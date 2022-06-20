Global Power Electronics Market, By Device Type, By Material, By Voltage, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F

ReportLinker

Global Power Electronics Market, By Device Type (Power Discrete, Power Module and Power IC), By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride and Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (ICT, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F

Global power electronics market was valued at USD40.52 billion in 2021, that may grow during the forecast period, at 5.61% CAGR to achieve the market value of USD55.91 billion by 2027. Higher consumption of energy and power demands for the heavy electronics drive the growth of the global power electronics market in the upcoming five years. Growing awareness regarding green energy and renewable sources of energy also facilitate the growth of the global power electronics market in the next five years. Increasing dependency over various sources of energy due to higher consumption of energy and power play important role in market growth. Introduction of smart grids that help with the reliable and efficient electrical energy supply, along with the integration of other renewable energy sources into the existing energy network further supports the growth of the global power electronics market in the next five years. Also, growing demands for the electronic vehicles and the benefits of the electronic automotives toward environment stability further aids the growth of the global power electronics market in the future five years. Threat to the environment due to use of coal and petroleum products to fuel the energy consumption has drawn governments focus on alternatives thereby substantiating the growth of the global power electronics market in the forecast years through 2027.

Although higher costs of these power electronics in various developing countries may act as restraining factor toward the market growth. Although, government investment and favorable schemes coupled with the promotional activities and aggressive advertisement of the technological advancement in the power electronics may overcome the market restraint and thereby facilitate the growth of the global power electronics market in the forecast period.

The global power electronics market is segmented by device type, material, voltage, application, regional distribution, and competitive analysis.Based on device type, the market is further segmented into power discrete, power module and power IC.



By material, the market is fragmented into silicon, silicon carbide, gallium nitride and others.Based on application, the market is bifurcated into ICT, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others.



The market is also analyzed among various regions as North America region, South America region, Europe region, Asia Pacific region, and Middle East & Africa region.

In terms of application-based segmentation, automotive segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years due to increasing demands for the electric and hybrid vehicles all around the world. Increasing sales and thus the advancement in the hybrid cars substantiate the segmental growth.



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, STMicroelectronics International N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V. are among the major market players that lead the market growth of the global power electronics market.



