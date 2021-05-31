Global Power Management IC Packaging Market Report 2021-2025: Growing Trend of Minimization of Device Size and the Integration of Various Components into a Single Device
Dublin, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Management IC Packaging Market (2020-2025) by Product, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Power Management IC Packaging Market is estimated to be USD 41.4 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 53.24 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.16%.
Market Dynamics
The key drivers for growth in Power Management IC Packaging Market is the Increasing demand of smart and wearable devices, growing trend of minimization of device size and the integration of various components into a single device and the need for chip-embedded flexible packaging technology to ensure small size, rapid, and reliable devices.
Complex integration and packaging for multi-power domain SoCs of PMICs is a restraint for this market, whereas the opportunities are in the evolving technologies of 2.5DIC and 3.0DIC and Investment in 3D packaging process design of next-generation smart devices. The primary challenge would be the limited investment in the unification of packaging standards.
Recent Developments
Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has collaborated with Trimble Inc. to develop high-accuracy positioning solutions for connected vehicles. Qualcomm is going to combine Trimble's RTX technology with select Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive 4G and 5G platforms, which is expected to provide extremely accurate positioning to maintain the lane position to improve advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Qualcomm Wireless Communications Technologies Limited (China), a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, has collaborated with Tencent Games to work on digital entertainment projects.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.1.1 Increasing demand of smart and wearable devices
4.2.1.2 Growing trend of minimization of device size and the integration of various components into a single device & Rising trend of energy harvesting technologies
4.2.1.3 Need for chip-embedded flexible packaging technology to ensure small size, rapid, and reliable devices
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.2.1 Complex integration process for multi-power domain socs of PMICs
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.3.1 2.5DIC and 3.0DIC technologies evolving.
4.2.3.2 Investment in 3D packaging process design of next-generation smart devices
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2.4.1 Limited investment in the unification of packaging standards
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Power Management IC Packaging Market , By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Linear Regulators
6.3 Switching Regulators
6.4 Voltage References
6.5 Power Management ASICs/ASSPs/others (including Battery Charging & Management ICs, Energy Management ICs, LED Driver ICs, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Controllers, Power Factor Correction (PFC) Controllers, Hot Swap Controllers, and Wireless Charging ICs)
7 Global Power Management IC Packaging Market , By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Consumer Electronics
7.3 Wearable Electronics
7.4 Automotive
7.5 Medical Devices
7.6 Industrial & Retail
7.7 Building Control
8 Global Power Management IC Packaging Market , By Geography
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Company Profiles
Dialog Semiconductor
Infineon Technologies AG
Maxim Integrated
Microchip Technology Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC
STMicroelectronics
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Analog Devices Inc.
Dialog Semiconductor PLC
Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Linear Technology Corp.
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies Inc
Renesas Electronics Corporation
ROHM Company Ltd
Stmicro Electronics N.V.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwxvwb
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900