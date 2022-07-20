U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,972.42
    +35.73 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,927.88
    +100.83 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,931.58
    +218.43 (+1.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.76
    +23.43 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.50
    -0.72 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.10
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0218
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0280
    +0.0090 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1984
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.1880
    +0.0180 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,130.91
    +950.45 (+4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.51
    +12.81 (+2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.31
    -31.97 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,680.26
    +718.58 (+2.67%)
     

Global Power & Energy Decarbonization Technology Innovation Growth Opportunities 2022: Emerging and Established Technologies and Innovative Business Models to Achieve Net-zero Targets

·4 min read

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Power & Energy Decarbonization Technology Innovation Growth Opportunities' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report highlights advancements and profiles prominent companies that have contributed to decarbonization and have commercialized these technologies.

For instance, methane is 28 to 36 times more potent in its global warming potential than CO2. Advanced technologies help players in the oil and gas industry quickly identify the source and location of fugitive emissions and then fix them in their gathering, transmission, and distribution lines.

Similarly, advanced technologies in steel production now make zero-carbon, 100% steel possible, which has the potential to reduce about 9% of global CO2 emissions. In fact, the top 5 players in the steel industry are already in various stages of deploying this technology. Advanced materials in solar power generation and storage technologies that no longer rely on rare earth materials drive investment in renewables by addressing existing challenges that may have hindered growth.

Effort toward restricting the world's temperature increase to 1.5C has been on the global agenda ever since the Paris Agreement in 2015. However, the United Nations' recent COP26 conference highlighted the fact that although we have taken enormous initiatives, the work still falls short of achieving the target.

Both corporations and governments have made notable efforts, whether mandated or voluntary, to accelerate their net-zero transition. Top global companies' voluntary initiatives to arrive at carbon negative from carbon neutral are laudable.

Specifically, generating power through renewable sources, developing energy storage to increase renewables penetration, improving energy efficiency, electrifying industry, and managing carbon/methane are the top areas of focus in driving down carbon emissions to achieve climate change targets.

In addition, innovative business approaches, like as-a-Service models, that let customers focus on their core operations while leaving the details of a decarbonization strategy to the experts boost decarbonization initiatives and increase uptake where they otherwise are not sufficiently incentivized or where financing such projects has been an issue.

This research also presents the market potential, where quantifiable, of these advanced emerging technologies and the growth opportunities that market entrants and industry players can capitalize on in this space.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What are the major advanced technologies helping accelerate decarbonization globally? How are these better than existing ones?

  • Which companies are employing these technologies to help clients achieve carbon neutrality and what are the recent developments?

  • Which future technologies are likely to impact the decarbonization space?

  • What growth opportunities are available for new entrants and existing players in the decarbonization space?

  • What is the market revenue potential of these technologies?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Decarbonization

2. Introduction

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Research Focus Areas

  • Research Focus Areas - Technologies

3. Energy Storage

  • Energy Storage Technologies

  • Global Energy Storage Trends

  • ZHC and VRFB - Revenue Magnitude

  • Eos Energy Storage

  • Thermal Storage Gains Traction

  • Compressed Air Energy Storage

  • Augwind Energy

  • Energy Dome S.p.A.

4. Hydrogen

  • Methane Pyrolysis

  • Methane Pyrolysis - Revenue Magnitude

  • Monolith Inc

5. Direct Emissions Management

  • CCUS

  • Captured CO2 and its Commercial Applications

  • CCUS

  • Carbon Clean Solutions

  • 3Degrees INC

  • Advanced Methane LDAQ

  • SeekOps Inc

6. Energy Efficiency

  • District Heating and Cooling

  • Cetetherm, NIBE Group - Digital District Heating

  • Industrial Electrification

  • Hydrogen-based DRI-EAF in Steelmaking

  • Tenova s.p.A.

  • WHR

7. T&D Efficiency - Wireless Power

  • Wireless Power - Market Drivers, Challenges and Revenue Forecast

  • Ossia Inc

  • Emrod Energy

8. Advanced Renewable Power Generation Technologies

  • Third-generation Solar Cells - Perovskites

  • Perovskites - Revenue Magnitude, Market Drivers, and Challenges

  • Oxford PV

  • Solar Trackers

  • Solar Trackers - Revenue Magnitude

  • Array Technologies, Inc.

