2020, zoonotic diseases account for approximately 60% of all known infectious diseases in humans and 75% of all infectious diseases that are emerging. Therefore, the high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases drives the market for poultry disinfectants.

The poultry industry has seen a shift in the trend toward using biodegradable surface disinfectants to prevent chemical-related toxicity in recent years. Biodegradable surface disinfectants require less expensive and readily available raw materials. Companies are focusing on biodegradable alternatives owing to the consumer perceptions of toxicity in other synthetic formulations.

The countries covered in the poultry disinfectants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$4.3 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$6.06 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

9.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Poultry Disinfectant Market Characteristics

3. Poultry Disinfectant Market Trends And Strategies

4. Poultry Disinfectant Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Poultry Disinfectant Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Poultry Disinfectant Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Poultry Disinfectant Market

5. Poultry Disinfectant Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Poultry Disinfectant Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Poultry Disinfectant Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Poultry Disinfectant Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Poultry Disinfectant Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Iodine

  • Lactic Acid

  • Hydrogen Peroxide

  • Phenolic Acids

  • Peracetic Acid

  • Quaternary Compounds

  • Chlorine

  • Chlorine Dioxide

  • Chlorohexidine

  • Glut-Quat Mixes

  • Glycolic Acid

6.2. Global Poultry Disinfectant Market, Segmentation By Form, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Powder

  • Liquid

6.3. Global Poultry Disinfectant Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Chicken

  • Duck

  • Goose

  • Other Applications

7. Poultry Disinfectant Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Poultry Disinfectant Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Poultry Disinfectant Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cvzfr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


