U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.69
    +1.08 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,200.53
    +2,070.23 (+9.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Global Powder-Actuated Tools Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Hilti, Illinois Tool Works, DEWALT, and Simpson Strong-Tie

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The "Powder-Actuated Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global powder-actuated tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.19% during 2021-2027

Increasing demand for convenient and effective tools in the construction industry to lessen total lead time and enhance effectiveness is anticipated to drive market growth. Easy accessibility to the powder-actuated tools market through e-commerce and retail channels will likely attract more consumers and drive industry growth.

Powder-actuated tools are generally used in industrial and household applications such as renovation, maintenance and repair work, and others. Efficient and effortless operations are key factors that propel the demand for powder-actuated tools worldwide.

Powder-actuated tools, also known as explosive-actuated fastening tools, are used to attach materials to solid bases such as concrete, steel, or masonry. Their operation is similar to a gun and must be operated with at most care. In addition, only an individual with proper training in the particular tool shall be allowed to operate a powder-actuated tool.

Factors such as technological transformation along with essential changes in designs and installation, rising complexity of building projects, stringent norms, and many other factors are supporting the growth of the construction industry.

In addition, rising urbanization, growing population, and enhancing domestic and regional economic conditions indirectly drive the construction industry. Thus, such developments stimulate the global demand for powder-actuated tools during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand For Prefabricated Buildings
The high accuracy in the production of the prefabrication construction allows joists, trusses, and walls to be prefabricated off-site at a fast speed.

Onsite, the space needs are minimal, allowing easy and quick assembly. Such factors strongly reflect that the prefabricated building industry has become one of the most significant sectors for vendors to cater to such demands. Such factors are anticipated to propel the demand for the powder-actuated tools market during the forecast period.

Increasing Opportunity In Insulating Fastening
Through proper training, insulation fastening crews can be demonstrated the right techniques and the care and operation of the latest equipment to become more productive on the job. Such factors can create better opportunities for the powder-actuated tools market players to develop better insulation fastening designs.


Growing Construction Industry
Factors such as the increasing complexity of building projects, stringent policies governing employee safety, the use of advanced tools, the need for energy efficiency, and better productivity have emerged as major concerns in the construction industry. The growth is more concentrated in the real estate and residential sectors, which are majorly supported by low-interest rates and rising disposable incomes among populations. Such developments stimulate the growth of the global powder-actuated tools market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

Fluctuations In Raw Materials Pricing

Raw material costs comprise approximately 50% to 60% of the overall cost of production. The prices of major raw materials used to manufacture powder-actuated tools have been volatile over the last few years.

The volatility of raw material prices poses a serious threat to vendor margins. Other operating expenses, such as labor wages, also sharply increase. Chinese manufacturers add more worries to the company's top line. These factors burden the vendors striving to produce efficient powder-actuated tools at affordable costs to cope with the competition in the market

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE OF OPERATION
The automatic segment dominates the global powder-actuated tools market and accounts for a revenue share of 49.50% in 2021, and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 17.11% by the end of 2027. In automatic powder-actuated tools, automatic piston returns and load advancement for fast application speed are available. Such tools drive into concrete and steel substrates for application versatility.

Also, such devices have adjustable power settings. They can be used for interior and exterior framing, mechanical installation, electrical installations, insulation and surface preparation, and concrete framing. This segment's revenue is expected to reach USD 329.27 million by 2027, the fastest growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER
The construction segment dominated the global powder-actuated tools market and accounted for a revenue share of 62.56% in 2021 and is expected to witness an absolute growth of 15.91% by the end of 2027. Powder-actuated tools are used to bond several construction materials, such as wood to concrete, steel to concrete, metal to concrete, and steel to steel.

This segment's revenue is expected to reach USD 411.86 million by 2027, the fastest growing at a CAGR of 2.49% during the forecast period. In North America, the segment is expected to add an additional revenue of USD 26.19 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL LANDSCAPE
In 2021, North America emerged as the largest powder-actuated tools market, with a revenue share of 37.87%. Large-scale industries, such as construction, are driving the market for powder-actuated tools in the region.

Furthermore, the DIY culture is highly predominant in North America, so tools such as compact and strong powder-actuated tools could have greater demand in the region. However, proper certification is required for powder-actuated tools before using the tool.

