U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,431.84
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,214.92
    +113.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,783.60
    -76.58 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.13
    +2.32 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    +2.00 (+3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.20
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5610
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,283.60
    -275.12 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -2.24 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.23
    +26.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global Power Banks Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Power Banks - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Power Banks Market
Global Power Banks Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 11009
Companies: 93 - Players covered include ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.; Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.; Anker Innovations; Aukey International Ltd.; EasyAcc; Griffin Technology; Intex Technologies; iWalk; Lenovo Group Limited; myCharge; Omnicharge; Philips North America LLC; PNY Technologies, Inc.; RAVPower; Shenzhen ROMOSS Technology Co., Ltd.; Syska; TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.; Uimi Technology Pvt. Ltd.; UNU Electronics Inc.; Voltaic Systems; Xiaomi Corporation; ZAGG Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Lithium Polymer); Capacity (Upto 3,000 mAh, 3,001 - 8,000 mAh, 8,001 mAh -20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh); Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Power Banks Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2026
Power banks assist users in recharging devices with USB capability. The increasing popularity of mobile apps and social media platforms has pushed the time spend by users on mobile phones, creating strong demand for power banks. Global market for mobile phone accessories including power banks is growing at a steady rate driven by increasing sales of handheld mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Factors supporting growth including increasing affordability of smartphones due to decline in prices, product/technology innovations, diversification of product portfolios, and growing need for mobile phone users to effectively maintain their devices. Rapid urbanization, rapid penetration of mobile devices, rising disposable incomes, extensive distribution networks, growing sales of accessories through e-tailers, and burgeoning multi-brand retailers and distributors, particularly in emerging markets such as Asia and Latin America, are significantly driving the demand for smartphones, which in turn is spurring the sales of smartphone accessories. The power bank market is witnessing increasing influence of technological advancements and evolving consumer demand for more features. The need to stay competitive is driving vendors of portable electronics devices to incorporate new and more powerful features, while embracing new technology to keep devices streamlined and compact.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power Banks estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Lithium Ion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lithium Polymer segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Li-ion batteries remain the most popular option among manufacturers owing to their superior energy density, conversion rates and energy capacity. The lithium-polymer (Li-polymer) battery segment's growth is driven by engagement of various smart phone manufacturers in production of power banks and higher safety of these batteries than traditional options.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
The Power Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 9.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR. Asia-Pacific continues to be at forefront of market expansion on account of rising population, favorable macroeconomic scenario and growing prevalence of consumer electronic and wearable devices. Rising demand for portable consumer electronic devices such as smart phones and wearable devices in countries including India, China, South Korea and Japan is creating strong growth prospects for power banks. The trend can be credited to increasing per capita incomes across developing countries and the resulting improving living standards. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-power-banks-market-to-reach-16-1-billion-by-2026--301350920.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase earnings in focus — here’s what to expect

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss what to expect ahead of Coinbase posting earnings as the company stock rises in anticipation and the possibility of regulation coming as Congress debates the future of crypto.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Now I would like to turn the call over to Ed McGregor, director of investor relations at Vuzix. With us today are Vuzix's CEO, Paul Travers; and CFO, Grant Russell. Before I turn the call over to Paul, I would like to remind you that on this call, management's prepared remarks may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, and management may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session.

  • 3 Big Takeaways From Workhorse Group's Earnings Report

    Workhorse's weary investors might finally have something to cheer -- and it's not the U.S. Postal Service.

  • 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we will be looking at 12 best artificial intelligence stocks to invest in right now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the artificial intelligence industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Invest In Right Now. The COVID-19 pandemic hastened the advent of AI […]

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • 3 Things I'm looking For in Upstart's Earnings

    Earnings season can be overwhelming. Company after company delivers a flood of numbers and shares often move up or down violently. Revenue and income numbers are always the go to explanations of Wall Street's reaction, but it's important to dig deeper.

  • 3D Systems Stock Surges After Earnings Crush Expectations

    In the second quarter, the 3D printing company's revenue also easily beat the Wall Street consensus estimate.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Here's Who's Making a $1 Billion Bet on Moderna

    Few stocks are as hot as Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is right now. There's one investor preparing to make a $1 billion bet on Moderna. Moderna stated in its second-quarter update that its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion.

  • Nvidia Has Turned $10,000 Into $250,000. Here's Why It Can Do It Again

    If you had $10,000 to invest at the beginning of 2016 and bought shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) using that money, your initial investment would be worth just about $250,000 right now. Nvidia has beaten the broader market handsomely over the years thanks to its strong suite of products, which has helped it attract millions of customers and dominate a fast-growing space. As such, Nvidia can repeat -- or improve upon -- its terrific stock market performance once again in the coming years.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 110% to 393% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Based on the highest price target issued by a Wall Street investment bank or analyst, the following five growth stocks are expected to return 110% to as much as 393% to shareholders. The first rapidly growing stock with abundant upside, at least according to investment firm D.A. Davidson, is cryptocurrency brokerage and ecosystem Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN). If the lofty $650 price target set by D.A. Davidson comes to fruition, Coinbase would deliver gains of 152% to its shareholders, relative to where it closed this past weekend.

  • Should You Think About Buying BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Now?

    BlackBerry Limited ( TSE:BB ), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in August

    Many investors like to turn to Warren Buffett's investing ideas for improving returns. While studying Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio may seem prudent, investors should remember that not all of his holdings are buys at this time.

  • AMC shares pop following earnings

    Shares of AMC Entertainment jump after the theater chain announced Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 3 Reasons Cloudflare Stock Is a Buy After Q2 2021 Earnings

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is having itself a year. This is far from a one-off winner from the massive uptick in internet use during the pandemic, and Cloudflare's Q2 2021 earnings update continues to prove that. When Cloudflare made its public debut a couple years ago, it had a unique go-to-market strategy for an enterprise-grade cloud service: Launch new services for free for individual users, then go after bigger paying customers later.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stock Soared Today

    Moderna's shares received a boost from news that its COVID vaccine was granted provisional registration by Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration. Moderna has agreements in place to potentially supply as many as 25 million doses of its vaccine to the Australian government by 2022. Shares of Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax rose sharply on Monday.

  • What You Need to Know About SunPower's Latest Results

    SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) continues to transform its business in 2021, partly as a result of new technologies coming out and partly because it's no longer in the business of building solar panels after spinning off its panel manufacturing to Maxeon Solar Technologies. As we've seen before, there were some good trends for SunPower and some weak points for the business. Overall, I think this is a solar energy stock that has a lot of potential, but the stock's performance will depend on how the company executes its growth strategy.