  • FPV

  • Revenue Magnitude

  • Ocean Sun AS

  • BIPVs

  • Revenue Magnitude

  • ClearVue Technologies Ltd

  • Micro Wind Turbines

  • A Glimpse of Potential Future Technologies

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Green Financing to Fund New Technologies

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Decarbonization Services

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - M&As

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ymygg6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-power--energy-decarbonization-technology-innovation-growth-opportunities-2022-emerging-and-established-technologies-and-innovative-business-models-to-achieve-net-zero-targets-301590007.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • There’s such a thing as too much sun for solar panels, and Europe’s solar industry is starting to buckle

    “Solar likes sunshine, but it doesn’t like being hot,” said a professor of organic electronics.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy Now?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock dipped 4% during after-hours trading on July 18 following its second-quarter earnings release. The tech giant's revenue rose 9% year over year (16% on a constant-currency basis) to $15.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2027

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs within the past eight months, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark S&P 500, and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have shed as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value, respectively. In one respect, bear market declines like we're witnessing in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq can be scary. While it can be hard to look past the near-term weakness and/or struggles of fast-paced companies during a bear market, there are some true game changers that have the potential to make long-term investors a whole lot richer.

  • Stocks on the move: Salesforce, Disney, UnitedHealth, Netflix

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Bear market: ‘Don’t be fooled’ by short rallies, strategist says

    Interactive Brokers Chief Strategist Steve Sosnick joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, market volatility, bear market rallies, monetary policy, and the outlook for the Fed.

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Short Sellers Wind Down Pot Stock Bets as Congress Mulls Action

    (Bloomberg) -- Cannabis short sellers are ratcheting down their bets that the beleaguered sector will continue its slide.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskShort interest in pot stocks has tumbled to $632 million from $3.14 billion in May 2021, even as share prices plu

  • U.S. pipeline companies eye nat gas infrastructure for growth

    U.S. midstream companies have set their sights on natural gas pipelines and export terminals as a key growth opportunity as investor pressures and political headwinds make new crude oil pipeline projects unpalatable. U.S. pipeline operators are expected to have benefited from high oil and gas prices and rising domestic production in the second quarter, though some analysts warn that the decline in consumer demand late in the quarter could affect results.

  • AT&T Q2 Preview: Trouble Ahead?

    Earlier in 2022, in a move that investors didn't appreciate, the company slashed its dividend nearly in half and got kicked out of the elite Dividend Aristocrat group.

  • Glassdoor ordered to unmask former toy company employees who posted scathing criticism, showing the scary stakes of ‘anonymous’ reviews

    A Bay Area judge just ordered Glassdoor to reveal posters’ identities to the CEOs of the company they slammed.

  • Oil Stocks: Baker Hughes Dives On Earnings Miss After Rival Field Service Giant Tops

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • BlackRock Is Buying Renewable Natural Gas Producer for $700 Million

    Massachusetts-based Vanguard Renewables works with dairy farmers and food companies to convert food waste and cow manure into an energy source.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The last few days’ trading have been enough to make our heads spin. Markets have shifted up and down, showing both volatility and a short-term upward trend, a pattern that has investors wondering if this is the start of a sustained run of gains, or just a bear-market rally. Stiffel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister believes that there’s less reason for fear and lays out a strong case for upside. “We forecast the S&P 500 up to 4,200 in 3Q22E and recommend Cyclical Growth groups… for a relie

  • Anthem (ELV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Anthem (ELV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.15% and 0.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $12.64, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day.

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • Elon Musk Launches New Attack Against GM and Joe Biden

    Elon Musk rarely talks about Tesla's rivals. When new EV models are unveiled, they're presented vis-a-vis Tesla's offerings. Tesla experienced many of the same problems when the company increased production rates for the Model 3, its entry-level vehicle.

  • U.S. Climate Spending In Jeopardy; Is PLUG Stock A Buy?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • Should You Buy or Sell Qualcomm Stock This Earnings Season?

    Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) top and bottom lines have grown at an impressive pace over the past year, but the same cannot be said about the company's stock price. Qualcomm investors have pressed the panic button in 2022 on the back of growing evidence of a slowdown in smartphone sales. This explains why analysts aren't upbeat about Qualcomm's upcoming fiscal 2022 third-quarter earnings report, which will be released after the market closes on July 27, 2022.