Geographically, Europe is the second-largest industry for powder-actuated tools since the region is home to world-class manufacturing facilities, accounting for approximately 28.54% of the global powder-actuated tools market in 2021.

APAC comes after Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.76% during the forecast period owing to the rapid rise in the number of construction and infrastructural development projects, automotive, and in growing economies of India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global powder-actuated tools market is fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a significant industry share. Some prominent players with a dominant presence in the industry include Hilti, Illinois Tool Works, DEWALT, and Simpson Strong-Tie.

Many major vendors are adopting innovative and safe technologies to retain their position. The industry's future will rely on developing new products and safety features. For instance, key companies have designed automatic powder-actuated tools that are safer than manual powder-actuated tools.

However, to use such tools, proper certification is needed. Thus, the launch of such advanced products has enabled global vendors to capture market attention.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Powder Actuated Tools Market

  • The construction and manufacturing industries are the significant drivers of powder-actuated tools.

  • The appropriate use of direct fastening methods can increase productivity by almost five times, depending on the procedure used and the type of application.

  • The powder-actuated tools are fast, reliable, and inexpensive. These are light and medium weighted objects. These tools save up to 80% on in-place fastening costs.

Company Profiles

  • Hilti

  • Ramset

  • Tapcon

  • DEWALT

  • Simpson Strong-Tie

  • CS Industries

  • Walter Machine

  • Allfasteners

  • Powers Fasteners

  • Alma Bolt Company (ABC) Fastener

  • Hsin Ho

  • Pregun Industrial

  • S.Johnston

  • United Fasteners

  • Superfix

  • Tarboya

  • Ronix

Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Market Trends
7.3 Market Opportunities
7.4 Market Drivers
7.5 Market Challenges
7.6 Segment Review
7.7 Company & Strategies
7.8 Company Profiles
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 History of Powder-Actuated Tools
8.3 Velocity
8.3.1 High-Velocity
8.3.2 Low-Velocity
8.4 Power Load
8.5 Fastener Types
8.5.1 Drive Pins
8.6 Requirements for Using Powder-Actuated Tools
8.6.1 Requirements for Qualified Operators
8.7 Restrictions Applied to Use Powder-Actuated Tools
8.7.1 Osha Rules for Powder-Actuated Tools
8.8 Type
8.8.1 Automatic Powder-Actuated Tools
8.8.2 Semi-Automatic Powder-Actuated Tools
8.8.3 Manual Powder-Actuated Tools
8.9 Value Chain Analysis
8.9.1 Material Suppliers
8.9.2 Manufacturers
8.9.3 Distributors
8.9.4 Application
8.11 Frequently Asked Questions
8.12 Construction Industry
8.12.1 Residential Construction
8.12.2 Commercial Construction
8.12.3 Public Infrastructural Construction
8.13 Global Economic Overview
8.14 US-China Trade Issues
8.15 Covid-19 Scenario
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Growing Demand for Prefabricated Buildings
9.2 Increasing Opportunities in Insulating Fastenings
9.3 Increasing Prominence of Asian Manufacturing
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Cost-Efficient Powder-Actuated Tools
10.2 Growing Construction Industry
10.3 Growth in the Use of Fasteners
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Pricing
11.2 Low-Cost Labor in Developing Economies
11.3 Stringent Regulatory Standards & Safety Concerns
11.4 Growing Popularity of Gas-Actuated and Other Tools
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flkla8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-powder-actuated-tools-market-outlook-report-2022-2027-featuring-prominent-vendors---hilti-illinois-tool-works-dewalt-and-simpson-strong-tie-301726772.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s not easy to get rich quick’ — but stealing these 3 frugal habits from Warren Buffett can help speed up the process

    You won’t even owe him a penny for his thoughts.

  • Google Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees, after watching peers at rival tech firms lose their jobs en masse, were anxious about when layoffs would happen to them. Then on Friday morning, some of them couldn’t get into their corporate accounts.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesGoogle Staff Anxiety Runs High After 12,000 Colleagues CutStocks Bou

  • ‘This is not an employee choice’: The CEO of Morgan Stanley gets real and says employees can’t simply choose to work remotely

    Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that just as employees' salaries and promotions weren't their choice, working remotely for a week wasn't either.

