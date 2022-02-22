U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach US$738.9 Million by the Year 2026

ReportLinker
·28 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting Market to Reach US$738.9 Million by the Year 2026

Power-over-Ethernet is an evolving technology that has been designed for delivering data and power on an Ethernet cable simultaneously. Modeled on the basis of telecommunication systems that supply power to telephones, PoE delivers power to devices without the requirement of an additional AC power outlet. The growing popularity of PoE in this increasingly unified and intelligent world can be put into perspective by the fact that over 90% of VoIP applications utilize PoE, while the technology`s penetration in smart lighting and security surveillance are growing rapidly. PoE lighting is garnering much interest of owners as well as operators of industry facilities, as they allow enhancement in performance and better energy management. PoE lighting solutions can have a major positive impact on cost-saving and sustainability strategies of these facilities. Similar to IoT systems, PoE systems allow for collection of real-time insights and other useful data about production costs and operational efficiencies. The systems can also gather data about potential problems which could occur in the facilities. PoE lighting is being considered a cost-effective lighting solution especially for industry facilities, smart buildings and such other deployments which demand immediate RoI. PoE lighting control systems enables users to also simplify control system management so that their facilities are operated more efficiently.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting estimated at US$191.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$738.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23% CAGR to reach US$562.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.9% share of the global Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $78 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $117.8 Million by 2026

The Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$78 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$117.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 34.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.1% and 24.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$67.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed economies of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets for PoE solutions. In North America, the presence of several leading manufacturers of PoE equipment, including Broadcom, Cisco, HPE and Dell EMC, is favoring market growth. The growth in PoE solutions market is also supported by the increasing adoption of IoT for factory and building automation purposes. European market for PoE solutions will be fostered by growing acceptance of the solutions supported by favorable government policies.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -

  • ALLNET GmbH

  • Axis Lighting Inc.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Deco Lighting, Inc.

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • H.E. Williams, Inc.

  • Hubbell Incorporated

  • Igor Inc.

  • NETGEAR Inc.

  • NuLEDs, Inc.

  • Prolojik Ltd.

  • Siemon

  • Signify N.V.

  • Silvertel

  • Ubiquiti Inc.

  • Wipro Lighting




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Power over Ethernet (PoE) Lighting - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Rise of Ethernet Networking Provides the Foundation for Growth
in the PoE Market
Growing Investments in Ethernet Infrastructure, as Measured by
Sales of Ethernet Cables, Lays a Stable Foundation for Growth
in the PoE Market: Global Sales of Ethernet Cables (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading
Now & Beyond?
Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part
of the 2020 Pandemic
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to
Implement Them?
With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of Declining Clinical
Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into a Necessity to
Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this Strategy is Not
Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of Booster Doses
Administered Per 100 People by Country as of December 2021
At the Dawn of 2022, We Leave Behind Millions of Deaths Due to
New Strains & Once Again Stare at an Impending Catastrophe
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of November 2021
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021,
Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 & 2022 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
What is PoE?
Recent Market Activity
Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for PoE Technology Brings Cheer for the PoE
Lighting Market
A Growing PoE Technology Market Increases the Odds of Adoption
of PoE Lighting Solutions: Global Market for PoE Solutions (In
US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024
Increasing Need to Curtail Energy Costs Fuel Demand for Power
over Ethernet Systems
Rise of Smart Hospitals & Increased Investments in Advanced
Lighting Solutions Pave the Way for Proliferation of PoE Smart
Lighting
Smart Hospitals & their Appetite for Advanced Lighting
Solutions Step Up Investments in PoE Lighting: Global
Opportunity for Smart Hospitals (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
PoE Emergency Lighting Storms Into the Spotlight
Growing Demand for Emergency Lighting Expands the Addressable
Market Opportunity for PoE Emergency Lighting: Global Market
for Emergency Lighting (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023,
2025 and 2027
The Rise of Smart Buildings Accelerates Adoption of PoE
Lighting Solutions
Growing Investments in Smart Cities Bodes Well for the Growth
of PoE Lighting
Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis
Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart Lighting in the Post
COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunity for PoS
Lighting Solutions: Global Smart City Spending (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027
Smart Lighting Trends in Office and Retail Spaces Present
Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032623/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

