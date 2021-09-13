U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +24.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    +194.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,519.00
    +77.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.80
    +17.10 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.32
    +0.60 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0038 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.31
    +0.51 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1000
    +0.1900 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,782.52
    -1,141.27 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.03
    -63.72 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.83
    +58.63 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Global Power Cables Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Cables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power cables market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Power cables are current carrying conductors which are used for the distribution and transmission of electrical energy. These cables consist of various components such as conductors, insulation, armors, and PVC outer and inner sheaths. Power cables are designed using different materials to provide long-term reliability against industrial and environmental exploitation. These materials protect them from mechanical, thermal and environmental conditions, and provide the right amount of insulation and current conductivity. Power cables are widely used in submarines for transmission purposes, underground cabling for utility distribution networks and to provide a connection between generators and transformers.

Countries around the world are expanding their existing renewable power generation plants to cope with the rapidly increasing power demand which, in turn, has created a significant need for power cables. Further, with technological advancements in material sciences, improved synthetic insulating compounds have been developed from thermoplastic, thermosetting and fluorocarbon materials. These materials are widely used for developing power cables. Moreover, an intelligent cable technology has been developed that can analyze and record different parameters throughout the cable system. This technology is expected to make energy and data streams more secure and efficient. Manufacturers are also developing certification programs to eliminate the potential risks of overheating and fire. For instance, UL LLC has developed an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Power Cable Certification program specifically for cable assemblies to provide power and data transmission or charging to various devices connected in a circuit.

Breakup by Installation:

  • Overhead

  • Underground

  • Submarine Cables

Breakup by Voltage:

  • High

  • Medium

  • Low

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

  • Power

  • Oil & Gas

  • Chemical

  • Manufacturing

  • Metals & Mining

  • Infrastructure

  • Transportation

  • Others

Breakup by Material:

  • Copper

  • Aluminum

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Columbia

  • Chile

  • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Prysmian Group, Belden Inc., Encore Wire Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group, KEI Industries, L S Cable and Systems, Leoni AG, Nexans, NKT Holding, Southwire Company, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TPC Wire and Cable Corp., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global power cables market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global power cables market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the installation?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the voltage?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use sector?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global power cables market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Power Cables Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Installation
6.1 Overhead
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Underground
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Submarine Cables
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Voltage
7.1 High
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Low
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector
8.1 Power
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Oil & Gas
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Chemical
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Manufacturing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Metals & Mining
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Infrastructure
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Transportation
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Trends
8.8.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Material
9.1 Copper
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aluminum
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 France
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 United Kingdom
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 Italy
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Russia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 India
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 South Korea
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Australia
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Indonesia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Peru
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4.7 Others
10.4.7.1 Market Trends
10.4.7.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5.5 Others
10.5.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.5.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Prysmian Group
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Belden Inc.
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 Encore Wire Corporation
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Finolex Cables Ltd.
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Fujikura Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 Hengtong Group
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 KEI Industries
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 L S Cable and Systems
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Leoni AG
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Nexans
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 NKT Holding
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13 Southwire Company
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.15 TPC Wire and Cable Corp.
15.3.15.1 Company Overview
15.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90odzh

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Suddenly everyone thinks the stock market is going to plunge: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, September 13, 2021.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell again Monday amid the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and the latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. dragging on the gauge. Chin

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 2 Value Stocks to Buy Before the EV Revolution Takes Them Higher

    While not thought of as electric vehicle companies, these two stocks will nonetheless benefit from soaring EV growth over the next decade.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • AMC Stock: What Nobody Talks About

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) is a widely popular stock, so it's easy to hear arguments from both sides on the company's prospects. Folks who think the stock price will go up will point to the fact that fundamentals have nothing to do with this stock; it's all about the supply and demand of shares outstanding. On the other hand, those who think the stock price will go down highlight the abundance of facts pointing to the company's deteriorating operating performance.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Soar 50% or Better, According to Wall Street

    All three of these growth stocks are poised to put up big gains once more investors land on the same page as investment bank analysts who follow them.

  • Boston Beer Stock Has Lost Its Fizz. It Might Be Time to Take a Sip.

    The company’s stock, which peaked in April at $1,306.45, has tumbled 60% to a recent $527.25 in less than five months. The decline has been driven by the same thing that drove shares higher—hard seltzer.

  • Sky-High Faang Stocks Were Never Anything But Screaming Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- What explains the bull market’s ability to power on despite valuations that eclipse anything other than the dot-com bubble? Everything from passive investing to buybacks is trotted out to explain it, but the real reason is the uncanny predictability of corporate America’s earnings machine.Patience is being rewarded like at no other time. Thanks to a climb in profits that is as steady as it is steep, valuations that once made noses bleed turn out to be very reasonable when measured

  • These 4 Dow Stocks Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer for the health of the U.S. stock market. Comprised of 30 profitable and time-tested companies, the Dow Jones is the perfect example of how buy-and-hold investing can make investors rich. Over the trailing 50 years, the Dow has averaged an annualized return of about 7.5%.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • SKLZ Stock is Taking Off: Is It a Buy Right Now?

    The stock of mobile gaming platform provider Skillz (SKLZ) has seen significant volatility throughout this current year. Shares of the company soared to the $46 level earlier this year, during the previous meme rally. However, since then, investors have seen a tremendous amount of value lost. Shares of Skillz stock can now be picked up for around $11 apiece. Like many analysts on SKLZ stock, I'm neutral on this mobile gaming play. Sure, the potential upside with this stock is tremendous. However

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.