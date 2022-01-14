Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach US$738.9 Million by the Year 2026
Abstract: Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach US$738. 9 Million by the Year 2026 . Power-over-Ethernet is an evolving technology that has been designed for delivering data and power on an Ethernet cable simultaneously.
New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW
Modeled on the basis of telecommunication systems that supply power to telephones, PoE delivers power to devices without the requirement of an additional AC power outlet. The growing popularity of PoE in this increasingly unified and intelligent world can be put into perspective by the fact that over 90% of VoIP applications utilize PoE, while the technology`s penetration in smart lighting and security surveillance are growing rapidly. PoE lighting is garnering much interest of owners as well as operators of industry facilities, as they allow enhancement in performance and better energy management. PoE lighting solutions can have a major positive impact on cost-saving and sustainability strategies of these facilities. Similar to IoT systems, PoE systems allow for collection of real-time insights and other useful data about production costs and operational efficiencies. The systems can also gather data about potential problems which could occur in the facilities. PoE lighting is being considered a cost-effective lighting solution especially for industry facilities, smart buildings and such other deployments which demand immediate RoI. PoE lighting control systems enables users to also simplify control system management so that their facilities are operated more efficiently.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting estimated at US$191.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$738.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23% CAGR to reach US$562.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $117.8 Million by 2026
The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$117.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 34.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 24.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$67.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets for PoE solutions. In North America, the presence of several leading manufacturers of PoE equipment, including Broadcom, Cisco, HPE and Dell EMC, is favoring market growth. The growth in PoE solutions market is also supported by the increasing adoption of IoT for factory and building automation purposes. European market for PoE solutions will be fostered by growing acceptance of the solutions supported by favorable government policies.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured)
Allnet GmbH
Cisco Systems
Deco Lighting
Eaton Corporation
H.E. Williams Company
Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. Kg (Waldmann Lighting)
Hubbell Incorporated
Ideal Industries (CREE)
Igor Inc
Innovative Lighting (Genisys)
Leviton
Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology Inc.)
Microsens (Euromicron Ag)
Molex (Koch Industries)
Netgear
North American Manufacturing Enterprises (NAME) Energy Group (MHT Lighting)
Nuleds
Signify Holding (Philips Lighting N.V.)
The IBS Group LLC
Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.
Wipro Lighting (Wipro Enterprises)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Rise of Ethernet Networking Provides the Foundation for Growth
in the PoE Market
EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in Ethernet Infrastructure, as
Measured by Sales of Ethernet Cables, Lays a Stable Foundation
for Growth in the PoE Market: Global Sales of Ethernet Cables
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further
into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered
With Vaccines by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 6: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although
Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
What is PoE?
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for PoE Technology Brings Cheer for the PoE
Lighting Market
EXHIBIT 8: A Growing PoE Technology Market Increases the Odds
of Adoption of PoE Lighting Solutions: Global Market for PoE
Solutions (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Increasing Need to Curtail Energy Costs Fuel Demand for Power
over Ethernet Systems
Rise of Smart Hospitals & Increased Investments in Advanced
Lighting Solutions Pave the Way for Proliferation of PoE Smart
Lighting
EXHIBIT 9: Smart Hospitals & their Appetite for Advanced
Lighting Solutions Step Up Investments in PoE Lighting: Global
Opportunity for Smart Hospitals (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
PoE Emergency Lighting Storms Into the Spotlight
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Demand for Emergency Lighting Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for PoE Emergency Lighting:
Global Market for Emergency Lighting (In US$ Million) for
Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Rise of Smart Buildings Accelerates Adoption of PoE
Lighting Solutions
Growing Investments in Smart Cities Bodes Well for the Growth
of PoE Lighting
EXHIBIT 11: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart
Lighting in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of
Opportunity for PoS Lighting Solutions: Global Smart City
Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Smart Lighting Trends in Office and Retail Spaces Present
Lucrative Growth Opportunities
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Software & Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Up to 25W by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Up to 25W by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Up to 25W by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Above 25W by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Above 25W by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Above 25W by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: France 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software &
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Power over
Ethernet (PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial
and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Commercial, Industrial and Residential for the Years
2017, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Hardware and Software & Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software & Services for the Years 2017, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Up to 25W and Above 25W Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 10-Year Perspective for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Wattage - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Up to 25W and Above 25W for the Years 2017, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Power over Ethernet
(PoE) Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Power over Ethernet (PoE)
Lighting by Application - Commercial, Industrial and
Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001