Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market to 2032: Increasing Consumption of Processed Foods Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global poultry processing equipment market grew from $3.78 billion in 2022 to $4.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The poultry processing equipment market is expected to grow to $5.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the poultry processing equipment market are Baader Group, Bayle S.A, Brower Equipment, Cantrell-Gainco Group Inc., CG Manufacturing and Distributing Inc., CTB Inc., JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., Tetra Laval International, Bettcher Industries, Featherman Equipment, BFE Services Pty Ltd., and Gainco Group Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

The poultry processing equipment market consists of sales of transport crates, killing cones, scalding machines, defeathering machines, and cutting machines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Poultry processing equipment is defined as the equipment required for preparing meat from several types of fowl that are consumed by humans, and the final products are sold to the customers in the form of meat and eggs. The poultry processing equipment is used for processing poultry such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys.



North America was the largest region in the poultry processing equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main product types in the poultry processing equipment market are fresh processed, raw cooked, pre-cooked, raw fermentation sausages, cured, dried, and others. Raw food refers to food that is eaten uncooked, that has not yet been cooked, or that has not been cooked enough. The different poultry types include turkey meat, chicken meat, duck meat, and others. The various types of equipment used are killing and de-feathering, evisceration, cut-up, deboning and skinning, marinating and tumbling, and others.



The increasing consumption of processed foods is expected to propel the growth of the poultry processing equipment market moving forward. Processed food is defined as food that is prepared through a special method with the main aim of preserving, storing, and making the food safe for consumption. Consumption of processed food is increasing because of its easy availability and thereby increases the demand for poultry processing equipment.

Story continues

For instance, according to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, an India-based investment promotion agency operated by the government, the processed food industry in India is expected to reach half a trillion dollars by 2025

. In addition, household consumption of processed food is expected to increase at a higher rate, making India the 5th largest consumer across the globe by 2030. Also, in 2020, according to Standard Process, a US-based manufacturer of whole food supplements, processed food made up around 70% of the diet in the US. Therefore, the rising consumption of processed foods is driving the growth of the poultry processing equipment market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry processing equipment market. Companies operating in the poultry processing equipment sector are focused on developing new products with innovative solutions to strengthen their presence.



The countries covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.07 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $5.17 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Poultry Processing Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Poultry Processing Equipment Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Poultry Processing Equipment Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Poultry Processing Equipment Market



5. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fresh Processed

Raw Cooked

Pre-Cooked

Raw Fermentation Sausages

Cured

Dried

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Segmentation By Poultry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Turkey Meat

Chicken Meat

Duck meat

Other Poultry Types

6.3. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Segmentation By Equipment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Killing and Defeathering

Evisceration

Cut-Up

Deboning and Skinning

Marinating and Tumbling

Other Equipments

7. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkjkri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