  • Intel's California job cuts will be more than twice as big as expected

    After forecasting last month it would let go 201 total workers in the Golden State, Intel now says it's cutting more than twice that many.

  • GM to invest $918 million in factories to build out V-8 engines, EV parts

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian discusses GM's latest investment into EVs and engine manufacturing.

  • Retirement may be bad for your brain. Is working longer the solution?

    The social interaction and mental challenges found through work can be good for our mental health. In the first year of retirement, there’s a 30% reduction in short-term memory, said Mitch Anthony, author of “The New Retirementality” and retirement coach. When older adults retire, their circle of influence gets smaller and their thinking narrows, said Robert Laura, founder of the Retirement Coaches Association and the Retirement Intelligence Assessment.

  • How Apple Has So Far Avoided Layoffs: Lean Hiring, No Free Lunches

    No company is certain to avoid significant cutbacks in an economic environment as volatile as the current one, and Apple isn’t immune to the business challenges that have hit other tech giants. It is expected next month to report its first quarterly sales decline in more than three years. Apple has also slowed hiring in some areas.

  • California Has a Gas-Price Mystery: Too High, But Why?

    Drivers in the most populous U.S. state are paying more at the pump than anyone else. California’s gas taxes and its strict clean-air policies don’t explain away all of the $1.23-a-gallon difference.

  • The green revolution is fuelling environmental destruction

    Roughly 80 miles off the coast of Yorkshire, the new generation of offshore wind turbines being built at Dogger Bank will be taller than some skyscrapers.

  • Capital One Job Cuts Signal Trouble for IT Labor Market

    Capital One Financial cut the “agile” group within its technology department this week—presenting one of the first signs that layoffs in the overall technology sector could spread into corporate information-technology departments. IT positions have largely been seen as insulated from the job cuts that have hit workers at major technology firms like Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., but the Capital One layoffs affecting 1,100 employees provide an early indication that IT departments are also under scrutiny as companies enact belt-tightening measures amid recession fears. Technology sector employment overall has remained stable, but job postings for future tech hiring have declined for the second consecutive month, according to IT trade group CompTIA.

  • Exelixis' Patent Decision In Line With Expectations, But Analysts Say Stock Overhang Could Continue

    Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware ruled in its favor, rejecting MSN Laboratories Private Limited's challenge to the cabozantinib compound patent. The District Court's decision follows an earlier Stipulation and Order of October 1, 2021, that MSN's proposed generic cabozantinib product infringes the patent. Additionally, the District Court ruled that MSN's proposed generic marketing application product does not infringe Exelixis' N-2 p

  • How Can I Pay Fewer Taxes on My Retirement Income?

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Want to Stay Busy During Retirement. Can I Work Still?

    Are you retired but interested in going back to work? Unless you've developed some hobbies or have significant interests outside your career, retirement can be a lonely place. Suddenly, many of your social contacts are gone. Mental and intellectual pursuits … Continue reading → The post Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter All Cut Jobs. Here's Who Offers the Most Generous Package

    Tech companies are offering a range of severance packages that include several months of salary and health-care benefits.

  • Incyte Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    Biopharmaceutical firm Incyte was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Friday. Let's see if the charts and indicators have a positive spin too. In this daily bar chart of INCY, below, I see a large sideways trading pattern for shares the past year.

  • Costco Has a Secret Weapon Customers Should Love

    The warehouse club has built its business on low prices and has managed to (mostly) hold the line despite rising costs and inflation. Here's how.

  • BHP Is Undervalued Amid Production Recovery

    BHP is set to bolster production, which could add value to its stock

  • FDA rejects Eli Lilly’s accelerated approval application for Alzheimer’s drug

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move lower in Eli Lilly stock.

  • Walmart Has a Unique Solution to Retail's Biggest Problem

    The demand for delivery drivers and long-distance truck drivers skyrocketed. Online retail giants like Amazon were among the most successful businesses during the pandemic. Meanwhile, Walmart has put less focus on trying to bring in new employees.

  • FTX Collapse Claims Big Victim: Genesis Goes Bankrupt

    The crypto lender, a subsidiary of billionaire Barry Silbert's crypto empire, has filed for bankruptcy after weeks of speculation.