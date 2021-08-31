Global Power Float Market, By Type, By Application, By Blade Diameter, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global Power Float Market, By Type (Ride-on (Hydrostatic, Mechanical), Walk Behind)), By Application (Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings, Others), By Blade Diameter (36 inch, 46- 48 inch, Above 48 inch), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global power float market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the forecast period.The power float is a hand-operated machine and provides a dense and smooth finish to concrete beds.



The use of power float lowers the time and eliminates the need for materials for applying the finishing screed on the surface.Power float takes a minimal amount of time and is less dependent on manual labor.



The rise in the growth of the construction industry around the world and the upcoming construction projects is paving the way for the power float market growth in the next five years.The growing population all around the globe requires the construction of more industrial and commercial spaces.



The high demand for the residential sector and the surge in government initiatives providing financial support and construction of buildings are fueling the growth of the global power float market. The rise in consumer spending capacity due to the improving economic conditions is influencing the growth of the power float market as it is required in the construction process.

Global power float market is segmented into type, application, blade diameter, regional distribution, and company.Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



Supportive government policies and initiatives and the growing population pool is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period. The rise in the construction of commercial spaces to cater to the growing working population and to boost the economic status is contributing to the power float market’s growth.

The major players operating in the global power float market are Multiquip Inc, Wacker Neuson Group, Allen Engineering Corporation, Altas Copco, Parchem Construction, Supplies Pty. Ltd., Bartell Morisson Inc., Shanghai Dragon Construction Equipment Co.

Masterpac, MBW Inc., Shandong Shenhua Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global power float market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Report Scope:



In this report, global power float market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Power Float Market, By Type:

o Ride-on

Hydrostatic

Mechanical

o Walk Behind

• Global Power Float Market, By Application:

o Commercial Buildings

o Industrial Buildings

o Others

• Global Power Float Market, By Blade Diameter:

o 36 inch

o 46- 48 inch

o Above 48 inch

• Global Power Float Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global power float market.



