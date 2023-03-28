U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.92
    -8.61 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,474.53
    +42.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,678.54
    -90.29 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.89
    +3.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    +0.77 (+1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.10
    +14.30 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    +0.0230 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2340
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0030
    -0.5520 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,896.22
    -300.16 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.86
    +346.18 (+142.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market to 2032: Increasing Consumption of Processed Foods Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market
Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Dublin, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Processing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global poultry processing equipment market grew from $3.78 billion in 2022 to $4.07 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The poultry processing equipment market is expected to grow to $5.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the poultry processing equipment market are Baader Group, Bayle S.A, Brower Equipment, Cantrell-Gainco Group Inc., CG Manufacturing and Distributing Inc., CTB Inc., JBT Corporation, Key Technology Inc., Prime Equipment Group Inc., Meyn Food Processing Technology B.V., Tetra Laval International, Bettcher Industries, Featherman Equipment, BFE Services Pty Ltd., and Gainco Group Inc.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

  • Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

The poultry processing equipment market consists of sales of transport crates, killing cones, scalding machines, defeathering machines, and cutting machines. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Poultry processing equipment is defined as the equipment required for preparing meat from several types of fowl that are consumed by humans, and the final products are sold to the customers in the form of meat and eggs. The poultry processing equipment is used for processing poultry such as ducks, chickens, and turkeys.

North America was the largest region in the poultry processing equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types in the poultry processing equipment market are fresh processed, raw cooked, pre-cooked, raw fermentation sausages, cured, dried, and others. Raw food refers to food that is eaten uncooked, that has not yet been cooked, or that has not been cooked enough. The different poultry types include turkey meat, chicken meat, duck meat, and others. The various types of equipment used are killing and de-feathering, evisceration, cut-up, deboning and skinning, marinating and tumbling, and others.

The increasing consumption of processed foods is expected to propel the growth of the poultry processing equipment market moving forward. Processed food is defined as food that is prepared through a special method with the main aim of preserving, storing, and making the food safe for consumption. Consumption of processed food is increasing because of its easy availability and thereby increases the demand for poultry processing equipment.

For instance, according to the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, an India-based investment promotion agency operated by the government, the processed food industry in India is expected to reach half a trillion dollars by 2025

. In addition, household consumption of processed food is expected to increase at a higher rate, making India the 5th largest consumer across the globe by 2030. Also, in 2020, according to Standard Process, a US-based manufacturer of whole food supplements, processed food made up around 70% of the diet in the US. Therefore, the rising consumption of processed foods is driving the growth of the poultry processing equipment market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the poultry processing equipment market. Companies operating in the poultry processing equipment sector are focused on developing new products with innovative solutions to strengthen their presence.

The countries covered in the poultry processing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

200

Forecast Period

2023 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$4.07 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5.17 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.2%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Poultry Processing Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Poultry Processing Equipment Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Poultry Processing Equipment Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Poultry Processing Equipment Market

5. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Fresh Processed

  • Raw Cooked

  • Pre-Cooked

  • Raw Fermentation Sausages

  • Cured

  • Dried

  • Other Product Types

6.2. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Segmentation By Poultry Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Turkey Meat

  • Chicken Meat

  • Duck meat

  • Other Poultry Types

6.3. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Segmentation By Equipment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

  • Killing and Defeathering

  • Evisceration

  • Cut-Up

  • Deboning and Skinning

  • Marinating and Tumbling

  • Other Equipments

7. Poultry Processing Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkjkri

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Schwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Cracks

    (Bloomberg) -- On the surface, Charles Schwab Corp. being swept up in the worst US banking crisis since 2008 makes little sense.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe firm, a half-century mainstay in the brokerage industry, isn’t overexposed to crypto like Silvergate Capital and Signature Ba

  • The long-awaited crackdown on crypto’s Binance is here and it has chat messages about alleged criminal clients: ‘Like come on. They are here for crime’

    The complaint filed against Binance alleges the company's top executives knew of and "tolerated" criminal activities facilitated by the platform.

  • Coca-Cola And Pepsi Face New Threat In India As Country's Richest Person Revives Iconic Brand

    India's Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, has partnered with three popular franchise cricket teams as it seeks to pit Campa, an iconic cola brand, against soft drink giants like Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). What Happened: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, or IPL — the country's most popular franchise cricket tournament — Campa Cola will be seen as a “pouring partner” for three teams, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings Squad and Su

  • Meta Platforms Sharpens Knives On Bonus Payouts

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) plans to cut some bonus payouts and proposes to evaluate employee performance more frequently. Employees who “met most expectations” in their 2023 year-end reviews will receive a smaller percentage of their bonus and restricted stock award due in March 2024, the Wall Street Journal reports citing an internal memo. Meta slashed the bonus multiplier for that grade to 65%. Additionally, Meta said it was shifting staff performance assessments back to

  • Could Pioneer Natural Resources Rally Soon?

    In this daily bar chart of PXD, below, I see a downward trend from November. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows weakness from June and confirms the price decline. The 12-day price momentum study shows higher lows from December even though prices made lower lows.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • FACTBOX-How Alibaba's six new business units stack up

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday it will split into six business units, each with its own CEO and board of directors, and adopt a holding company management model, in the biggest revamp of its 24 year history. Alibaba has long relied on e-commerce as its core business, with smaller divisions in sectors such as cloud computing and entertainment. The company's CEO Daniel Zhang said the business units will each be free to pursue funding and IPOs independently, which points to a possible carving out in the future.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • XRP Surges to Five-Month High as Some Point to Bitcoin Commodities Mention

    The U.S. Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) accuses XRP of being an unregistered security in a court case that’s expected to be completed soon.

  • Emerson Electric Shares Continue to Disappoint

    Emerson Electric were upgraded to an overweight ("buy") rating at Morgan Stanley a week ago. The company was named the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Energy Management Tuesday. Lot's of media attention but in my review of March 21 I wrote that "Fundamental analysts can be comfortable recommending stocks in downtrends but technical analysts are not."

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Ocado says Kroger committed to build more warehouses despite roll-out slowdown

    U.S. supermarket group Kroger Co is committed to building more automated warehouses in partnership with British online grocer and technology group Ocado, despite slowing a roll-out of sites, Ocado CEO Tim Steiner said on Tuesday. Ocado struck a deal with Kroger in 2018 to help the U.S firm ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses. The initial deal saw Kroger identify 20 sites to build automated warehouses, or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them, in the United States.

  • Schwab Wins $7 Million From Morgan Stanley and Former Advisers

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. won more than $7.3 million from Morgan Stanley and two financial advisers it accused of stealing trade secrets when they moved to the latter firm in 2019.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe arbitration award in favor of Schwab was disclosed Friday in a

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • 26 Burger King locations closing in Michigan; 400 workers to be laid off: See list of closures

    A Texas-based franchise owner of more than two dozen Burger King locations in metro Detroit is ceasing operations in Michigan.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are the Best Cars to Own in 2023

    The average price paid for a new non-luxury vehicle in February was $44,697, according to Cox Automotive, and while that may be down $681 from January, it's still a lot of dough. "What we've found is that models that promise luxury, fuel and energy efficiency (gas or electric), or pulse-quickening performance—and actually deliver—are often the ones that most satisfy owners," Consumer Reports said. For 2023, Consumer Reports included separate categories for hybrids and electric vehicles, as well as the compact and midsized pickup truck categories.