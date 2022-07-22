Global Power & Energy Decarbonization Technology Innovation Report 2022 with Profiles of Prominent Companies that have Contributed to Decarbonization and have Commercialized Technologies
This report highlights advancements and profiles prominent companies that have contributed to decarbonization and have commercialized these technologies.
For instance, methane is 28 to 36 times more potent in its global warming potential than CO2. Advanced technologies help players in the oil and gas industry quickly identify the source and location of fugitive emissions and then fix them in their gathering, transmission, and distribution lines.
Similarly, advanced technologies in steel production now make zero-carbon, 100% steel possible, which has the potential to reduce about 9% of global CO2 emissions. In fact, the top 5 players in the steel industry are already in various stages of deploying this technology. Advanced materials in solar power generation and storage technologies that no longer rely on rare earth materials drive investment in renewables by addressing existing challenges that may have hindered growth.
Effort toward restricting the world's temperature increase to 1.5C has been on the global agenda ever since the Paris Agreement in 2015. However, the United Nations' recent COP26 conference highlighted the fact that although we have taken enormous initiatives, the work still falls short of achieving the target.
Both corporations and governments have made notable efforts, whether mandated or voluntary, to accelerate their net-zero transition. Top global companies' voluntary initiatives to arrive at carbon negative from carbon neutral are laudable.
Specifically, generating power through renewable sources, developing energy storage to increase renewables penetration, improving energy efficiency, electrifying industry, and managing carbon/methane are the top areas of focus in driving down carbon emissions to achieve climate change targets.
In addition, innovative business approaches, like as-a-Service models, that let customers focus on their core operations while leaving the details of a decarbonization strategy to the experts boost decarbonization initiatives and increase uptake where they otherwise are not sufficiently incentivized or where financing such projects has been an issue.
This research also presents the market potential, where quantifiable, of these advanced emerging technologies and the growth opportunities that market entrants and industry players can capitalize on in this space.
3. Energy Storage
Energy Storage Technologies
Global Energy Storage Trends
ZHC and VRFB - Revenue Magnitude
Eos Energy Storage
Thermal Storage Gains Traction
Compressed Air Energy Storage
Augwind Energy
Energy Dome S.p.A.
4. Hydrogen
Methane Pyrolysis
Methane Pyrolysis - Revenue Magnitude
Monolith Inc
5. Direct Emissions Management
CCUS
Captured CO2 and its Commercial Applications
CCUS
Carbon Clean Solutions
3Degrees INC
Advanced Methane LDAQ
SeekOps Inc
6. Energy Efficiency
District Heating and Cooling
Cetetherm, NIBE Group - Digital District Heating
Industrial Electrification
Hydrogen-based DRI-EAF in Steelmaking
Tenova s.p.A.
WHR
7. T&D Efficiency - Wireless Power
Wireless Power - Market Drivers, Challenges and Revenue Forecast
Ossia Inc
Emrod Energy
8. Advanced Renewable Power Generation Technologies
Third-generation Solar Cells - Perovskites
Perovskites - Revenue Magnitude, Market Drivers, and Challenges
Oxford PV
Solar Trackers
Solar Trackers - Revenue Magnitude
Array Technologies, Inc.
FPV
Revenue Magnitude
Ocean Sun AS
BIPVs
Revenue Magnitude
ClearVue Technologies Ltd
Micro Wind Turbines
A Glimpse of Potential Future Technologies
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Green Financing to Fund New Technologies
Growth Opportunity 2 - Decarbonization Services
Growth Opportunity 3 - M&As
