Global Power Monitoring System Market to Exhibit 5.6% CAGR from 2021 to 2028; Expansion of Datacenters to Bolster Investments in Europe: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Companies in the Power Monitoring System Market are ABB (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Emerson (U.S.), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Omron (Japan), Yokogawa (Japan), Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems (Japan), Fluke Corporation (U.S.)

Pune, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Power Monitoring System Market size was valued at around USD 3.92 billion in 2020. The market is projected to rise from USD 4.10 billion in 2021 to USD 5.99 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2028. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Power Monitoring System Market, 2021-2028.”

According to the analysis, soaring demand for advanced monitoring solutions will be pronounced across utilities & renewables and data centers applications. Moreover, expanding the manufacturing and process sector will encourage leading companies to inject funds into the landscape.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/power-monitoring-market-100772

Companies Operating in Power Monitoring System Market

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Schneider Electric (France)

  • Eaton (Ireland)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Emerson (U.S.)

  • Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

  • Omron (Japan)

  • Yokogawa (Japan)

  • Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems (Japan)

  • Fluke Corporation (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.6%

2028 Value Projection

USD 5.99 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 3.92 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

190

Segments covered

Component, Application, and Region

Growth Drivers

Soaring Demand for Energy Management to Boost Growth Potentials

Exponential Rise in Electricity Demand to Underpin Asia Pacific Market

Industry Players to Emphasize Strategic Approaches to Gain a Competitive Edge


Have Any Query? Speak to our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/power-monitoring-market-100772

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions to Hamper Industry Growth

End-users across large-scale and medium-scale industries witnessed a major setback from the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. Temporary closure of commercial operations challenged leading companies vying to expand their portfolios. A sudden dip in power consumption was also observed across the manufacturing sector. Governments are expected to roll out measures to streamline electricity across untapped areas, boding well for the growth of power monitoring equipment.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/power-monitoring-market-100772

Segments

Component, Application, and Region are Studied

Based on component, the market is segregated into software, hardware, and services.

In terms of application, the industry is segmented into datacenters, manufacturing & process industry, utilities & renewable, public infrastructure and others.

On the basis of region, the market is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Report Coverage

The report is prepared rigorously with the use of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The use of primary sources, including interviews of stakeholders and suppliers, has propelled the integrity of the report. The report also includes secondary sources, including annual reports, SEC filings and studies published by notable organizations. The report also includes top-down and bottom-up approaches to boost estimations and product mapping.

Drivers and Restraints

Soaring Demand for Energy Management to Boost Growth Potentials

Burgeoning demand for electricity across emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America will boost the power monitoring system market growth. Governments are expected to inject funds into the effective management of energy devices and equipment. Besides, a steady rise in manufacturing and process activities will encourage leading companies to bolster their presence. A spike in demand for electricity across end-use sectors will bode well for the business outlook. Meanwhile, the escalating cost of devices and equipment for power generating units could dent the growth prospect. Industry players are expected to boost their strategies amidst the need for high investments.

Quick Buy - Power Monitoring System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100772

Regional Insights

Exponential Rise in Electricity Demand to Underpin Asia Pacific Market

Stakeholder projects in China, India, Australia, and Vietnam are expected to witness an unprecedented electricity demand. The trend for industrialization and urbanization has furthered the need for power monitoring solutions and systems. Besides, the global push for sustainable energy will prompt stakeholders to inject funds into the landscape. The Asia Pacific power monitoring system market share will witness notable growth in the wake of investments in renewable energy.

North America is poised to witness an investment galore on the back of high power consumption across the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the power monitoring system will gain an uptick to boost real-time consumption. Governments are also expected to infuse funds into sustainable energy solutions, fostering North America market growth.

Industry players expect Europe to provide compelling growth opportunities with the rising expansion of datacenters. Furthermore, investments in electric vehicles (EVs) in the U.K., Germany, and Italy will bode well for regional growth. Leading companies are also likely to bank on installing solar and wind energy to gain a competitive edge.

Competitive Landscape

Industry Players to Emphasize Strategic Approaches to Gain a Competitive Edge

Leading companies are expected to inject funds into R&D activities, technological advancements, mergers & acquisitions, and product rollouts. The competitiveness of the market is such that industry players could invest in product offerings.

Key Industry Developments

  • August 2021 – Siemens and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd announced the deployment of smart metering technology for over 200,000 smart meters in North Delhi. These smart meters will be installed and commissioned by Siemens.

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/power-monitoring-market-100772

Have a Look at Related Research:

Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, and 300+MW), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, and Aeroderivative), By Cycle (Simple Cycle and Combined Cycle), By Sector (Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Aviation, and Others), and Regional Forecasts 2021-2028

Propane Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agriculture, Transportation, Chemicals), And Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Frameless Solar Panel Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Monocrystalline Solar Panels, Polycrystalline Solar Panels, Thin-film Solar Panels), By Application (Residential, Commercial) and By Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Intelligent Pump Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump), By Component (Pumps, Variable Drives, Control System, Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Overhead Conductor Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Material (Copper Conductor, AAC: All Aluminium Conductor, AAAC: All Aluminium Alloy Conductor, ACSR: Aluminium Conductor, Steel Reinforced, ACAR: Aluminium Conductor, Alloy Reinforced, Others), By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Application (Power Distribution, Railways) and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

